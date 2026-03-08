The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Disney+ This Weekend

Disney+ doesn’t really refresh its movie trove as much as the other streamers do, but it pretty much always has some hidden gems on it that you might’ve forgotten about. So, what should you check out this weekend?

The streamer largely boasts new series premieres in March, rather than new movie premieres. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty to pick from. You’ve always got your Marvel superheroes, or your childhood Disney animated favorites. This time around, we’re recommending a few classics, ranging from an action-adventure with Harrison Ford to a trip into the jungle.

Here are the three best movies to stream on Disney+ this weekend.