The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Prime Video This Week

What’s the longest amount of time you’ve ever spent scrolling through a streamer trying to decide what you’re in the mood for? Personally, I’ve had to cut myself off at around 40 minutes before. It can be brutal.

First, you have to decide what you’re in the mood for. Then, you have to figure out which streamer to open. After that, you have to sort through its ever-changing offerings to find the best fit. It’s a lot, and we can’t blame you for hating it. So why not skip the endless scrolling this time?

If you’re here, the decision has already been made: you’re watching Prime Video. We’ve got three easy picks for you, all queued up.

Here are the three best movies to stream on Prime Video this weekend.