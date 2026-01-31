Everything New on Streaming in February: Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and More

We’ve just about made it through the first month of 2026, and that means it’s time for the monthly streaming shake-up.
The important thing to remember about February is that it’s a shortened month, which means you might end up having less time to check out the films and shows that are now on your streamer of choice. There’s no guarantee they’ll leave at the end of February, but there’s also no guarantee that they’ll stay. So, take advantage while you can.
Below, you’ll find a full list of everything new to streamers in February 2026.
Netflix
Feb. 1
Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing
The American President
The Bucket List
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Ex Machina
Flipped
Focus
The Glass House
Heartland — Season 18
Hell or High Water
Homefront
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Independence Day
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Letters to Juliet
Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
The Mirror Has Two Faces
Mississippi Grind
Mrs. Doubtfire
Night at the Museum
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
Rumor Has It…
Vertical Limit
The Way Home — Season 3
You’ve Got Mail
Zero Dark Thirty
Feb. 3
Mo Gilligan: In The Moment
Night Court — Seasons 1–3
Feb. 4
Is It Cake? Valentines
Feb. 5
Cash Queens (FR)
The Lincoln Lawyer — Season 4
Samuel — Season 1
Search Party — Seasons 1–5
Unfamiliar (DE)
Feb. 6
Overboard (2018)
Queen of Chess
Salvador (ES)
Yoh! Bestie (ZA)
Feb. 9
Matter of Time
The Creature Cases: Chapter 7
Feb. 10
Free Fire
How to Train Your Dragon (2025)
Motorvalley (IT)
This Is I (JP)
Feb. 11
Kohrra — Season 2
Lead Children (PL)
Love Is Blind — Season 10
State of Fear (BR)
What I Like About You — Seasons 1–4
Feb. 12
The Black Phone
How To Get To Heaven From Belfast (GB)
Million-Follower Detective (TW)
Feb. 13
A Father’s Miracle (MX)
The Art of Sarah (KR)
Bunny
Museum of Innocence (TR)
Suburgatory — Seasons 1–3
Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip
Feb. 15
The Hunting Party — Season 1
Stargate SG-1 — Seasons 1–10
Feb. 17
Sommore: Chandelier Fly
Star Search (Live Finale)
Feb. 18
Being Gordon Ramsay (GB)
Feb. 19
Life After Beth
The Iron Claw
The Night Agent — Season 3
The Swedish Connection (SE)
Wakefield
Feb. 20
The Addams Family
The Addams Family 2
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Expendables 4
Firebreak (ES)
Laggies
Mike & Molly — Seasons 1–6
The Orphans (FR)
Pavane (KR)
Strip Law
Feb. 24
Taylor Tomlinson: Prodigal Daughter
Feb. 26
Bridgerton — Season 4 Part 2
Brooklyn Nine-Nine — Seasons 7–8
“Crap Happens (DE)”
Feb. 27
“Trap House”
HBO Max
February 1
42
2073
Aftermath
Around the World in 80 Days (1956)
Betrayed (1944)
Build for Off-Road, Season 2 (Motortrend)
Captains Courageous (1937)
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)
Ferdinand
Get Him to the Greek
Get Him to the Greek: Unrated
The Harvey Girls
Honky Tonk
Hop (2011)
Inconceivable
Insidious: Chapter 3
Jezebel
Just Mercy
Key Largo
King Solomon’s Mines
Kitty Foyle
Lady Be Good
Laughing Sinners
The Life of Emile Zola
Life of Pi
Lone Star
The Lost Husband
Love & Basketball
Love Happens
MacGruber
MacGruber: Unrated
Malcolm X
Marie Antoinette
Masterminds
Mildred Pierce (1945)
Mister Roberts
Mrs. Miniver
My Blind Brother
My Cousin Rachel
National Velvet
The Notebook
Now, Voyager
One Way Passage
Open Water
The Perfect Match
The Picture of Dorian Gray
Robin Hood (2010)
The Search
The Shape of Water
Silver River
The Spectacular Now
Story of Louis Pasteur
Strike Up the Band
They Were Expendable
Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo
This Modern Age
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Vacation from Marriage
Watch on the Rhine
Westbound
The Woman in Red
Wuthering Heights (1939)
The Yearling
Zola
February 2
Madam Beja, Season 1 (Max Original)
The Last Captains, Season 1 (Discovery)
Wardens of the North, Season 6 (Animal Planet)
February 3
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: Pillow Talk, Season 7 (TLC)
February 5
The Murder Tapes, Season 10 (ID)
February 6
Batwheels, Season 3B
Boys Go to Jupiter
February 7
Ready to Love (Detroit), Season 11
February 8
Puppy Bowl XXII Kickoff (Animal Planet)
Puppy Bowl XXII (Animal Planet)
February 9
East Harbor Heroes, Season 1 (Discovery)
February 10
90 Day: The Single Life, Season 10 (TLC)
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Season 4 (CNN)
