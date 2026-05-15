The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Prime Video This Week

What’s the longest amount of time you’ve ever spent scrolling through a streamer trying to decide what you’re in the mood for? Personally, I’ve had to cut myself off at around 40 minutes before. It can be brutal.
First, you have to decide what you’re in the mood for. Then, you have to figure out which streamer to open. After that, you have to sort through its ever-changing offerings to find the best fit. It’s a lot, and we can’t blame you for hating it. So why not skip the endless scrolling this time?
If you’re here, the decision has already been made: you’re watching Prime Video. We’ve got three easy picks for you, all queued up.
Here are the three best movies to stream on Prime Video this weekend.
Mr. Mom
Sure, Mother’s Day was last Sunday, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy a film where Dad has to do all the work, while Mom gets to have the career she wants.
Directed by John Hughes, “Mr. Mom” stars Michael Keaton and Teri Garr. Garr’s character has been a stay-at-home mom for years, but when her husband loses his job, she is able to use her college degree and advertising experience to reenter the workforce. Keaton’s character is then left at home with the kids, and things go about as well as you would expect.
Is the movie tropey and fairly predictable? Sure. But there is comfort in tropes — they exist for a reason — and even more comfort in watching a woman finally get the opportunity she deserves while her husband realizes how difficult her life actually is.
The Idea of You
Anne Hathaway has already had two movies release this year, and three more are still on the way. Most recently, you probably watched her in “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” and thought to yourself “Man, she really is reliably great.” So, if you want more of her this weekend, I’m going to steer you toward “The Idea of You.”
It’s not the only Hathaway film streaming on Prime (“She Came to Me” is also streaming over there, which is a smaller film she did, released in 2023) but it’s definitely the most fun. In it, Hathaway plays a mom who falls in love with a young popstar, and struggles with how to make the relationship work.
Admittedly, this movie feels very fan-fic-y at times, but if you can get past that, it’s actually a fun watch. It also perfectly illustrates the double standard that women face in romantic relationships, in a way that’s both enraging but also incredibly validating.
Plus, it’s got a few bangers on its soundtrack thanks to a fictional boy band. What more could you need?
Smiley Face
With “Scary Movie 6” hitting theaters next month, it’s about time to start brushing up on the comedic genius that is Anna Faris.
Fair warning: if you’re not into stoner comedies, “Smiley Face” isn’t going to be your thing. Faris stars as Jane, a stoner who eats a plate of her roommate’s laced cupcakes ahead of a day where she has a lot to get done and a debt to pay off. One review compared Faris’ character to that of Amy Adams’ “Enchanted” character, just thrown into a Cheech and Chong film, and if that doesn’t convince you, I’m not sure what will.
A strong cast might, though. Aside from Faris, you’re going to recognize several famous faces in the film, including John Krasinski, Adam Brody, Jane Lynch, Danny Trejo and more.