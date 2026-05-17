The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix This Week

Netflix‘s film library is so vast that choosing what to watch can be a bit of a difficult undertaking, especially if you are interested in finding a movie hidden behind its trending home page.
Fortunately, the streamer has countless undiscovered gems and movies that are well deserving of your time and attention. That is why we have compiled the following list, which includes a pair of biographical dramas that pack a similar punch and a severely underrated period piece about mothers, sons and growing up.
Here are the three best movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend.
“BlackBerry” (2023)
Director Matt Johnson is on deck to release two films this year: the already acclaimed “Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie,” which hit theaters in March, and this summer’s Anthony Bourdain A24 biopic “Tony.” 2026 is, in other words, shaping up to be a hell of a one-two punch for Johnson, and it is coming just three years after the film that transformed his career, “BlackBerry,” was released in 2023.
Directed and co-written by Johnson, “BlackBerry” is a Canadian true-crime drama about the rise and fall of the BlackBerry mobile phone line that turns out to be a riveting, deftly made epic of greed and unchecked ambition. At the center of it, the film is anchored and elevated by a volcanic supporting turn for the ages by “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” standout Glenn Howerton.
“The End of the Tour” (2015)
An unfairly forgotten mid-2010s gem, “The End of the Tour” is a biographical drama based on former journalist David Lipsky’s 2010 memoir, “Although of Course You End Up Becoming Yourself.” The film, like that memoir, dramatizes the five-day road trip that Lipsky (portrayed by Jesse Eisenberg) shared with author David Foster Wallace (played here by Jason Segel) in the wake of the immense success of the latter’s 1996 novel, “Infinite Jest.”
Moving, intelligent and pricklier than you might expect, “The End of the Tour” works as both a look into the mind of a writer who died too soon and as a profound exploration of the lasting impact that some people have on our lives, regardless of how much time we spend with them.
“20th Century Women” (2016)
2016’s “20th Century Women” functions as a kind of companion piece to writer-director Mike Mills’ Oscar-winning 2011 film “Beginners.” Whereas that movie explores Mills’ real-life, complicated relationship with his father (who came out as gay in his later years), “20th Century Women” explores Mills’ relationship with his mother (played here by Annette Bening) growing up in 1979 Southern California.
The film, consequently, emerges as both a beautifully rendered time capsule and a fascinating, tender exploration of cross-generational femininity. Bening’s performance at the center of the film is richly layered and endlessly watchable, and “20th Century Women” additionally features a supporting performance from “Barbie” filmmaker Greta Gerwig that ranks as, perhaps, the best acting work of her career to date.