February 12
Isadora Moon, Season 1C (Max Original)
The Pope’s Exorcist
February 13
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 251 (HGTV)
February 15
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 13 (HBO Original)
Like Water for Chocolate, Season 2 (HBO Original)
February 16
Naked and Afraid, Season 19 (Discovery)
Tournament of Champions VII: The Qualifiers (Food Network)
February 17
Unexpected, Season 7 (TLC)
February 19
Murder In Glitterball City (HBO Original)
February 20
Banksters, Season 1 (HBO Original)
Dead of Winter
Fit for a Killer (HBO Original)
Portobello, Season 1 (HBO Original)
Surviving the Jehovah’s Witnesses (HBO Original)
February 24
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 8 (Discovery)
February 25
Holmes on Homes: Building a Legacy, Season 1 (HGTV)
Lost Women of Alaska (ID)
February 27
Paddington 2
Paramount+
February 1
A Night At The Roxbury
A Walk on the Moon
Almost Famous
American Assassin*
American Beauty
American Gigolo
Amistad
Anything Else
Ashby
Ask The Dust
Bad News Bears (2005)
Bang Bang
Becoming Jane
Blue Eyed Girl
Boomerang
Bottom of the 9th
Boudica: Queen of War
Bounce
Boys And Girls
Bride & Prejudice
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Call Me By Your Name
Changeland
Cinema Paradiso
Cloverfield
Down to Earth (2001)
Down To You
Due Justice
Eagle vs Shark
Ella Enchanted
Emma (1996)
End of Sentence
Face/Off
Fear
Forces Of Nature
Four Letters of Love
Frida
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Grease
Grease 2
Hardball
Harlem Nights
Heatwave
Here Comes the Boom
Hotel Artemis*
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Used to Go Here
Jane Eyre (1996)
Jersey Girl
Just Like Heaven
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
Katy Perry The Movie: Part of Me
Kindred
Kiss The Girls
Like Water for Chocolate
Lilies Not for Me
Losing Isaiah
Love, Rosie
Marshall
Marshmallow
Match Point
Old Guy*
Our Friend
Persona
Pretty Red Dress
Queen & Slim
Regarding Us
Roman Holiday
Rugrats Go Wild
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
Run
Runaway Bride
Sabrina (1995)
Save the Last Dance
Seaside
Shakespeare in Love
She’s All That
Shrink
Sixteen Candles
Superstar
Team America: World Police
The Argument
The Beldham
The Best of Me
The Foreigner*
The Godfather
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
The Godfather Part II
The Golden Child
The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
The Hurricane
The Longshots*
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Outlaws
The Prince and Me
The Prophecy
The Romantics
The Rugrats Movie
The Saint (1997)
The Score
The Silent Planet
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Stepford Wives (2004)
The To Do List
The Violent Heart
The Virgin Suicides
The Wood
The Words
The Yards
Til Death Do Us Part
To Catch a Thief
Us
Vampire in Brooklyn
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
February 2
The Reader*
February 4
Air Disasters (season 23)
68 Kill*
February 11
How Did They Fix That?: Season 4
February 12
Can You Keep A Secret? | Paramount+ Original Series (US premiere)
February 13
Coldwater | Showtime Original Series (Series Finale)
February 15
Mother’s Day*
February 18
PAW Patrol: Season 11
Wild Boys: Strangers in Town | Paramount+ Original Series
February 20
Dreaming Whilst Black: Season 2 | Paramount+ Original Series (US premiere)
February 23
CIA** (new CBS series)
DMV: Season 1** (mid-season premiere)
FBI: Season 8** (mid-season premiere)
The Neighborhood: Season 8** (mid-season premiere)
February 25
Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans** (CBS series)
February 26
Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage: Season 2** (mid-season premiere)
Ghosts: Season 5** (mid-season premiere)
Matlock: Season 2** (mid-season premiere)
Elsbeth: Season 3** (mid-season premiere)
February 27
Boston Blue: Season 1** (mid-season premiere)
Fire Country: Season 4** (mid-season premiere)
Sheriff Country: Season 1** (mid-season premiere)
Hulu
February 1
At Midnight (2023)
Baby Boy (2001)
Baby Boy En Espanol (2001)
Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon (1985)
Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon En Espanol (1985)
Big Momma’s House (2000)
Big Momma’s House 2 (2006)
Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk New Film (2016)
Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk New Film En Espanol (2016)
Black Knight (2001)
Blended (2014)
Brown Sugar (2002)
Date Night (2010)
Django Unchained (2012)
Django Unchained En Espanol (2012)
Drumline (2002)
El Dia que todo Cambio (2024)
