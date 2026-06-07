The 5 Best New Movies on HBO Max in June

When it comes to the monthly streaming catalogue shake-ups, HBO Max is always one streamer that gets a lot of new movies to choose from. It’s no different this month.

Unfortunately, that often makes it harder to choose one. So, we’ve narrowed it down for you. Below, you’ll find a range of genres, from horror-comedy, to drama, to adventure and more, and hopefully, one of them will fulfill your movie night goals.

Here are the five best new movies on HBO Max in June.

Glen Powell in “How to Make a Killing” (A24) How to Make a Killing If you enjoyed seeing Glen Powell in a bunch of disguises in “Hit Man,” I’ve got some good news for you. He clearly did too, and he’s in a bunch of disguises again in “How to Make a Killing.” Granted, these are far less complex. He doesn’t physically transform, mostly because he’s trying to blend in. See, Powell plays Beckett, a son born out of wedlock into the very wealthy Redfellow family. As a result, his mother is disowned, and they are cut off from the family fortune — at least until Beckett decides to kill the seven relatives ahead of him in line to inherit his grandfather’s billions. Is it a perfect movie? No. But it’s got Powell starring alongside Margaret Qualley and Jessica Henwick, both of whom steal every scene they are in. It also features a pretty funny transformation for Topher Grace, and comes from the director of “Emily the Criminal.” If you missed “How to Make a Killing” in theaters, don’t miss it on streaming.

Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling in ‘Pillion’ (A24) Pillion Perhaps don’t watch this one with your family or any friends you don’t know particularly well, but do make sure you watch it at some point. “Pillion” is a queer, sexually-explicit sub-dom romance starring Harry Melling and Alexander Skarsgård, and we do mean explicit (hence the advice above). Melling plays a pretty normal suburbanite, who quickly becomes enamored with Skarsgård’s biker character, and happily becomes his submissive. As their relationship develops, they must figure out their true compatibility, navigate through feelings of their loved ones (at least in Melling’s case) and see if it all even works. Both actors are exceptionally good at what they do, and the film itself both kinky and romantic, in a way that TheWrap’s William Bibbiani called “something of a miracle,” given the way relationships like these are often portrayed onscreen elsewhere. Read Next

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Zazie Beets in “They Will Kill You” (Graham Bartholomew/Warner Bros. Pictures) They Will Kill You Fair warning, this is a bloody one. But what’s a proper horror-action-comedy without some blood? “They Will Kill You” stars Zazie Beets as a young woman who has to survive the night at the Virgil, “a demonic cult’s mysterious and twisted death-trap of a lair, before becoming their next offering in a uniquely brazen, big screen battle of epic kills and wickedly dark humor.” If you’re a fan of the “Ready or Not” films, this one will be right up your alley. According to TheWrap’s Zachary Lee, fans of anime will also enjoy this movie, arguing that that’s actually “the best way” to describe the film. “They Will Kill You” hits HBO Max on June 12. Read Next

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Warner Bros. Ready Player One With “Disclosure Day” hitting theaters on June 8, and a new season of “House of the Dragon” premiering later this month too, any fans of Spielberg and/or Olivia Cooke should probably revisit “Ready Player One.” Even those who aren’t fans should do so too. Based on Ernest Cline’s book of the same name, “Ready Player One” takes place in 2045, in a world where virtual reality is the go-to means of living. When the creator of that virtual reality dies, he announces a contest; whoever finds a golden Easter egg takes ownership of the whole place. Thus begins a competitive race, and a very fun adventure. Spielberg does what Spielberg does best, and you’re bound to have a solid time with it. Read Next

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