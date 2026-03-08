Home > Creative Content > What to Watch

The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Disney+ This Weekend

From “George of the Jungle” to “Meet the Robinsons”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" (Lucasfilm)

Disney+ doesn’t really refresh its movie trove as much as the other streamers do, but it pretty much always has some hidden gems on it that you might’ve forgotten about. So, what should you check out this weekend?

The streamer largely boasts new series premieres in March, rather than new movie premieres. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty to pick from. You’ve always got your Marvel superheroes, or your childhood Disney animated favorites. This time around, we’re recommending a few classics, ranging from an action-adventure with Harrison Ford to a trip into the jungle.

Here are the three best movies to stream on Disney+ this weekend.

Leslie Mann and Brendan Fraser in “George of the Jungle” (Getty Images)

George of the Jungle

Now that we know when the next installment of “The Mummy” is coming out, we know that it’s going to be a wait. While the directors of the film are “getting ready to go” on it, allow me to point you in the direction of a film that eventually led Brendan Fraser to land “The Mummy.” The humor of “George of the Jungle” holds up remarkably well, and I guarantee you’ve forgotten how insane both the cast and the plot are. You need a little joy this weekend? Let it be this.

zootopia-2-nick-judy
Read Next
'Zootopia 2' Sets March Streaming Debut on Disney+
Harrison Ford and Sean Connery in ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’ (Paramount)

Indiana Jones

Really, you could choose from any of the “Indiana Jones” films, they’re all on Disney+. After watching Harrison Ford emotionally accept his SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement last weekend, why not revisit one of the major roles that contributed to him earning it? (You could also revisit his “Star Wars” films if you wanted to, they’re also all on Disney+).

Meet the Robinsons (Disney)

Meet the Robinsons

Arguably an under-appreciated Disney animated film, “Meet the Robinsons” is really a gem. Considering this weekend marks the start of Daylight Savings Time, and we are springing forward in time, this is a solid movie that involves time travel in a way that’s not overly complex. Plus, the motto of the hero is literally “Keep Moving Forward.”

It’s gorgeous, it’s fun, and it might help you understand that “Bake them cookies, Lucille!” sound byte on TikTok, if it’s crossed your feed.

Read Next
Disney's 'Muppets' Lost a Generation of Children. Can a New Show Make it Relevant Again?

Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

Comments