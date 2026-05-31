The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Choice paralysis is a real issue, and it’s never more prevalent than when trying to decide what to watch online. Luckily, we can help.

Netflix is full to the brim with streaming options, and more are added almost every day. A lot of the great stuff can get constantly buried among the new waves of additions. But every week we try highlighting three to give a watch (or rewatch) to over the weekend. This week’s offerings include one of Jordan Peele’s best works and a 2026 animated film that might have flown a bit under the radar.

These are the three best movies you should check out on Netflix this week.