The 3 Best Movies on Paramount+ This Week

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Paramount+’s film library is overflowing with gems of just about every genre, decade and tone.

Right now, the streamer’s greatest feature-length offerings include a 2002 dramedy that ranks as, perhaps, the best movie that Steven Spielberg has released this century, as well as a 2015 ensemble comedy that manages to turn one of the most economically convoluted moments in American history into decipherable drama. Paramount+ also has a mid-2010s drama that marked “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve’s first real, ambitious foray into the world of science fiction.

Here are the best movies on Paramount+ you can watch this week.