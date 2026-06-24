The 3 Best Movies To Watch on HBO Max This Week

The best movies to watch on HBO Max this week include just a bit of homework to get ready for “Supergirl.”
HBO Max has more than a few stellar options sitting in its streaming library, but there are a few that are especially worth your time. With “Supergirl” heading into theaters this week, it’s the perfect time to brush up on what came before in the story. And if you’re a Steven Spielberg fan, this is the perfect chance to revisit one of his newer films.
These are the three movies you should check out on HBO Max when you have a few free hours this week.
Superman
With “Supergirl” arriving this week, it might be worth it to head back to where it all started last year. James Gunn’s take on “Superman,” which also kick-started the entire new DC film universe. David Corenswet proved himself to be a top-tier Man of Steel, and much like Supergirl appeared at the end of this film, Superman is set to appear in her solo outing. And if you want to fear for Krypto the Superdog even more throughout “Supergirl,” turn to “Superman” first to build that connection.
Contagion
Steven Soderbergh’s “Contagion” had a rewatch resurgence back in 2020 when the world shut down due to the COVID pandemic. It’s making the rounds again, and if the film felt a bit too real the last time it was going viral, now could be the time to revisit.
The film stars Matt Damon and chronicles the world as it realizes a global pandemic is on the rise and how it causes chaos and paranoia across the globe. It’s a thriller that follows a group doing everything in their power to stop the spread, but since 2020, it’s all likely to hit closer to home.
Ready Player One
A new Steven Spielberg movie is out in theaters, which always sparks the urge to revisit some of his past work. “Ready Player One” is one of his more recent filmography entries and adapts the popular book of the same name about a boy who gets wrapped up in a massive virtual reality Easter egg hunt that will end with the winner in control of the most influential piece of technology in the world – the Oasis.
Much of the original story was threaded with references and inspirations from Spielberg’s work, so the director handling the film himself just felt like a full circle moment. “Ready Player One” does not get as many accolades as Spielberg’s other films, but it’s well worth a night.