The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix This Week

Netflix‘s film library is so vast that choosing what to watch can be a bit of a difficult undertaking, especially if you are interested in finding a movie hidden behind its trending home page.

Fortunately, the streamer has countless undiscovered gems and movies that are well deserving of your time and attention. That is why we have compiled the following list, which includes a pair of biographical dramas that pack a similar punch and a severely underrated period piece about mothers, sons and growing up.

Here are the three best movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend.