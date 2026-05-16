The 5 Best Fantasy Movies on Prime Video Right Now

Prime Video has plenty of fantasy movies on offer but there are certain titles that always rise to the top.

The Prime Video bounty means that there is going to be a fantasy movie to fit whatever vibe you are looking for at the time. Want a fantasy comedy? Perfect, “Spaceballs.” Want an animated adventure? Buckle in for “The Secret of Nimh.” There really is something for everyone.

These are the 5 best fantasy movies available right now on Prime Video.