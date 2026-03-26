Miley Cyrus to Receive the ‘Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award’ From RuPaul at ‘Drag Race’ Season 18 Finale

It’s been seven years since Miley Cyrus surprised the queens of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 11 with her undercover premiere prank, but she will soon be back on stage next to RuPaul for the Season 18 finale next month.

That’s because the “Hannah Montana” star has been selected as the 2026 recipient of the Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award. She now joins Liza Minnelli, Bob Mackie and Elvira, Mistress of the Dark as the fourth queer icon to earn this distinction, with the episode set to air on April 17.

Not only that, but Cyrus’ “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved” (feat. Naomi Campbell) from her “Something Beautiful” album will be featured as a lip sync song for the crown.

Darlene Mitchell, Jane Don’t, Juicy Love Dion, Myki Meeks and Nini Coco remain in the competition. Their eliminated competitors Discord Addams, Kenya Pleaser, Athena Dion, Mia Starr, Vita VonTesse Starr, Ciara Myst, Briar Blush, Mandy Mango and DD Fuego will also pop up in the finale.

Ru has already been joined by extra special guest judges Cardi B, Zara Larsson, Benny Blanco, Dove Cameron, Brooke Shields, Jamal Sims, Iman, Atsuko Okatsuka, Amy Taylor, Annaleigh Ashford, Danielle Pinnock, Sarah Sherman and Leland this season, with Julianne Nicholson and Teyana Taylor still to come. Mainstay judge Michelle Visage, meanwhile, has been joined by a rotating panel of Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, Ts Madison and Law Roach.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 18 airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.