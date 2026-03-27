RuPaul Enlists the Entire ‘Drag Race’ Extended Universe for First ‘Stop! That! Train!’ Trailer

Stop what you’re doing and enjoy RuPaul in the first trailer for “Stop! That! Train!”

The debut theatrical release from the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” universe dropped a teaser on Friday, promising what very well could be the most star-studded cast in queer cinema herstory.

The Supermodel of the World will be joined by “Drag Race” icons Jujubee, Ginger Minj, Symone, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Monét X Change and Latrice Royale, alongside past judges like Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rachel Bloom, Joel McHale, Raven-Symoné, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Matt Rogers — and even Charo!

Play video

The latest film from director Adam Shankman follows “best friends Tess (Ginger Minj) and DeeDee (Jujubee), train stewardesses who trade their dreary shifts on the Stank Rail for the glitzy Glamazonian Express,” per the logline. “When a catastrophic Stormaganza threatens to derail the high-speed train and crash it into Los Angeles, the duo in coach must join forces with the snobby first class attendants and President Gagwell (RuPaul) to save the day in this wild ride of camp and comedy.”

“President Judy Gagwell is the part I was born to play,” Ru teased back in September. “Finally, a role I can sink my dentures into.”

Adam Shankman, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles and World of Wonder co-founders/”Drag Race” EPs Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato will serve as producers, with a script from Connor Wright and Christina Friel. Unapologetic Projects is executive producing, with distribution from Bleecker Street.

“Stop! That! Train!” hits theaters on June 12.