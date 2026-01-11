7 Feel-Good Movies on Prime Video to Stream Right Now

A new year has begun and, well, it can still feel pretty overwhelming, can’t it? You might need a bit of feel-good escapism.

The good news is, there’s quite a lot of that if you look for it. The bad news is, looking for it can be time-consuming, given how many movies are out there on various streaming services. So, allow us to take some of that workload off your shoulders. We’ve gone through Prime Video and picked out seven movies streaming free there now, that are guaranteed to make your mood a little brighter.

You can find our recommendations for feel-good movies on Prime Video right now below, from .

Andy Samberg in “Popstar” (Universal Pictures) “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping” If you miss seeing Andy Samberg on “SNL,” watching this will probably only make the feeling more intense. If you’ve never seen it, you might realize exactly how much you do miss him. “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping” is more charming than it has any right to be, following a fictional group of singers who found fame, split, and then reunite when they realize they’re significantly stronger together. It’s funny and sweet, and worth an evening.

A Cinderella Story “A Cinderella Story” Remember when dialogue used to literally be Hilary Duff’s voiceover saying “Laugh out loud” as she texted “LOL” to Chad Michael Murray? What a time it was. This is the first in the “Cinderella Story” universe, and you might be surprised to remember who all is in it — namely, Jennifer Coolidge and Regina King. It’s a real sweet, nostalgic rom-com that offers hope about love, family, and halloween costumes. It should lift your spirits for a bit. Read Next

Liam Neeson in “The Naked Gun” (Paramount Pictures) “The Naked Gun” (2025) We’ll always recommend the original “Naked Gun” films, but in this particular instance, we’re talking about the Liam Neeson-starring “Naked Gun” that came out last year. It’s goofy and delightful, just like its predecessors, and it features Neeson having a fight scene backed by “Fergalicious.” Yes, seriously. But, it also offers a real, biting commentary on things that will still make you laugh. It’s also a tight 85 minutes, as an added bonus.

Ana (Camila Mendes) and William (Archie Renaux) in “Upgraded” (Prime Video) “Upgraded” Fair warning, this movie might give you unrealistic expectations about the kind of people you might meet at an airport, but that’s OK. “Upgraded” released in 2024, and stars Camila Mendes as an intern hoping to make a name for herself in the art world. It’s a sweet rom-com, and features Marisa Tomei with an accent you’ll never see coming. “Upgraded” might give you some inspiration if your new year’s resolution was career-related.

MGM/UA “The Birdcage” If you’re looking for a film that’s a touch older than those above, I’d recommend this 90s classic. “The Birdcage” has an unreasonably stacked cast including Robin Williams, Nathan Lane, Christine Baranski, Gene Hackman, Calista Flockhart and more, and every single one of them is as delightful as you would expect. It’s hard not to have a good time with a movie that ends in a big group musical number, honestly. Read Next

“The Breakfast Club” (Universal Pictures) “The Breakfast Club” Speaking of classics, you can also find “The Breakfast Club” on Prime Video right now. The cast reunited in full last year — the first time since its release 40 years earlier — and proved just how much love there still is from that movie, and that there are some lessons to be learned from it.