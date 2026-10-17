The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Paramount+ This Week

Here are the three best movies to watch on Paramount+ this week.

Warner Bros. We’re the Millers There is simply never a bad time to watch “We’re the Millers.” Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) proved exactly that in “Abbott Elementary,” even if her movie choice did ultimately get upended. “We’re the Millers” stars Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts and Will Poulter as a fake family, posing as the perfect nuclear unit in order to smuggle drugs into the country. David (Sudeikis) quickly realizes that happy families in RVs are almost always just waved through at the border, prompting the whole charade. But, along the way, they evolve into as real a family unit as they can be, in the most hilarious ways. They also meet another family, played by Kathryn Hahn, Nick Offerman and Molly C. Quinn, and things only get better. “We’re the Millers” is an easy yes, every single time. Read Next

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Paramount Pictures Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters Listen, if you’re not sold on the basic premise here, I’m not sure what else could convince you. “Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters” stars Jeremy Renner and Gemma Arterton as Hansel and Gretel — yes, the ones from the fairytale — all grown up. After their encounter with a witch who wanted to eat them, they became witch hunters, ridding the world of all evil witches. In the case of this movie, the evil witch is played by Famke Janssen, who has the ability to change her appearance to fool the villagers. It’s a chaotic little action movie, but one that’s become beloved by fans over the years. Just lean into it and have fun.