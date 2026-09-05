The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Hulu This Week

One of Dolly Parton’s biggest movies is streaming on Hulu, giving subscribers another chance to celebrate the famed musician and actress. The streaming service also offers the best team-up film in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, plus a 2025 Cannes hit just in time for fall festival season.
Here are the three best movies to watch on Hulu this week.
“9 to 5”
The world faced a tremendous loss last week with the news that Dolly Parton, an icon of the stage and screen, had died. This has caused many viewers to go back and revisit some of Parton’s iconic work — including the 1980s comedy hit “9 to 5.” Parton stars alongside Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda in the film, directed by Colin Higgins and written by Higgins and Patricia Resnick, which sees the trio attempt to get even with their nasty boss (Dabney Coleman).
“The Avengers”
Many MCU fans (this writer included) are probably either partway through or about to start their massive rewatches ahead of December’s “Avengers: Doomsday.” There are a slew of great films across the MCU’s catalog, but the franchise has possibly never again reached the immense heights established by its first crossover: “The Avengers.” This movie is a perfect machine of comic book filmmaking, making each character sound unique and allowing the various heroes to complement each other perfectly. “The Avengers” isn’t as epic and hero-filled as some of the franchise’s later entries, but its scale grants the action and character dynamics focus and clarity without sacrificing grandeur.
“Sentimental Value”
As fall festival season kicks into full swing, go back and revisit one of the best films to premiere on last year’s festival circuit: “Sentimental Value.” Joachim Trier’s latest collaboration with co-writer Eskil Vogt, which won Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards and the Grand Prix at Cannes, follows a family in crisis as filmmaker Gustav Borg (Stellan Skarsgård) re-enters the lives of his daughters Nora (Renate Reinsve) and Agnes (Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas) while on the cusp of making his comeback feature. When Nora chooses not to take part, Gustav taps American actress Rachel Kemp (Elle Fanning) for his daughter’s role, sending their family into further disarray. A strong, nuanced drama from Trier and Vogt with four exceptional performances at its center, “Sentimental Value” is one of 2025’s best.