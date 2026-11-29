Thanksgiving weekend is here, which means many Americans are going to have more free time on their hands over the coming days than usual. Those who go to Netflix to watch a movie this weekend, though, may find themselves overwhelmed by the streamer’s wide array of choices.
It is with that dilemma in mind that we’ve brought you this list. Right now, Netflix’s best offerings include a 2023 blockbuster that offers as purely fun a time as just about any other film you will currently find on the streaming platform, as well as a 2006 psychological thriller that now ranks as one of director Christopher Nolan’s most beloved films.
Here are the best movies on Netflix you can stream this week.
“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (2023)
“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is not just one of the best and most underrated blockbusters of the last five years, but it is also one deserving of a sequel that it may, unfortunately, never get. Written and directed by “Game Night” filmmakers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, this big-screen take on the tabletop role-playing game of the same name is “Monty Python” meets “Lord of the Rings” meets “Ocean’s Eleven.” That is to say that it is a fantasy heist comedy overflowing with charm, wit and imagination.
Starring Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez as the bard and barbarian leaders of an unlikely undercover crew, the film follows its misfit heroes as they attempt to get revenge on the cunning rogue (Hugh Grant) who betrayed Pine’s Edgin and Rodriguez’s Holga. What emerges over the course of their adventure is a rousing and unexpectedly heartwarming tale of found family and battle-forged connections. “Honor Among Thieves,” in other words, does a shockingly good job of replicating the chaos and camaraderie of a long-running “D&D” table, which is about as high a compliment as one could ever pay it.
“Train Dreams” (2025)
Director Clint Bentley’s “Train Dreams” is a soft-spoken drama full of understated grace and cumulative emotional power. An adaptation of the 2011 novella of the same name by author Denis Johnson, the film follows a humble logger and railroad worker (Joel Edgerton) as he experiences hardship, strife, heartache, tragedy and moments of sublime beauty throughout the early 20th century.
Punctuated by a handful of memorable, scene-stealing supporting performances from Kerry Condon, Felicity Jones and William H. Macy, “Train Dreams” movingly captures the enormity of even the humblest of lives. Across its 102 minutes, the film highlights both the passage of time and the enduring wonder of the natural world with lyrical elegance. In doing so, it becomes a film about finding the beauty in one’s place in the world, no matter how seemingly small or inconsequential it may appear to be on the surface.
“The Prestige” (2006)
For years, “The Prestige” was considered director Christopher Nolan’s most “underrated” movie. It is hard to see it in that regard now, as “The Prestige” is often ranked among Nolan’s best works by both critics and casual moviegoers alike. 20 years after its release, it is not hard to see why “The Prestige” has been reclaimed so passionately by viewers, either.
Based on a 1995 novel by Christopher Priest, Nolan’s Victorian-era thriller about a pair of competing, rival magicians (Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman) features some of Nolan’s cleverest narrative and visual tricks, as well as some of the most striking images he has ever rendered onscreen. Rippling with a rich, Gothic atmosphere, “The Prestige” is a film about the cost of a great magic trick. Unsurprisingly, it casts a powerful spell.