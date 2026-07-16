Zendaya Shares Home Video Tom Holland Filmed of Her Nerding Out Over ‘Interstellar’

Zendaya was a Christopher Nolan fan long before she starred in his 2026 adaptation of “The Odyssey.” And the actress shared video proof during her Wednesday appearance on “The Tonight Show.”

While catching up with host Jimmy Fallon, Zendaya revealed she is a huge fan of Nolan’s 2014 sci-fi epic “Interstellar,” sharing a home video filmed by husband Tom Holland that shows her passionately breaking down the film’s plot.

“This was at home! This was in my living room,” Zendaya declared as Fallon tee’d up the footage. “Tom is recording this. Yeah.”

Before the clip played, Zendaya assured “The Tonight Show” audience that she could help anybody confused by the plot for the Matthew McConaughey-led movie.

“Thank you for bringing this to us,” Fallon responded. “We actually had to cut it down a little bit, because it was -“

“I cut it down before I sent it to you,” Zendaya chimed in, confessing the original footage was around 10 minutes long. “It’s very detailed.”

As the footage played for the “Tonight Show” viewers, Zendaya can be seen explaining to her “Euphoria” co-star Hunter Schafer the complex plot for “Interstellar.”

“Prior to this, in her life, she had been growing up with this thing in her room,” Zendaya noted while mapping out the story beats on a cardboard box. “And she’s telling her dad and he’s like, ‘What the f–k you talking about?’ But dad … he follows one of those f–king things and it takes him to NASA, which ultimately ends him up here. Right?”

Schafer and Holland can be heard fighting back laughter as Zendaya passionately describes the plot more.

Back in the studio, Zendaya explained to Fallon that she was trying to map out all of the intricate details on the box.

“I love it. I do,” she added. “I love it so much.”

This was not the only time Zendaya discussed her love of Nolan, as she also highlighted how she was so excited when Holland landed the role of Telemachus in “The Odyssey” – and how it led to her nabbing the part of Athena.

Watch Zendaya’s full “Tonight Show” appearance above.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.