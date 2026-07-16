The 3 Best Movies to Watch on HBO Max This Week

It’s finally time for “The Odyssey,” and HBO Max has plenty of movies that can help you celebrate the occasion. Whether you’re looking for more movies from Christopher Nolan, a companion to one of his best films or just another fantasy epic, there’s a lot you can stream to help you stay in the “Odyssey” mood — or that those who didn’t get opening weekend tickets can watch instead.

Here are the three best movies streaming on HBO Max this week.