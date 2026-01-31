Everything New on Streaming in February: Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and More

We’ve just about made it through the first month of 2026, and that means it’s time for the monthly streaming shake-up.

The important thing to remember about February is that it’s a shortened month, which means you might end up having less time to check out the films and shows that are now on your streamer of choice. There’s no guarantee they’ll leave at the end of February, but there’s also no guarantee that they’ll stay. So, take advantage while you can.

Below, you’ll find a full list of everything new to streamers in February 2026.

Netflix

Feb. 1

Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing

The American President

The Bucket List

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Ex Machina

Flipped

Focus

The Glass House

Heartland — Season 18

Hell or High Water

Homefront

How to Train Your Dragon

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Independence Day

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Letters to Juliet

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates

The Mirror Has Two Faces

Mississippi Grind

Mrs. Doubtfire

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

Rumor Has It…

Vertical Limit

The Way Home — Season 3

You’ve Got Mail

Zero Dark Thirty

Feb. 3

Mo Gilligan: In The Moment

Night Court — Seasons 1–3

Feb. 4

Is It Cake? Valentines

Feb. 5

Cash Queens (FR)

The Lincoln Lawyer — Season 4

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 4 (Credit: Netflix)

Samuel — Season 1

Search Party — Seasons 1–5

Unfamiliar (DE)

Feb. 6

Overboard (2018)

Queen of Chess

Salvador (ES)

Yoh! Bestie (ZA)

Feb. 9

Matter of Time

The Creature Cases: Chapter 7

Feb. 10

Free Fire

How to Train Your Dragon (2025)

Motorvalley (IT)

This Is I (JP)

Feb. 11

Kohrra — Season 2

Lead Children (PL)

Love Is Blind — Season 10

State of Fear (BR)

What I Like About You — Seasons 1–4

Feb. 12

The Black Phone

How To Get To Heaven From Belfast (GB)

Million-Follower Detective (TW)

Feb. 13

A Father’s Miracle (MX)

The Art of Sarah (KR)

Bunny

Museum of Innocence (TR)

Suburgatory — Seasons 1–3

Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip

Feb. 15

The Hunting Party — Season 1

Stargate SG-1 — Seasons 1–10

Feb. 17

Sommore: Chandelier Fly

Star Search (Live Finale)

Feb. 18

Being Gordon Ramsay (GB)

Feb. 19

Life After Beth

The Iron Claw

The Night Agent — Season 3

The Swedish Connection (SE)

Wakefield

Feb. 20

The Addams Family

The Addams Family 2

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Expendables 4

Firebreak (ES)

Laggies

Mike & Molly — Seasons 1–6

The Orphans (FR)

Pavane (KR)

Strip Law

Feb. 24

Taylor Tomlinson: Prodigal Daughter

Feb. 26

Bridgerton — Season 4 Part 2

Brooklyn Nine-Nine — Seasons 7–8

Melissa Fumero and Andy Samberg on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (CREDIT: NBC)

“Crap Happens (DE)”

Feb. 27

“Trap House”

HBO Max

February 1

42

2073

Aftermath

Around the World in 80 Days (1956)

Betrayed (1944)

Build for Off-Road, Season 2 (Motortrend)

Captains Courageous (1937)

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)

Ferdinand

Get Him to the Greek

Get Him to the Greek: Unrated

The Harvey Girls

Honky Tonk

Hop (2011)

Inconceivable

Insidious: Chapter 3

Jezebel

Just Mercy

Key Largo

King Solomon’s Mines

Kitty Foyle

Lady Be Good

Laughing Sinners

The Life of Emile Zola

Life of Pi

Lone Star

The Lost Husband

Love & Basketball

Love Happens

MacGruber

MacGruber: Unrated

Malcolm X

Marie Antoinette

Masterminds

Mildred Pierce (1945)

Mister Roberts

Mrs. Miniver

My Blind Brother

My Cousin Rachel

National Velvet

The Notebook

Now, Voyager

One Way Passage

Open Water

The Perfect Match

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Robin Hood (2010)

The Search

The Shape of Water

Silver River

The Spectacular Now

Story of Louis Pasteur

Strike Up the Band

They Were Expendable

Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo

This Modern Age

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Vacation from Marriage

Watch on the Rhine

Westbound

The Woman in Red

Wuthering Heights (1939)

The Yearling

Zola

February 2

Madam Beja, Season 1 (Max Original)

The Last Captains, Season 1 (Discovery)

Wardens of the North, Season 6 (Animal Planet)

February 3

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: Pillow Talk, Season 7 (TLC)

February 5

The Murder Tapes, Season 10 (ID)

February 6

Batwheels, Season 3B

Boys Go to Jupiter

February 7

Ready to Love (Detroit), Season 11

February 8

Puppy Bowl XXII Kickoff (Animal Planet)

