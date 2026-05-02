The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix This Week

When it comes to picking a movie to watch every night, Netflix subscribers are not lacking in options. Some of the streaming service’s best choices right now include a zany 2025 thriller that earned some awards attention earlier this year and a 2023 French drama that remains one of the smartest legal thrillers in recent memory. If you are looking for something a little older than those two films, Netflix also currently has a mid-1990s drama from “Goodfellas” and “The Irishman” filmmaker Martin Scorsese that is just as epic and beautifully made as any of his other movies.
Here are the three best movies on Netflix you can watch this week.
“Bugonia” (2025)
A blackly comic, dystopian thriller, director Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Bugonia” is an appropriately cockeyed remake of the 2003 South Korean film “Save the Green Planet!” Set in contemporary America, the film follows a conspiracy theorist (Jesse Plemons) and his autistic cousin (Aidan Delbis) who kidnap a powerful, ruthless CEO (Emma Stone) under the belief that she is secretly an alien conspiring to destroy the Earth.
Like all of Stone and Lanthimos’ previous collaborations, “Bugonia” is a strange, visually entrancing film, one that mines every ounce of tension and darkly funny humor out of its premise as it can. The result is a thriller that leaves a lasting, if confounding, mark.
“Anatomy of a Fall” (2023)
An endlessly compelling drama that turns the intricacies of a failed marriage into the subject of a lengthy legal investigation, writer-director Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall” is anchored and elevated by a mesmerizing, commanding lead turn from “Project Hail Mary” star Sandra Hüller. The actress leads the film as a successful author who is forced to prove her innocence on the national stage in the wake of her husband’s mysterious death.
Triet won an Oscar for her and Arthur Harari’s screenplay for the film and Hüller nabbed a Best Actress nomination for her performance as well, and both recognitions were justly deserved. The film itself is gripping, intelligent and just ambiguous enough to leave you questioning everything about it, its heroine and the very nature of guilt.
“Casino” (1995)
Despite what its lesser reputation would have you believe, 1995’s “Casino” plays less like the B-sides of director Martin Scorsese‘s 1990 masterpiece “Goodfellas” and more like the deluxe, remastered edition of it.
A glamorous, hyper-violent 3-hour epic, “Casino” follows a Jewish-American gambling expert (Robert De Niro) as his job overseeing the day-to-day operations of a Las Vegas casino owned by the Chicago mafia is complicated by his love of a hustling con woman (Sharon Stone) and his friendship with a greedy gangster (Joe Pesci). Featuring a volcanic performance from Stone that ranks high among the best Scorsese has ever captured, “Casino” is a masterfully composed rise-and-fall drama that commands your attention across every one of its 178 minutes.