500 Days Of Summer (2009)
Fool’s Gold (2008)
Ghostbusters (1984)
Ghostbusters En Espanol (1984)
Ghostbusters II (1989)
Ghostbusters II En Espanol (1989)
Grandma’s Boy (2006)
He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)
The Hate U Give (2018)
The Help (2011)
He’s Just Not That Into You En Espanol (2009)
Hope Floats (1998)
How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
I, Robot (2004)
John Tucker Must Die (2006)
Kill Your Darlings (2013)
Kill Your Darlings En Espanol (2013)
Kung Fu Hustle (2005)
Kung Fu Hustle En Espanol (2005)
La Bamba (1987)
La Bamba En Espanol (1987)
The Lady in the Van (2016)
The Lady in the Van En Espanol (2016)
The Last King Of Scotland (2006)
The Last Song (2010)
The Last Station (2010)
The Last Station En Espanol (2010)
Like Father, Like Son (1987)
Like Father, Like Son En Espanol (1987)
Love & Other Drugs (2010)
Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)
Notorious (2009)
Pretty Woman (1990)
The Proposal (2009)
Sister Act (1992)
Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit (1993)
Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
Soul Food (1997)
Sweet Home Alabama (2002)
The Smurfs (2011)
The Smurfs 2 (2013)
The Smurfs 2 En Espanol (2013)
The Smurfs En Espanol (2011)
Tarot (2024)
Tarot En Espanol (2024)
10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
12 Years A Slave (2013)
27 Dresses (2008)
Unstoppable (2010)
Waiting To Exhale (1995)
What Happens In Vegas (2008)
When Harry Met Sally (1989)
February 2
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (2024)
February 4
One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc: Episodes #845-891 (DUBBED)
Chris Spencer: GOAT Adjacent (2026)
Jackie Fabulous: You Can Leave (2026)
February 5
The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 3
Taking the Stand: Complete Season 4
February 6
My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON: Complete Season 8 (DUBBED)
Splitsville (2025)
February 7
House Hunters International: Complete Season 200
Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Seasons 12-13
Welcome To Plathville: Complete Season 7
February 9
The Good Place: Complete Series
February 10
The Artful Dodger: Complete Season 2
Clown in a Cornfield (2024)
February 11
Rising Voices: Complete Season 5
The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story: Complete Season 1
February 12
Hazardous History with Henry Winkler: Complete Season 1
February 14
Cake Boss: Complete Season 10
Naked and Afraid: Complete Seasons 15 and 17
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18 and 29
February 16
Beyblade X: Complete Season 2B
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)
Ghostbusters: Afterlife En Espanol (2021)
Smile (2022)
February 17
Keeping Up with the Kardashians: All 20 Seasons
Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami: Complete Seasons 1-2
Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons: Complete Season 1
Kourtney & Kim Take Miami: Complete Season 1
Kourtney & Kim Take New York: Complete Seasons 1-2
Urchin (2025)
February 19
Girl on the Run: The Hunt For America’s Most Wanted Woman: Complete Season 1
February 20
Watching You: Complete Season 1
The Astronaut (2025)
February 21
Chasing the West: Complete Season 1
Chopped: Complete Seasons 24-25
The Murder Tapes: Complete Seasons 5-6
Truck Dynasty: Complete Season 1
February 23
Paradise: Three-Episode Season 2 Premiere
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021)
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City En Espanol (2021)
Pretty Cure: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
February 24
Tornado (2025)
February 26
Scrubs: Revival Series Premiere
February 27
Spy X Family: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED)
Kiss of the Spider Woman (2025)
The Accountant (2016)
The Accountant En Espanol (2016)
February 28
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations: Complete Season 7
Cake Boss: Complete Season 9
Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season 4 Premiere
The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 18
A Killer Among Friends: Complete Season 1
sMothered: Complete Season 4
Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 7
A Journal for Jordan (2021)
A Journal for Jordan En Espanol (2021)
Kinds Of Kindness (2024)
Passengers (2016)
Passengers En Espanol (2016)
Disney+
February 4
Ancient Aliens (Season 17)
The Muppet Show (Disney+ Original) – Premiere
We Call It Imagineering – Premiere
February 7
Engineering Europe – Premiere
February 10
The Artful Dodger (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