Puppy Bowl XXII (Animal Planet)

(Courtesy of Animal Planet)

February 9

East Harbor Heroes, Season 1 (Discovery)

February 10

90 Day: The Single Life, Season 10 (TLC)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Season 4 (CNN)

February 12

Isadora Moon, Season 1C (Max Original)

The Pope’s Exorcist

February 13

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 251 (HGTV)

February 15

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 13 (HBO Original)

Like Water for Chocolate, Season 2 (HBO Original)

February 16

Naked and Afraid, Season 19 (Discovery)

Tournament of Champions VII: The Qualifiers (Food Network)

February 17

Unexpected, Season 7 (TLC)

February 19

Murder In Glitterball City (HBO Original)

February 20

Banksters, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Dead of Winter

Fit for a Killer (HBO Original)

Portobello, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Surviving the Jehovah’s Witnesses (HBO Original)

February 24

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 8 (Discovery)

February 25

Holmes on Homes: Building a Legacy, Season 1 (HGTV)

Lost Women of Alaska (ID)

February 27

Paddington 2

Paramount+

February 1

A Night At The Roxbury

A Walk on the Moon

Almost Famous

American Assassin*

American Beauty

American Gigolo

Amistad

Anything Else

Ashby

Ask The Dust

Bad News Bears (2005)

Bang Bang

Becoming Jane

Blue Eyed Girl

Boomerang

Bottom of the 9th

Boudica: Queen of War

Bounce

Boys And Girls

Bride & Prejudice

Bridget Jones’s Diary

“Bridget Jones’s Diary” (Miramax Films)

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Call Me By Your Name

Changeland

Cinema Paradiso

Cloverfield

Down to Earth (2001)

Down To You

Due Justice

Eagle vs Shark

Ella Enchanted

Emma (1996)

End of Sentence

Face/Off

Fear

Forces Of Nature

Four Letters of Love

Frida

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Grease

Grease 2

Hardball

Harlem Nights

Heatwave

Here Comes the Boom

Hotel Artemis*

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Used to Go Here

Jane Eyre (1996)

Jersey Girl

Just Like Heaven

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

Katy Perry The Movie: Part of Me

Kindred

Kiss The Girls

Like Water for Chocolate

Lilies Not for Me

Losing Isaiah

Love, Rosie

Marshall

Marshmallow

Match Point

Old Guy*

Our Friend

Persona

Pretty Red Dress

Queen & Slim

Regarding Us

Roman Holiday

Rugrats Go Wild

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Run

Runaway Bride

Sabrina (1995)

Save the Last Dance

Seaside

Shakespeare in Love

She’s All That

Shrink

Sixteen Candles

Superstar

Team America: World Police

The Argument

The Beldham

The Best of Me

The Foreigner*

The Godfather

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone

The Godfather Part II

John Cazale and Al Pacino in ‘The Godfather Part II’ (Paramount Pictures)

The Golden Child

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The Hurricane

The Longshots*

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Outlaws

The Prince and Me

The Prophecy

The Romantics

The Rugrats Movie

The Saint (1997)

The Score

The Silent Planet

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Stepford Wives (2004)

The To Do List

The Violent Heart

The Virgin Suicides

The Wood

The Words

The Yards

Til Death Do Us Part

To Catch a Thief

Us

Vampire in Brooklyn

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

February 2

The Reader*

February 4

Air Disasters (season 23)

68 Kill*

February 11

How Did They Fix That?: Season 4

February 12

Can You Keep A Secret? | Paramount+ Original Series (US premiere)

February 13

Coldwater | Showtime Original Series (Series Finale)

February 15

Mother’s Day*

February 18

PAW Patrol: Season 11

Wild Boys: Strangers in Town | Paramount+ Original Series

February 20

Dreaming Whilst Black: Season 2 | Paramount+ Original Series (US premiere)

February 23

CIA** (new CBS series)

DMV: Season 1** (mid-season premiere)

FBI: Season 8** (mid-season premiere)

The Neighborhood: Season 8** (mid-season premiere)

February 25

Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans** (CBS series)

February 26

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage: Season 2** (mid-season premiere)

Ghosts: Season 5** (mid-season premiere)

Matlock: Season 2** (mid-season premiere)

Elsbeth: Season 3** (mid-season premiere)

February 27

Boston Blue: Season 1** (mid-season premiere)

Fire Country: Season 4** (mid-season premiere)

Sheriff Country: Season 1** (mid-season premiere)

Hulu

February 1

At Midnight (2023)

Baby Boy (2001)

Baby Boy En Espanol (2001)

Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon (1985)

Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon En Espanol (1985)

Big Momma’s House (2000)

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006)

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk New Film (2016)

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk New Film En Espanol (2016)

Black Knight (2001)

Blended (2014)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Date Night (2010)

Django Unchained (2012)

Django Unchained En Espanol (2012)

