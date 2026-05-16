The 5 Best Fantasy Movies on Prime Video Right Now

Prime Video has plenty of fantasy movies on offer but there are certain titles that always rise to the top.
The Prime Video bounty means that there is going to be a fantasy movie to fit whatever vibe you are looking for at the time. Want a fantasy comedy? Perfect, “Spaceballs.” Want an animated adventure? Buckle in for “The Secret of Nimh.” There really is something for everyone.
These are the 5 best fantasy movies available right now on Prime Video.
Spaceballs
If you’re looking for iconic comedy, there are few films that outstrip “Spaceballs.” The film is Mel Brooks’ spoof of “Star Wars,” but became a cult hit of its own. Come for the deconstruction of Han Solo, Chewbacca and how “Star Wars” became mired in a hunt for more money and the next great brand deal, and stay for Rick Moranis in perhaps his best role as the Vader-esque Dark Helmet – an icon for incompetent bosses and middle managers throughout the galaxy.
Wicked
“Wicked” burst onto the big screen via Jon M. Chu with well-earned swagger as it unfolded the first half of the Broadway musical and “Wizard of Oz” prequel. Both Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande steal every scene as Elphaba and Glinda but the whole cast comes together to put on a performance that is captivating and thrilling. Queue up a sing along version for the next rewatch for some added liveliness.
F9
“F9,” and the “Fast and Furious” franchise at large, might not feel like a traditional fantasy film but make no mistake, these movies are fantastical as they come. What started as a crime movie revolving around street racing now has the crew going to space, outracing a submarine, dragging a bank vault down a busy road, and skydiving in cars. This is a fantasy franchise and you’ll never convince me otherwise.
And what’s more fantasy than a group of ragtag individuals falling in love with the found family trope? That’s Dom and the crew to a T.
The Road
“The Road” is a post-apocalyptic fantasy story about a man and boy just trying to survive in a ruined world. It’s based on the minimalistly written novel by Cormac McCarthy and the fact that the jump from page to screen worked so well is somewhat of a miracle. Viggo Mortensen and Kodi Smit-McPhee are great as father and son and they carry the lionshare of the movie on their shoulders but the film boasts a fun cast that also includes Charlize Theron, Garret Dillahunt, and Guy Pearce.
The Secret of Nimh
An animated classic from the legendary Don Bluth, “The Secret of Nimh” has been tearing at heartstrings since the ’80s. The story follows a young mouse hellbent on getting her family moved out of a field before its plowed but when one of her sons grows to sick to move she turns to a group of rats that have been enhanced through scientific experimentation for help. One thing leads to another and she finds herself entangled in a rat war while trying to get her family to safety. The film is a much watch for any animated film freak.