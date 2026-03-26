Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

Miley Cyrus to Receive the ‘Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award’ From RuPaul at ‘Drag Race’ Season 18 Finale

The “Hannah Montana” star joins past honorees Liza Minnelli, Bob Mackie and Elvira, Mistress of the Dark

JD Knapp
RuPaul, Miley Cyrus
RuPaul and Miley Cyrus for "Drag Race" Season 18 (MTV)

It’s been seven years since Miley Cyrus surprised the queens of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 11 with her undercover premiere prank, but she will soon be back on stage next to RuPaul for the Season 18 finale next month.

That’s because the “Hannah Montana” star has been selected as the 2026 recipient of the Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award. She now joins Liza Minnelli, Bob Mackie and Elvira, Mistress of the Dark as the fourth queer icon to earn this distinction, with the episode set to air on April 17.

Not only that, but Cyrus’ “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved” (feat. Naomi Campbell) from her “Something Beautiful” album will be featured as a lip sync song for the crown.

Darlene Mitchell, Jane Don’t, Juicy Love Dion, Myki Meeks and Nini Coco remain in the competition. Their eliminated competitors Discord Addams, Kenya Pleaser, Athena Dion, Mia Starr, Vita VonTesse Starr, Ciara Myst, Briar Blush, Mandy Mango and DD Fuego will also pop up in the finale.

Ru has already been joined by extra special guest judges Cardi B, Zara Larsson, Benny Blanco, Dove Cameron, Brooke Shields, Jamal Sims, Iman, Atsuko Okatsuka, Amy Taylor, Annaleigh Ashford, Danielle Pinnock, Sarah Sherman and Leland this season, with Julianne Nicholson and Teyana Taylor still to come. Mainstay judge Michelle Visage, meanwhile, has been joined by a rotating panel of Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, Ts Madison and Law Roach.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 18 airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Hannah-Montana
Read Next
Blonde Wigs, Sequins and Chainmail: Inside the Taping for the 'Hannah Montana' 20th Anniversary Special

JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

Comments