Drumline (2002)

El Dia que todo Cambio (2024)

500 Days Of Summer (2009)

Searchlight Pictures

Fool’s Gold (2008)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters En Espanol (1984)

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Ghostbusters II En Espanol (1989)

Grandma’s Boy (2006)

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

The Hate U Give (2018)

The Help (2011)

He’s Just Not That Into You En Espanol (2009)

Hope Floats (1998)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

I, Robot (2004)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

Kill Your Darlings (2013)

Kill Your Darlings En Espanol (2013)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

Kung Fu Hustle En Espanol (2005)

La Bamba (1987)

La Bamba En Espanol (1987)

The Lady in the Van (2016)

The Lady in the Van En Espanol (2016)

The Last King Of Scotland (2006)

The Last Song (2010)

The Last Station (2010)

The Last Station En Espanol (2010)

Like Father, Like Son (1987)

Like Father, Like Son En Espanol (1987)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

Notorious (2009)

Pretty Woman (1990)

The Proposal (2009)

Sister Act (1992)

Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit (1993)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Soul Food (1997)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

The Smurfs 2 En Espanol (2013)

The Smurfs En Espanol (2011)

Tarot (2024)

Tarot En Espanol (2024)

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

12 Years A Slave (2013)

27 Dresses (2008)

Unstoppable (2010)

Waiting To Exhale (1995)

What Happens In Vegas (2008)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

February 2

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (2024)

February 4

One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc: Episodes #845-891 (DUBBED)

Chris Spencer: GOAT Adjacent (2026)

Jackie Fabulous: You Can Leave (2026)

February 5

The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 3

Taking the Stand: Complete Season 4

February 6

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON: Complete Season 8 (DUBBED)

Splitsville (2025)

“Splitsville” (Credit: Neon)

February 7

House Hunters International: Complete Season 200

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Seasons 12-13

Welcome To Plathville: Complete Season 7

February 9

The Good Place: Complete Series

February 10

The Artful Dodger: Complete Season 2

Clown in a Cornfield (2024)

February 11

Rising Voices: Complete Season 5

The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story: Complete Season 1

February 12

Hazardous History with Henry Winkler: Complete Season 1

February 14

Cake Boss: Complete Season 10

Naked and Afraid: Complete Seasons 15 and 17

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18 and 29

February 16

Beyblade X: Complete Season 2B

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife En Espanol (2021)

Smile (2022)

February 17

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: All 20 Seasons

Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami: Complete Seasons 1-2

Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons: Complete Season 1

Kourtney & Kim Take Miami: Complete Season 1

Kourtney & Kim Take New York: Complete Seasons 1-2

Urchin (2025)

February 19

Girl on the Run: The Hunt For America’s Most Wanted Woman: Complete Season 1

February 20

Watching You: Complete Season 1

The Astronaut (2025)

February 21

Chasing the West: Complete Season 1

Chopped: Complete Seasons 24-25

The Murder Tapes: Complete Seasons 5-6

Truck Dynasty: Complete Season 1

February 23

Paradise: Three-Episode Season 2 Premiere

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021)

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City En Espanol (2021)

Pretty Cure: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

February 24

Tornado (2025)

February 26

Scrubs: Revival Series Premiere

February 27

Spy X Family: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED)

Kiss of the Spider Woman (2025)

The Accountant (2016)

The Accountant En Espanol (2016)

February 28

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations: Complete Season 7

Cake Boss: Complete Season 9

Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season 4 Premiere

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 18

A Killer Among Friends: Complete Season 1

sMothered: Complete Season 4

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 7

A Journal for Jordan (2021)

A Journal for Jordan En Espanol (2021)

Kinds Of Kindness (2024)

Passengers (2016)

Passengers En Espanol (2016)

Disney+

February 4

Ancient Aliens (Season 17)

The Muppet Show (Disney+ Original) – Premiere

Disney+

We Call It Imagineering – Premiere

February 7

Engineering Europe – Premiere

February 10

The Artful Dodger (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

February 11

Hey A.J.! – Premiere

February 13

Incas: The Rise and Fall – Premiere

Arranged (Season 1)

Cartoonified! with Phineas and Ferb: Shorts – Premiere

February 14

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 7) – Premiere

February 17

RoboGobo (Season 2) – Premiere

February 18

Armorsaurs – Premiere

Dead Girl Summer

History’s Greatest Mysteries (Season 6)

A Roommate to Die For

A Sorority Mom’s Guide to Rush

Storage Wars (Season 16)

Trapped in Her Dorm Room

February 26

Inside the CIA: Secrets and Spies – Premiere

February 27

Ancient Autopsy: Mysteries of the Dead (Season 1)

Miraculous World: Tokyo Stellar Force

Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess – First Time on Disney+

February 28

Danger Decoded – Premiere

Prime Video

February 1

50 First Dates (2004)

Baby Boom (1987)

