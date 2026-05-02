The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix This Week

When it comes to picking a movie to watch every night, Netflix subscribers are not lacking in options. Some of the streaming service’s best choices right now include a zany 2025 thriller that earned some awards attention earlier this year and a 2023 French drama that remains one of the smartest legal thrillers in recent memory. If you are looking for something a little older than those two films, Netflix also currently has a mid-1990s drama from “Goodfellas” and “The Irishman” filmmaker Martin Scorsese that is just as epic and beautifully made as any of his other movies.

Here are the three best movies on Netflix you can watch this week.