The 3 Best Shows to Binge-Watch on Disney+ This Weekend

In today’s TV landscape, it can be hard to know for sure what’s worth taking a chance on. Sometimes things end abruptly once you’re invested, or you invest too much time only to realize it wasn’t worth giving up your evenings for. So, allow us to help you out.
If you’re looking for something new to watch on Disney+ this weekend — maybe you’re caught up on all your current shows, or just want to add something new to your list — there are a lot to choose from. There are superhero and fantasy series, there are docuseries and dramas, and more.
But, if you specifically want something that’s either fully complete, or at least guaranteed to continue once you get invested, we’ve got some recommendations.
Below, you’ll find the three best shows to binge on Disney+ this weekend.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is headed for its season 2 finale on Wednesday, which makes now the perfect time to binge the series so far. It’s an adaptation of Rick Riordan’s books of the same name, with each season covering one book, telling the story of a group of demigods.
The show is great for families or solo watching, digging into Greek mythology in both funny and action-packed ways. There aren’t an overwhelming number of episodes to watch, but they’re meaty enough to feel like you watched a lot. As an added bonus, it’s already been renewed for a third season, so you don’t have to worry that you’ll get invested in the story so far, only to have it ripped out from under you.
Agent Carter
If you’re looking for more dramatic fare, maybe in the superhero realm, let’s throw it back to “Agent Carter.” This is less of an out-and-out superhero show like Marvel’s other TV series, but rather a spy drama with a handful of references to the universe at large.
There are only two seasons, as the show was regrettably cut short in its time, but it was a very fun show, with some excellent performances by Hayley Atwell and more. (And, given how things are looking for Steve Rogers in “Avengers: Doomsday,” it might be worth refreshing your memory on just how cool Peggy is/was).
Reservation Dogs
If you’ve been enjoying Sterlin Harjo’s “The Lowdown” over on Hulu, then you should probably check out his earlier series “Reservation Dogs” (especially since some characters made a cameo in the first episodes).
The show, which follows a group of Indigenous teens figuring out life as they grow up in Oklahoma, ended on its own terms after three seasons, meaning you’ll get a satisfying, full arc. It was the first series to feature all Indigenous writers and directors, along with an almost entirely Indigenous North American cast and crew, and that pays off in detailed, real storytelling.
We need more like it.