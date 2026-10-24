7 Best Horror Movies on Prime Video in October 2026

We found them for you. These are the seven horror movies on Prime Video you should check out in October 2026.

Dimension/MGM/Lionsgate The Mist “The Mist” remains one of the best Stephen King adaptations ever put to screen. The story is simple: A creepy fog rolls into a small town and forces some residents into the local grocery store for shelter after they discover there are monsters hiding in the mist. Inside the locked-down store, a mini society of sorts forms among the surviving townspeople — and its breakdown is just as harrowing as the attempts to fend off the otherworldly monsters encroaching on the shelter. And what can we say about the ending? It’s a gut punch. The less you know about it going in, the better, but even if this is a rewatch, it’s an ending that’s both hard to sit through but impossible to look away from.

Vortex The Texas Chainsaw Massacre “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” director Tobe Hooper was directly inspired by Ed Gein and his crimes. With a villain called Leatherface, some of that inspiration is pretty obvious. Gein made skin suits and masks from the bodies he exhumed from graveyards, and Leatherface also wears the skin of his victims as masks. The film is brutal even for the time and does not hold the audience’s hand in the slightest. Go for this one if you want to feel hunted and haunted.

Universal Pictures Halloween (Franchise) It’s the iconic choice for the season, but it’s that way for a reason. There is just something about watching Michael Myers trudge through Haddonfield, leaving one mangled body after another in his wake, that makes the original film almost required viewing every Halloween, but in reality there are reasons to enjoy all the entries in the franchise (yes, even that one), so if you’re looking to get into the Halloween spirit, there are no movies better to pull it off. Even when the films dip to their lowest quality, there is always something thrilling to watching Myers do his thing and Laurie Strode or whoever his unlucky target is try to get away. Simply put – it feels like a perfect franchise.

Kurt Russell in “The Thing” (Universal Pictures) The Thing John Carpenter makes the list twice, and with good reason. His remake of “The Thing” has become, to many, the definitive version of the story. The film follows a group of scientists who are besieged by an unearthed alien that can morph to look like those around it. It sparks paranoia among the men at the facility, which Carpenter plays out perfectly over the film’s runtime. It’s a taut ride from beginning to end and further proof of why the director is and forever will be the King of Halloween.

“Carrie” (United Artists) Carrie A Stephen King adaptation that has been done over and over again – including Mike Flanagan’s new TV series version, already renewed for Season 2 — but nothing has topped the original. For those looking for a lighter touch with sci-fi elements, “Carrie” follows a girl who develops telekinetic abilities at the same time she begins going through puberty. With an overbearing, religious mother at home and a group of mean-girl bullies at school, Carrie becomes a ticking time bomb as she is pushed further toward unleashing her new powers on the people who torment her. Read Next

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Oculus (CREDIT: Blumhouse) Oculus Mike Flanagan has become a household horror name at this point, but one of his first outings remains one of his most intense and downright meanest. “Oculus” follows a brother and sister who are convinced that a haunted mirror led to their parents’ deaths a decade ago. Karen Gillan and Brenton Thwaites drop great performances as the brother/sister duo while Katee Sackhoff and Rory Cochrane are equally good as the parents going mad in the flashbacks. The film stands as one of the best psychological thrillers of the 2010s, and you’ll find yourself questioning things yourself and avoiding mirrors long after the credits roll.