The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Disney+ This Weekend

Disney+ doesn’t really refresh its movie trove as much as the other streamers do, but it pretty much always has some hidden gems on it that you might’ve forgotten about. So, what should you check out this weekend?
The streamer largely boasts new series premieres in March, rather than new movie premieres. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty to pick from. You’ve always got your Marvel superheroes, or your childhood Disney animated favorites. This time around, we’re recommending a few classics, ranging from an action-adventure with Harrison Ford to a trip into the jungle.
Here are the three best movies to stream on Disney+ this weekend.
George of the Jungle
Now that we know when the next installment of “The Mummy” is coming out, we know that it’s going to be a wait. While the directors of the film are “getting ready to go” on it, allow me to point you in the direction of a film that eventually led Brendan Fraser to land “The Mummy.” The humor of “George of the Jungle” holds up remarkably well, and I guarantee you’ve forgotten how insane both the cast and the plot are. You need a little joy this weekend? Let it be this.
Indiana Jones
Really, you could choose from any of the “Indiana Jones” films, they’re all on Disney+. After watching Harrison Ford emotionally accept his SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement last weekend, why not revisit one of the major roles that contributed to him earning it? (You could also revisit his “Star Wars” films if you wanted to, they’re also all on Disney+).
Meet the Robinsons
Arguably an under-appreciated Disney animated film, “Meet the Robinsons” is really a gem. Considering this weekend marks the start of Daylight Savings Time, and we are springing forward in time, this is a solid movie that involves time travel in a way that’s not overly complex. Plus, the motto of the hero is literally “Keep Moving Forward.”
It’s gorgeous, it’s fun, and it might help you understand that “Bake them cookies, Lucille!” sound byte on TikTok, if it’s crossed your feed.