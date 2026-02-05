The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Peacock and More

There is a wide variety of streaming titles premiering this week. Two of the best movies released last year have both become available on-demand, while Disney+ is attempting to breathe new life into a beloved franchise with a one-off TV special unlike anything else premiering on streaming this week. Elsewhere, a fan-favorite Netflix series has returned with its fourth season, and Peacock is set to launch its TV adaptation of a cult classic Tom Hanks 1980s comedy on Sunday.

Here are the eight best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

Timothee Chalamet in “Marty Supreme” (A24) “Marty Supreme” (2025) “Marty Supreme,” one of 2025’s best films, is now available to buy and rent on-demand. Director Josh Safdie’s follow-up to “Uncut Gems” is, like that 2019 film, an adrenalized, exhausting drama about a man (Timothée Chalamet) who refuses to take no for an answer. Loosely inspired by the real life of Marty Reisman, “Marty Supreme” follows its protagonist as he tries to overcome endless obstacles, both financial and personal, in his pursuit of ping pong glory in the 1950s. It tells that story with the same relentless pace and chaotic, heightened pitch that Safdie has perfected over the course of his career. The result is an arresting, frequently surprising drama about the elusive nature of youth and the destructive power of unchecked ambition. It is, in other words, a film about identity, and “Marty Supreme” is just as expansive and unexpectedly moving as that suggests. Bonus points: It’s also a pretty good sports movie.

Jessie Buckley in “Hamnet” (Focus Features) “Hamnet” (2025) Like “Marty Supreme,” director Chloé Zhao’s “Hamnet” has also arrived on the VOD market this week. Based on Maggie O’Farrell’s acclaimed novel of the same name, the film offers a dramatic interpretation of the lives of William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and his wife Agnes (Jessie Buckley) and, specifically, how the death of their 11-year-old son (Jacobi Jupe) inspired “Hamlet.” Co-written by O’Farrell and Zhao, “Hamnet” is a film overflowing with an ethereal, almost elemental power. It contains some of the most beautiful images of any movie released in 2025, as well as a performance from Jessie Buckley that has justifiably rocketed her right to the front of this year’s Best Actress race. Even more impressively, the film’s sob-inducing finale is a transcendent accomplishment that will leave you feeling both dazed and euphoric. To call it a profoundly cathartic experience would be an understatement.

“The Muppet Show” (Disney/Mitch Haaseth) “The Muppet Show” (Disney+) ABC and Disney+ brought the Muppets back this week for a one-time special TV event, “The Muppet Show.” The special follows its beloved characters as they bring the band back together for a stage variety show. It features all of the puppet characters, comedy and chaos that Muppet fans have come to expect from the franchise, as well as new songs and celebrity cameos from the likes of Seth Rogen and Maya Rudolph. Sabrina Carpenter, meanwhile, has a principal role in “The Muppet Show” as the special’s premier musical guest. If you’re a longtime Muppet fan, the special practically demands a spot on your watchlist this week. If you’re not, it may still be worth checking out. As Muppet fans will tell you, you’re almost always guaranteed to have a good time, one way or another.

“Relationship Goals” (Ryan Fivish/Prime Video) “Relationship Goals” (Prime Video) If you are in the mood for some lighthearted rom-com fun this week, look no further than “Relationship Goals.” Director Linda Mendoza’s new Prime Video original film follows a successful producer (Kelly Rowland) who is on the verge of becoming the first woman to run New York’s No. 1 morning show when she finds herself competing for the role with her ex (Clifford “Method Man” Smith). Forced to work together, the duo’s old chemistry slowly resurfaces, all while Smith’s Jarrett claims he was convinced to adopt a new attitude toward love by a popular book. Arriving just a few weeks before Valentine’s Day, “Relationship Goals” is, thanks to the combined charisma of Rowland and Smith, well-positioned to be the kind of breezy, straight-to-streaming rom-com that, at the very least, brightens up a weekend afternoon or evening.

“The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 4 (Netflix) “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 4 (Netflix) This week saw the return of one of Netflix’s most watchable and reliable dramas. “The Lincoln Lawyer” premiered its entire fourth season on Thursday. Picking up where its third season left off, the show’s new episodes follow Manuel Garcia-Rulfo’s resourceful Mickey Haller as he is forced into his toughest challenge yet: Defending himself in a murder trial that is being rigged against him from seemingly all sides. ALSO READ:

40 Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2026 In order to come out on top, not only will Mickey have to stay strong in the face of constant adversity, but his friends and loved ones — including Neve Campbell’s returning Maggie McPherson — will also have to find new ways to prove his innocence. Taking all of that into account, “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 4 has the potential to be the show’s most propulsive and bingeable season to date, which may just make it the perfect series to watch on this lighter streaming week.

“Obex” (Oscilloscope Laboratories) “Obex” (2025) Produced and co-written by low-budget, independent film innovator Pete Ohs, “Obex” is an ingeniously made, proudly ramshackle sci-fi film from writer-director Albert Birney. The film follows a secluded man (Birney) whose quiet life takes an unexpected turn when he starts playing a state-of-the-art computer game that blurs the lines between reality and fantasy and forces him to enter its fictional, strange world in order to save his missing dog. Featuring unabashedly rudimentary, charmingly DIY visual effects and a striking black-and-white look, “Obex” received positive reviews following both its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival last year and its limited theatrical release earlier this year. It is definitely not for everyone, but those who can get on the same wavelength as “Obex” will likely end up seeing it as a movie that amounts to far more than just the sum of its parts.

“Queen of Chess” (Netflix) “Queen of Chess” (Netflix) It may not be an actual follow-up to “The Queen’s Gambit,” but “Queen of Chess” could be the companion piece to that hit series that Netflix fans have been waiting for. The new feature documentary explores the life of Hungarian chess prodigy Judit Polgár, following her rise through the chess world, her challenges to both world champion Garry Kasparov and her father, all while shining a spotlight on the countless gender barriers she broke along the way. Part documentary, part sports drama, “Queen of Chess” centers a figure who is very deserving of the Netflix treatment. It lands on the streamer Friday.