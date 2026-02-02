The 3 Best Movies on Prime Video This Weekend

With a massive library touching plenty of genres, there’s a lot you can watch on Prime Video this weekend. A Bradley Cooper thriller, a western classic and one of 2025’s greatest movies are among the many offerings on the service this month.

Here are the three best movies on Prime Video this weekend.

United Artists “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” Sometimes a movie is so good that it becomes shorthand. This is certainly the case with “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” Sergio Leone’s 1966 spaghetti western epic that would eventually become an all-time classic of the genre. So much of this film, starring Clint Eastwood, Eli Wallach and Lee Van Cleef in a trio of stellar performances, will be forever linked to the word “western” in my mind. The way this looks (with stunning cinematography by Tonino Delli Colli), the way it sounds (with an unforgettable score by Ennio Morricone), the way the characters dress (credit to costume designer Carlo Simi), the way their paths intersect and diverge (thanks to a brilliant screenplay by Leone, Luciano Vincenzoni, Agenore Incrocci and Furio Scarpelli) — this film is breathtaking from its first minute to its last.

“Limitless” (Credit: Eagle Pictures) “Limitless” Against all odds, the 2011 film “Limitless” is back in the news. The resurgence started back in December, when Bill Simmons went on his “Rewatchables” podcast to declare the 50 most rewatchable movies of the 21st century so far. The list had a lot of the usual suspects: “Anchorman,” “The Devil Wears Prada” and “The Social Network,” to name a few. It also had “Limitless” coming in at #16. That’s ahead of movies like “Bridesmaids,” “Creed,” “Get Out,” “Mean Girls” and “No Country for Old Men,” by the way. The words “#16 Limitless” quickly caught on as a social media meme, with users laughing at the gutsy and strange choice to give such a high ranking to this Bradley Cooper/Robert De Niro thriller about a man who takes a drug that expands the power of his brain (making it without limits, you could say). Still, Neil Burger and Leslie Dixon’s film, based on a novel Alan Glynn, has plenty to keep you entertained. That’s enough to make it worth a weekend watch — or even a rewatch.