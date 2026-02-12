The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and More

Disney+, Amazon’s Prime Video and AMC+ all have popular TV shows returning with new seasons this week, while Netflix and Hulu, for their parts, are on deck to unveil two wildly different but equally promising shows. The week’s other noteworthy streaming premieres include the VOD debut of an underrated 2025 dramedy, a popular British comedy making its U.S debut and a new docuseries from A24 and HBO that promises to offer a very different kind of viewing experience than any other title on this list.

Here are the best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

“The Artful Dodger” (Disney+) “The Artful Dodger” Season 2 (Hulu/Disney+) “The Artful Dodger” returned this week with its first episodes in nearly three years. The Australian historical drama’s complete second season premiered Tuesday on Hulu and Disney+, which means fans of the show can look forward to having plenty of it to watch this weekend. For those who have not checked out “The Artful Dodger” yet, you might want to consider it. Created by James McNamara, David Maher and David Taylor, the series is a historical adventure series and spiritual sequel to Charles Dickens’ “Oliver Twist” full of street-level crime, thievery and period-accurate drama, costumes and sets. The show boasts an all-star cast led by Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Thewlis, Maia Mitchell, Luke Bracey and Tim Minchin, and its second season seems poised to be just as explosive and entertaining as its first.

Will Arnett in Bradley Cooper’s “Is This Thing On?” (Credit: Jason McDonald/Searchlight Pictures) “Is This Thing On?” (2025) “Is This Thing On?” flew surprisingly under the radar late last year, given it marks Bradley Cooper’s directorial follow-up to 2023’s “Maestro.” The film represents a purposefully low-key, grounded left turn for Cooper, though, one that opts for a smaller scope and story than the epic, grand musical ambitions of “Maestro” and 2018’s “A Star is Born.” Co-written by Cooper, Will Arnett and Mark Chappell, “Is This Thing On?” follows a middle-aged man (Arnett) who, in the wake of his divorce from his wife (Laura Dern), starts an impromptu career as a stand-up comic. The film, in other words, sees Cooper exploring the same interests that defined both “Maestro” and “A Star is Born” — namely, the dynamics of a relationship and the ways in which we fail the ones we love — from a more intimate perspective. If that sounds interesting to you, then you should add “Is This Thing On?” to your watchlist this week. It is now available on VOD.

“Cross” Season 2 (Ian Watson/Prime Video) “Cross” Season 2 (Prime Video) It has been over a year since “Cross” made its debut on Amazon’s Prime Video, where it was met with positive reviews from critics and star Aldis Hodge, in particular, received praise for his performance as its eponymous detective and forensic psychologist. Hoping to build off that momentum, “Cross” Season 2 dropped its first three episodes Wednesday on Prime Video. ALSO READ:

‘Cross’ Season 2 Review: Aldis Hodge Returns With a Timely and Compelling New Mystery This time around, Hodge’s Alex Cross finds himself investigating a ruthless vigilante serial killer who has started targeting America’s corrupt billionaires. The season, like the series’ first, has received critical praise and seems positioned to once again delight and engage existing “Cross” fans. The season’s remaining five episodes are all set to premiere one at a time every Wednesday through March 18, but its first three installments should give viewers more than enough to enjoy this weekend.

“How to Get to Heaven From Belfast” Season 1 (Christopher Barr/Netflix) “How to Get to Heaven From Belfast” Season 1 (Netflix) You may not have heard of “How to Get to Heaven From Belfast,” but the new Netflix series is the latest TV creation of “Derry Girls” creator Lisa McGee. A blackly comic mystery thriller, the series follows three Irish women (Caoilfhionn Dunne, Roisin Gallagher and Sinéad Keenan) who reunite to investigate the mysterious death of a former school friend. Despite its crime and conspiracy elements, “How to Get to Heaven From Belfast” looks to be a fitting companion series to “Derry Girls.” Not only does it center both its female characters’ perspectives and its shared Irish setting, but the show also boasts the same, unrestrained and lightly screwball comedic spirit. There is nothing else quite like it premiering this week, and that makes “How to Get to Heaven From Belfast” all the more intriguing of a streaming prospect. Its complete first season premiered Thursday.

“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette” (FX) “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette” (Hulu) FX and Ryan Murphy kick off a new potential TV franchise this week with “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.” The new anthology series premieres Thursday on FX and Hulu. Its first season explores, as its full title suggests, the well-publicized romance between John F. Kennedy Jr. (Paul Anthony Kelly) and Carolyn Bessette (Sarah Pidgeon). While its subject matter may have been the source of plenty of tabloid gossip throughout the 1990s, though, “Love Story” promises to be less scandalous and scandal-obsessed than Murphy’s other TV franchises, including “American Crime Story.” Created by Connor Hines and produced by Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, the series’ first season promises to offer a window into one of the most attention-grabbing and tragic celebrity romances of the ’90s. Its first three episodes premiere all at once, while its remaining six installments are set to debut every Thursday through March 26.

“Can You Keep a Secret?” (Alistair Heap/Big Talk Studios/BBC/Paramount) “Can You Keep a Secret?” (Paramount+) On Paramount+, a hit British comedy is making its stateside U.S. debut this week, with “Can You Keep a Secret?” slated to premiere Thursday on the streaming service. Created by Simon Mayhew-Archer, the new crime sitcom follows an older, retired couple (Dawn French and Mark Heap) who decide to try to pull one over on the authorities and take the husband’s life insurance money after he is mistakenly declared dead. Their son (Craig Roberts) ends up caught in their scheme, as do others in their lives, and “Can You Keep a Secret?” follows them as they do their best to keep their small-scale crime from blowing up in their faces. Featuring a capable ensemble cast of veteran British TV performers, “Can You Keep a Secret?” is coming off a wave of critical acclaim in England and has the potential to be the kind of U.K. TV import that experiences similar success in the States. You may want to give it a try.

“Neighbors” Season 1 (Chris Maggio/HBO) “Neighbors” Season 1 (HBO Max) As is the case with “How to Get to Heaven From Belfast,” there is no other show premiering this week like “Neighbors.” A24 and HBO’s new reality docuseries comes from directors and producers Harrison Fishman and Dylan Redford. It explores a series of complicated, absurd and bitter feuds between real-life American neighbors. The series, consequently, is primed to offer a unique look at contemporary American life and the tensions that often sprout up in even the most peaceful communities. The series’ first episode premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, and if anything about “Neighbors” sounds appealing to you, it may very well be worth setting some time aside for this weekend.