7 Movies Leaving Netflix This Month to Watch Before They’re Gone

Just as every month ushers new movies onto streaming, it also sees platforms like Netflix lose a lot of hit titles. In June, a few hit films are set to leave the service, including the movie that launched Rachel Sennott, a gorgeous sci-fi original and a movie steeped in controversy.

Here are seven movies to watch before they leave Netflix in June.

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures) “Babylon” Leaving June 7 “Babylon” was essentially destined for cult classic status the moment it hit theaters. The opulent old Hollywood odyssey from Damien Chazelle may have failed to earn its budget back in theaters, but it was quickly heralded by many a film fan as one of the finest and most audacious films of the decade. It’s arguably the best film yet from Chazelle, gripping audiences in the first 40 minutes and refusing to let go in a three-hour whirlwind.

Carol Kane in “Between the Temples” (Photo by Sean Price Williams, Sony Pictures Classics) “Between the Temples” Leaving June 21 Nathan Silver’s “Between the Temples” stars Jason Schwartzman as Ben Gottlieb, a widower and cantor who, at a crossroads in his life, strikes up a strange flirtation with his former elementary school music teacher, Carla Kessler (Carol Kane). The movie, co-written by Silver and C. Mason Wells, is often awkward, sometimes beautiful and funny throughout. A madly uncomfortable (and wholly brilliant) scene involving a game of telephone makes it worth the watch alone.

John David Washington in “The Creator” (Glen Milner/20th Century Studios) “The Creator” Leaving June 20 “The Creator” is something of a sci-fi marvel, a film shot on location around the world with guerilla techniques to make something with a scope far bigger than its budget. Getting original sci-fi itself is a somewhat rare experience, let alone one as visually breathtaking and Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz’s future-set AI story. It’s a gorgeous film, with a scale and style worthy of massive praise. Read Next

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“The Illusionist” Leaving June 17 “The Illusionist” has long suffered from being spoken of in the same breath as Christopher Nolan’s masterful magic film “The Prestige” (in one of those weird “Armageddon”/“Deep Impact” situations where two films with surface-level similarities release in the same year). Though it’s hard to argue that Neil Burger’s stage magician movie should have gotten more praise of the two, “The Illusionist” deserves another look before it leaves Netflix.

Zac Efron in “The Iron Claw” (A24) “The Iron Claw” Leaving June 19 Few films this decade are more filled with deep, raw emotion than “The Iron Claw,” Sean Durkins’ take on the tragic story of the Von Erich wrestling family. The film features exceptional performances all around, with Zac Efron’s turn considered by many to be the best of his career. It’s not an easy watch, but it’s certainly a worthwhile one.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in “It Ends With Us” (Sony Pictures) “It Ends With Us” Leaving June 9 “It Ends With Us” has been somewhat overshadowed by the mountain of controversy and litigation surrounding its creation and central figures. Yet it cannot be overstated how massive the film was when it was released in 2024. It essentially spawned its own subgenre, with Colleen Hoover now consistently feeding her fans a steady stream of romance/thrillers (including “Verity,” on the way in October).