The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Paramount+ This Week

What shall we watch this week on Paramount+?
Well, we’re getting ever closer to Halloween, and there’s plenty of movies in that realm you could go to. But if you’re looking for something a little outside spooky season this week, this is the place to be. We’ve got one recommendation to scratch that itch, don’t worry. But otherwise, we’re going for camp and fun right now. We could all use a feel-good evening, couldn’t we?
Here are the three best movies to watch on Paramount+ this week.
We’re the Millers
There is simply never a bad time to watch “We’re the Millers.” Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) proved exactly that in “Abbott Elementary,” even if her movie choice did ultimately get upended.
“We’re the Millers” stars Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts and Will Poulter as a fake family, posing as the perfect nuclear unit in order to smuggle drugs into the country. David (Sudeikis) quickly realizes that happy families in RVs are almost always just waved through at the border, prompting the whole charade. But, along the way, they evolve into as real a family unit as they can be, in the most hilarious ways.
They also meet another family, played by Kathryn Hahn, Nick Offerman and Molly C. Quinn, and things only get better. “We’re the Millers” is an easy yes, every single time.
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
Listen, if you’re not sold on the basic premise here, I’m not sure what else could convince you.
“Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters” stars Jeremy Renner and Gemma Arterton as Hansel and Gretel — yes, the ones from the fairytale — all grown up. After their encounter with a witch who wanted to eat them, they became witch hunters, ridding the world of all evil witches. In the case of this movie, the evil witch is played by Famke Janssen, who has the ability to change her appearance to fool the villagers.
It’s a chaotic little action movie, but one that’s become beloved by fans over the years. Just lean into it and have fun.
Rock of Ages
“Rock of Ages” is one of those movies that you kind of forget exists, and then you watch it and have the moment “woah, forget they were in this” several times over. Tom Cruise is in this. Catherine Zeta-Jones is in this. Bryan Cranston is in this. A whole lot of others are in this.
It’s the very definition of a jukebox musical, bringing several ’80s hits to life with unexpected voices. In it, Cruise plays Stacee Jaxx, a world-renowned rockstar that everyone either wants to be or be with. But he’s just going through life numb, so used to fame and adoration. He wants to know what love is, and not to be wanted (dead or alive).
This movie is almost pure camp, and if you’re not into that, then this isn’t your choice. But if you’re someone who’s always wondered what it would be like if Tom Cruise got to play Lestat’s rockstar journey after “Interview With the Vampire,” it’s basically this.
(Seriously, his choice to do this film makes so much sense after watching that one).