The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Hulu and More

Netflix has three of this week’s biggest streaming titles, including the fifth and final season of a beloved treasure-hunting action-adventure series and the third season of one of its many “Love Is Blind” spinoffs. Elsewhere, Hulu has the latest season of one of television’s longest-running comedies, while AMC+ has a concert special in honor of “The Vampire Lestat” arriving Sunday. If none of those appeal to you, HBO Max also has the third season of Conan O’Brien’s popular travel show premiering Friday on its platform.

Here are the best new movies and shows streaming this weekend.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Season 18 (FX/Hulu) “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Season 18 (Hulu) The gang is back (in the same town they’ve always been in). “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Season 18 premiered Monday on FX and Hulu, ushering in another batch of comedic misadventures and ill-advised ideas for its core group to explore to their hearts’ content. There is no point in even bothering to pitch “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” anymore. You know at this point if the long-running comedy is for you or isn’t for you. If it is, then its Season 18 premiere deserves a spot on your watchlist. The season’s first two episodes are streaming now on Hulu.

“Average Joe” Season 2 (Paramount+) “Average Joe” Season 2 (Paramount+) It has been over three years since “Average Joe” aired its first season in the summer of 2023, but the BET+ dark comedy thriller has made its unlikely return this week. The series’ second season rolled out its first two episodes Wednesday on Paramount+. Catching back up with Joe Washington (Deon Cole), “Average Joe” follows its unlikely hero and his friends as they travel to South Africa to save his family from a threat connected to the Russian mob. The Cape Town-set season promises to deliver plenty of action, comedy and drama for fans to devour.

George MacKay and Callum Turner in “Rose of Nevada” (Ian Kingsnorth) “Rose of Nevada” (2026) Two months after it was released in theaters, writer-director Mark Jenkin’s “Rose of Nevada” is now available to buy and rent from the comfort of your own home. The third installment in Jenkin’s Cornish trilogy (following “Bait” and “Enys Men”), the film tells the tale of a fishing vessel that was lost at sea for 30 years before mysteriously reappearing in a fishing village harbor. Starring George MacKay and Callum Turner, “Rose of Nevada” is a surreal, dreamlike piece of work. Just like Jenkin’s first two films, it is decidedly not for everyone. But those who can get on the same wavelength as it may just love it.

“Love is Blind: U.K.” Season 3 (Netflix) “Love Is Blind: U.K.” Season 3 (Netflix) Netflix continues to serve “Love Is Blind” fans this week. The hit reality franchise’s U.K. spinoff debuted its complete, eight-episode third season on Netflix this Wednesday, offering viewers plenty of new, romantic moments to look forward to. also read:

'Love Is Blind' Contestant Leaves Groom at Altar Over Politics: 'I Want Someone to Think About That Stuff' | Video Like “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” there is little use in pitching “Love Is Blind” to new viewers at this point. If you are a fan of the reality franchise’s format and find yourself interested in its new, U.K.-set installments, then you will want to add “Love Is Blind” Season 3 to your watchlist this weekend.

Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron in “Outer Banks” (Credit: Courtesy of Netflix) “Outer Banks” Season 5 (Netflix) Two years after it wrapped up its fourth season, “Outer Banks” has returned for one final ride. The Netflix hit dropped its entire, 10-episode fifth season Thursday, bringing the star-studded action series to a fittingly explosive, blockbuster end. The show’s latest season follows its core group of treasure hunters, including Madelyn Cline’s Sarah Cameron and Madison Bailey’s Kie Carrera, as they embark on a search for a storied crown that is said to have the power to resurrect the dead. For all “Outer Banks” fans, its new season practically demands a spot on your weekend watchlist this week.

“Blood Sacrifice” (Netflix) “Blood Sacrifice” (Netflix) “Outer Banks” and “Love Is Blind: U.K.” are not the only noteworthy shows premiering on Netflix this week. The streamer also unveiled “Blood Sacrifice” on Thursday, a new Swedish crime thriller from “Hijack” and “Lupin” creator George Kay. The series follows a law enforcement investigator (Jakob Oftebro) who is forced to work with his estranged father (Peter Andersson) to find a killer who has been exclusively targeting police officers. All five of the crime drama’s episodes are streaming now on Netflix.

“Conan O’Brien Must Go” Season 3 (Team Coco/HBO) “Conan O’Brien Must Go” Season 3 (HBO Max) Conan O’Brien‘s travel show, “Conan O’Brien Must Go,” unveils its Season 3 premieres Friday on HBO Max. The series, a successful spinoff of its host’s “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast, follows O’Brien as he travels around the world, making a fool of himself and meeting various international fans in-person. Season 3 catches up with O’Brien as he travels to four new countries: India, the Netherlands, Morocco and the Philippines. Following its Friday premiere, the season’s remaining three installments are slated to follow one at a time on HBO Max every Friday through Sept. 11.