February 11
Hey A.J.! – Premiere
February 13
Incas: The Rise and Fall – Premiere
Arranged (Season 1)
Cartoonified! with Phineas and Ferb: Shorts – Premiere
February 14
Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 7) – Premiere
February 17
RoboGobo (Season 2) – Premiere
February 18
Armorsaurs – Premiere
Dead Girl Summer
History’s Greatest Mysteries (Season 6)
A Roommate to Die For
A Sorority Mom’s Guide to Rush
Storage Wars (Season 16)
Trapped in Her Dorm Room
February 26
Inside the CIA: Secrets and Spies – Premiere
February 27
Ancient Autopsy: Mysteries of the Dead (Season 1)
Miraculous World: Tokyo Stellar Force
Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess – First Time on Disney+
February 28
Danger Decoded – Premiere
Prime Video
February 1
50 First Dates (2004)
Baby Boom (1987)
Back to School (1986)
Bandits (2001)
Barbershop (2002)
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)
Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016)
Beauty Shop (2005)
Big Daddy (1999)
Blue Velvet (1986)
Charlie’s Angels (2000)
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003)
Click (2006)
Colors 1988)
Daylight (1996)
Dear John (2010)
Earthquake (1974)
Fargo (1996)
Funny People (2009)
Gamer (2009)
Hercules (2014)
Hoodlum (1997)
Hook (1991)
Into the Blue (2005)
La La Land (2016)
Leap Year (2010)
Mystic Pizza (1988)
No Way Out (1987)
Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (2023)
P.S. I Love You (2007)
Play Misty for Me (1971)
Robocop (1987)
Robocop (2014)
Robocop 2 (1990)
Robocop 3 (1993)
Rumble Fish (1983)
Searching (2018)
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)
Shocker (1989)
Sisu (2023)
Slap Shot (1977)
Sleepless in Seattle (1993)
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension (1984)
The Andromeda Strain (1971)
The Beguiled (2017)
The Beguiled (1971)
The Big Lebowski (1998)
The Eiger Sanction (1975)
The Funhouse (1981)
The Grey (2012)
The Other Guys (2010)
The Serpent and the Rainbow (1988)
The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
The Usual Suspects (1995)
The Vow (2012)
Think Like a Man (2012)
Waterworld (1995)
What’s the Worst that Could Happen? (2001)
February 4
Relationship Goals (2026)
February 6
Cross (season 2)
Fabian and the Deadly Wedding (2026)
‘LOL: Se Rir, Já Era!’
February 12
‘Soul Power: The Legend of the American Basketball Association’
February 13
Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix
Love Me Love Me (2026)
The Woman King (2022)
February 14
Perry Mason S1–9 (1957)
February 15
Next Goal Wins (2023)
February 18
56 Days
February 23
The CEO Club
February 25
The Bluff (2026)
February 26
The Gray House (2026)
February 27
Final Siren: Inside the AFL
Man on the Run
Tubi
“A Fistful of Dollars”
A Ghost Story
A Knight’s Tale
A Very Brady Sequel
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
After Yang
Akeelah and the Bee
All Souls
All The Pretty Horses
American History X
American Honey
American Outlaws
Anaconda
Apache Junction
B.A.P.S.
Be Cool
Before Midnight
Being The Ricardos
Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Blue Streak
Bones And All
Bordertown
Brigsby Bear
Cadillac Records
Call Me by Your Name
Can’t Buy Me Love (1987)
Charlie’s Angels
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Climax
Country Strong
Cut Bank
Danger in the Dorm
Dark Harvest (2023)
Detroit
Dicks: The Musical
Die Hard
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! (2008)
Dreamgirls
Equals
Escape Room (2019)
Extract
Eyes Wide Shut
Flight
For a Few Dollars More
Forever Young
Gang Related
Get Shorty
Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos
Grand Hotel
Green Room
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant
Hercules (2014)
His Secret Marriage
Hope Floats
Hot Summer Nights
How Do You Know
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Am Wrath
I Love You, Beth Cooper
In Fabric
Infinite Storm
Insidious: The Last Key
Invincible
Ishtar
Joe
Jurassic World
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Killer Joe
Kiss the Girls
Laggies
Lean on Me
Live Free or Die Hard
Locke
Marvel’s Runaways
Medieval
Meet Dave
Menace II Society
Menashe
Midnight In Paris
Midway
Miles Ahead
Mississippi Grind
Mistress Hunter
Mommy Is a Murderer
My Doctor’s Secret Life
My Nanny Stole My Life
Native Son
Obsessed
One Night In Miami
Open Season (2006)
Open Season 2
Pain & Gain
Playing for Keeps
Pootie Tang
Proud Mary
Radio
Raw Deal
Real Steel
Red Rocket
Rio
Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Safe Haven
Saturday Night Fever
Save the Last Dance
Save Yourselves!
