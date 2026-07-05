There are so many movies available to watch on Amazon’s Prime Video that it can be hard to know which ones to choose every week. That is what this list is for. Right now, Prime Video’s best selections include an early 2010s satirical comedy from director Martin Scorsese that features the greatest performance of Leonardo DiCaprio’s career, as well as an oft-forgotten early ’90s heist comedy starring Robert Redford and Ben Kingsley. If neither of those movies interests you, the streamer also has a 1960s mystery thriller that is destined to win you over, as it does practically everyone who watches it.

Here are the three best movies on Prime Video you can watch this week.