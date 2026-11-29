Here are the best movies on Netflix you can stream this week.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (Paramount Pictures) “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (2023) “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is not just one of the best and most underrated blockbusters of the last five years, but it is also one deserving of a sequel that it may, unfortunately, never get. Written and directed by “Game Night” filmmakers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, this big-screen take on the tabletop role-playing game of the same name is “Monty Python” meets “Lord of the Rings” meets “Ocean’s Eleven.” That is to say that it is a fantasy heist comedy overflowing with charm, wit and imagination. Starring Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez as the bard and barbarian leaders of an unlikely undercover crew, the film follows its misfit heroes as they attempt to get revenge on the cunning rogue (Hugh Grant) who betrayed Pine’s Edgin and Rodriguez’s Holga. What emerges over the course of their adventure is a rousing and unexpectedly heartwarming tale of found family and battle-forged connections. “Honor Among Thieves,” in other words, does a shockingly good job of replicating the chaos and camaraderie of a long-running “D&D” table, which is about as high a compliment as one could ever pay it.

“Train Dreams” (Netflix) “Train Dreams” (2025) Director Clint Bentley’s “Train Dreams” is a soft-spoken drama full of understated grace and cumulative emotional power. An adaptation of the 2011 novella of the same name by author Denis Johnson, the film follows a humble logger and railroad worker (Joel Edgerton) as he experiences hardship, strife, heartache, tragedy and moments of sublime beauty throughout the early 20th century. Punctuated by a handful of memorable, scene-stealing supporting performances from Kerry Condon, Felicity Jones and William H. Macy, “Train Dreams” movingly captures the enormity of even the humblest of lives. Across its 102 minutes, the film highlights both the passage of time and the enduring wonder of the natural world with lyrical elegance. In doing so, it becomes a film about finding the beauty in one’s place in the world, no matter how seemingly small or inconsequential it may appear to be on the surface.