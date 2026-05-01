Everything New on Prime Video in May 2026

April showers bring May streaming changes — that’s how that saying goes, right?

Another month has gone by, and suddenly we’re almost halfway through the year. But it does mean a new batch of options on streaming services, and in May, Prime Video is getting a lot. This month brings the premiere of “Spider-Noir,” a live-action series starring Nicholas Cage as his character from “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” as well as the long-awaited second season to the streamer’s original series “Citadel.”

As always, you’ll also be able to stream some of your favorite movies, new and old. The Oscar-winning “One Battle After Another” hits Prime Video this month, as do the “Pink Panther” films and more.

You can find a full list of what’s new on Prime Video below.

May 1

A Shot in the Dark (1965)

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)

All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)

Annie Hall (1977)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

Bad Words (2014)

Battleship (2012)

Be Cool (2005)

Because I Said So (2007)

Beginners (2011)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Death Wish (2018)

Despicable Me 4 (2024)

Do the Right Thing (1989)

Dragonheart (1996)

Get Shorty (1995)

GoodFellas (1990)

Gosford Park (2002)

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

Hang ‘Em High (1968)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)

In the Heat of the Night (1967)

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Last Tango In Paris (1973)

Life (1999)

Longshot (2019)

Major Payne (1995)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Mermaids (1990)

Psycho II (1983)

Retribution (2023)

Ride Along 2 (2016)

Robin Hood (2018)

Rush (2013)

Safe House (2012)

Scarface (1983)

Serenity (2005)

Single Moms Club (2014)

Sneakers (1992)

Some Like It Hot (1959)

Soul Plane (2004)

Species (1995)

Spies in Disguise (2019)

Tank Girl (1995)

The Delta Force (1986)

The Equalizer (2014)

Columbia Pictures

The Equalizer 2 (2018)

The Glass Castle (2017)

The Great Outdoors (1988)

The Jerk (1979)

The Little Rascals (1994)

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

The Pink Panther (1963)

The Pink Panther (2006)

The Return of the Living Dead (1985)

The Wolf of Snow Hollow (2020)

Under Siege (1992)

Valley Girl (2020)

Wargames (1983)

May 6

Citadel: Season 2 (2026)

Yankees on Prime (2026)

May 8

No Place to be Single (2026)

NWSL on Prime (2026)

May 13

Off Campus (2026)

Yankees on Prime (2026)

May 14

WNBA on Prime (2026)

May 15

It’s Not Like That (2026)

NWSL on Prime (2026)

May 20

Missing (2023)

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War (2026)

Yankees on Prime (2026)

May 21

The Double (2026)

Blink Twice (2024)

WNBA on Prime (2026)

May 22

NWSL on Prime (2026)

May 23

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 (2024)

One Battle After Another (2025)

May 24

NASCAR on Prime (2026)

May 27

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023)

Spider-Noir (2026)

Nicolas Cage in “Spider-Noir” (Prime Video)

Yankees on Prime (2026)

May 28

WNBA on Prime (2026)

May 29

NWSL on Prime (2026)

May 31

NASCAR on Prime (2026)