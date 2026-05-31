The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Choice paralysis is a real issue, and it’s never more prevalent than when trying to decide what to watch online. Luckily, we can help.
Netflix is full to the brim with streaming options, and more are added almost every day. A lot of the great stuff can get constantly buried among the new waves of additions. But every week we try highlighting three to give a watch (or rewatch) to over the weekend. This week’s offerings include one of Jordan Peele’s best works and a 2026 animated film that might have flown a bit under the radar.
These are the three best movies you should check out on Netflix this week.
Nope
“Nope” is a science-fiction horror film from Jordan Peele that follows a man trying to keep his livelihood of providing horses for Hollywood movie and TV shoots afloat in a shrinking market. He learns that some sort of otherworldly entity seems to be stalking his farm, and rather than fight or run, he opts to try to catch the thing on film and cash in on the royalties. The film feels like classic Stephen King as a group of ordinary folks faces off against the extraordinary. “Get Out” might have earned Peele the majority of his acclaim, but “Nope” has my heart.
The Black Phone
If you’re looking for a horror film that can feel understated at times, “The Black Phone” should be your next stop. Ethan Hawke is horrific as The Grabber, a killer who kidnaps children and keeps them in his basement, tormenting them until he eventually ends their lives and starts the cycle over again. The story – an adaptation from Joe Hill’s short story – follows The Grabber’s latest victim, who discovers a disconnected phone in the killer’s basement is suddenly ringing with the calls of previous victims, ready to help the new boy survive.
Goat
Looking for a fun movie to sit down with the kids? Or just love a story that’s beautifully animated? “Goat” snuck out early in 2026 and didn’t receive nearly as much praise as it deserves. It’s a basketball story about a young goat who is given the opportunity to compete in a Roarball league that is dominated by animals much higher on the food chain. It’s got all the fixings you would expect from a great sports film and is more than worth a sit-down for its relatively short (by today’s standards) runtime.