Secondhand Lions
Secret Window
Selma
Shaft
Shampoo
Slayers
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Soul Power
Spaceballs
Spring Breakers
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Stars At Noon
Step Brothers
Step Up: Highwater
Swindler Seduction
Taken (2008)
Taken 2
Taken 3
Takers (2010)
Terror in the Woods
The 5th Wave
The Abyss
The Angry Birds Movie 2
The Art of Self-Defense
The Bad Guardian
The Beach House Murders
The Beekeeper
The Best of Me (Spanish)
The Best of Me
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Cable Guy
The Commuter
The Fly
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
The Holiday (2006)
The Ice Rink Murders
The Inspection
The Italian Job (2003)
The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story
The Last Song
The Legend Of Hercules
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Lost Wife of Robert Durst
The Lover in the Attic: A True Story
The Lucky One
The Missing (2003)
The Mortal Instruments
The People We Hate at the Wedding
The Player’s Club
The Proposal (2009)
The Souvenir: Part II
The Sun Is Also A Star
The Sweetest Thing
The Whole Nine Yards
The Wrong Boy Next Door
The Wrong Life Coach
Thelma & Louise
Three Amigos!
Togo
Treasure Of The Sierra Madre
True Romance
Tusk
Under The Silver Lake
Unrequited
Waves
West Side Story (2021)
When A Stranger Calls
While You Were Sleeping
White House Down
Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!
Woman Walks Ahead
You Better Watch Out
You Hurt My Feelings
Zoolander
February 6
The Bachelorette
February 9
Oldboy
February 13
Kissing Is the Easy Part
February 20
Unrequited
Peacock
February 1
2 Minutes Of Fame
About Time
Above the Rim
Air
All My Life
Along Came Polly
American Fiction
America’s Sweethearts
Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy
Austenland
Black Ice
The Boss Baby
The Break-Up
The Brothers
Bulletproof
The ‘Burbs (1989)
Challengers
Coach Carter
Couples Retreat
Courage Under Fire
Deliver Us From Eva
The Devil You Know
Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood
Duplicity
Enemy Of The State
Far And Away
The Favourite
Fences
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades Of Grey
The Fighting Temptations
The First Wives Club
Ghost
Grace of Monaco
Gridiron Gang
Half Brothers
Happy Gilmore
The Hate U Give
How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days
I Love You, Man
Inside Man
Inside Man: Most Wanted
Jackie Brown
Just Like Heaven
Killers
Law Abiding Citizen
Life
The Longest Yard
Man On Fire
Men Of Honor
Miss Potter
Mob Cops
My Cousin Vinny
My Week With Marilyn
Notting Hill
One Day
Out of Time
The Place Beyond The Pines
Pride And Prejudice
Queen & Slim
The Revenant
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
Selma
Sleeping With The Enemy
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Straight Outta Compton
Talk To Me
Tracks
Trolls
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
What Happens In Vegas
What’s Love Got To Do With It
The Wood
Zombieland
Zombieland: Double Tap
Zoolander
February 2
E! Live From the Red Carpet: Grammys 2026 (E!)
The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
February 3
Below Deck Down Under After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
Below Deck Down Under, Season 4 – Premiere (Bravo)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
February 4
Summer House, Season 10 (Bravo)
February 5
Field Generals: History of The Black Quarterback – Premiere
February 6
Black and Blue
Speak No Evil
February 8
Super Bowl LX
The ‘Burbs – Premiere, All 8 Episodes
February 11
Asteroid City
Train To Busan
February 13
Conclave
February 16
The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 10 – Reunion (Bravo)
The Rise: The Gold Metal Girls of the X Games
The Rise: The Inaugural Season of the PWHL
February 18
Every Body
La Casa de Los Famosos, Season 6 – Premiere (Telemundo)
Lobo, Morir, Matando, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
February 19
The Traitors Official Podcast, Season 1 – Finale
February 24
The Voice, Season 29 – Premiere (NBC)
February 26
House of Villans, Season 3 – Premiere, 3 Episodes (Peacock Original)
The Traitors, Season 4 – Finale & Reunion
The Traitors UK, Season 4 (BBC)
February 27
The Valley: Persian Style, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)