‘Cross’ Scores Season 3 Renewal at Prime Video

“Cross” has been renewed for Season 3 at Amazon’s Prime Video.

The renewal, announced Wednesday, comes just one day after the “Cross” Season 2 finale premiered on Prime Video. The third season will, like its first two, consist of eight episodes. Aldis Hodge will return as eponymous detective Alex Cross, while the series is set to continue using the foundation created by author James Patterson’s original novels to further expand its high-stakes fictional world.

“From the beginning, ‘Cross’ has captivated audiences with its layered characters, pulse-pounding suspense and emotionally grounded storytelling,” Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement Wednesday. “Aldis has delivered a definitive portrayal of Alex Cross, anchoring the series with depth, intelligence, and heart.”

“We’re thrilled to continue this journey with Ben, our collaborators at Paramount Television Studios, and the rest of the incredible cast to bring even more of James Patterson’s iconic world to our global Prime Video audience,” Friedlander concluded.

Aldis Hodge and Alona Tal in “Cross” Season 2. (Ian Watson/Prime Video)

“Cross” Season 1 drew in 40 million viewers in just its first 20 days on Prime Video and ultimately reached the No. 1 spot on the streaming service in more than 100 countries. When its Season 2 premiere dropped the week of Feb. 11, the show again found its way onto Nielsen’s Top 10 original series tracker.

The show won the Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series awards at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards. Hodge, meanwhile, took home the Best Performance in a Drama Series award at the 2025 NAMIC Vision Awards for his lead turn in the series.

“Cross” Season 2 catches back up with Hodge’s detective as he is tasked with both protecting a billionaire (Matthew Lillard) who has been linked by a death threat to the murder of another rich man and finding the latter’s killer. In addition to Lillard and Hodge, the season’s ensemble cast includes Alona Tal, Isaiah Mustafa, Jeanine Mason, Wes Chatham, Samantha Walkes, Josh Peck, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd and Johnny Ray Gill.

Hodge executive produces “Cross” alongside Patterson, series creator Ben Watkins, Craig Siebels, Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, Aiyana White, J. David Shanks, Owen Shiflett, Bill Robinson and Patrick Santa.