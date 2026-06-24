The 3 Best Movies To Watch on HBO Max This Week

The best movies to watch on HBO Max this week include just a bit of homework to get ready for “Supergirl.”

HBO Max has more than a few stellar options sitting in its streaming library, but there are a few that are especially worth your time. With “Supergirl” heading into theaters this week, it’s the perfect time to brush up on what came before in the story. And if you’re a Steven Spielberg fan, this is the perfect chance to revisit one of his newer films.

These are the three movies you should check out on HBO Max when you have a few free hours this week.