Back to School (1986)

Bandits (2001)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016)

Beauty Shop (2005)

Big Daddy (1999)

Blue Velvet (1986)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003)

Click (2006)

Colors 1988)

Daylight (1996)

Dear John (2010)

Earthquake (1974)

Fargo (1996)

Funny People (2009)

Gamer (2009)

Hercules (2014)

Hoodlum (1997)

Hook (1991)

Into the Blue (2005)

La La Land (2016)

Leap Year (2010)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

No Way Out (1987)

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (2023)

P.S. I Love You (2007)

Play Misty for Me (1971)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Rumble Fish (1983)

Searching (2018)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Warner Bros.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

Shocker (1989)

Sisu (2023)

Slap Shot (1977)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension (1984)

The Andromeda Strain (1971)

The Beguiled (2017)

The Beguiled (1971)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Eiger Sanction (1975)

The Funhouse (1981)

The Grey (2012)

The Other Guys (2010)

The Serpent and the Rainbow (1988)

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Vow (2012)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Waterworld (1995)

What’s the Worst that Could Happen? (2001)

February 4

Relationship Goals (2026)

February 6

Cross (season 2)

Fabian and the Deadly Wedding (2026)

‘LOL: Se Rir, Já Era!’

February 12

‘Soul Power: The Legend of the American Basketball Association’

February 13

Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix

Love Me Love Me (2026)

The Woman King (2022)

February 14

Perry Mason S1–9 (1957)

February 15

Next Goal Wins (2023)

February 18

56 Days

February 23

The CEO Club

February 25

The Bluff (2026)

February 26

The Gray House (2026)

February 27

Final Siren: Inside the AFL

Man on the Run

Tubi

“A Fistful of Dollars”

A Ghost Story



A Knight’s Tale



A Very Brady Sequel



A.I. Artificial Intelligence



After Yang



Akeelah and the Bee



All Souls

All The Pretty Horses



American History X



American Honey



American Outlaws



Anaconda



Apache Junction



B.A.P.S.



Be Cool



Before Midnight



Being The Ricardos



Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey



Beverly Hills Cop

“Beverly Hills Cop” (Paramount/YouTube Screenshot)

Beverly Hills Cop II

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Blue Streak

Bones And All

Bordertown

Brigsby Bear

Cadillac Records

Call Me by Your Name

Can’t Buy Me Love (1987)

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Climax

Country Strong

Cut Bank

Danger in the Dorm

Dark Harvest (2023)

Detroit

Dicks: The Musical

Die Hard

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! (2008)

Dreamgirls

Equals

Escape Room (2019)

Extract

Eyes Wide Shut

Flight

For a Few Dollars More

Forever Young

Gang Related

Get Shorty

Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos

Grand Hotel

Green Room

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant

Hercules (2014)

His Secret Marriage

Hope Floats

Hot Summer Nights

How Do You Know

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Am Wrath

I Love You, Beth Cooper

In Fabric

Infinite Storm

Insidious: The Last Key

Invincible

Ishtar

Joe

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Killer Joe

Kiss the Girls

Laggies

Lean on Me

Live Free or Die Hard

Locke

Marvel’s Runaways

Medieval

Meet Dave

Menace II Society

Menashe

Midnight In Paris

Midway

Miles Ahead

Mississippi Grind

Mistress Hunter

Mommy Is a Murderer

My Doctor’s Secret Life

My Nanny Stole My Life

Native Son

Obsessed

One Night In Miami

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Open Season (2006)

Open Season 2

Pain & Gain

Playing for Keeps

Pootie Tang

Proud Mary

Radio

Raw Deal

Real Steel

Red Rocket

Rio

Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Safe Haven

Saturday Night Fever

Save the Last Dance

Save Yourselves!

Secondhand Lions

Secret Window

Selma

Shaft

Shampoo

Slayers

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Power

Spaceballs

Spring Breakers

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Stars At Noon

Step Brothers

Step Up: Highwater

Swindler Seduction

Taken (2008)

Taken 2

Taken 3

Takers (2010)

Terror in the Woods

The 5th Wave

The Abyss

The Angry Birds Movie 2

The Art of Self-Defense

The Bad Guardian

The Beach House Murders

The Beekeeper

The Best of Me (Spanish)

The Best of Me

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Cable Guy

The Commuter

The Fly

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

The Holiday (2006)

The Ice Rink Murders

The Inspection

The Italian Job (2003)

The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story

The Last Song

The Legend Of Hercules

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Lost Wife of Robert Durst

The Lover in the Attic: A True Story

The Lucky One

The Missing (2003)

The Mortal Instruments

The People We Hate at the Wedding

The Player’s Club

The Proposal (2009)

The Souvenir: Part II

The Sun Is Also A Star

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards

The Wrong Boy Next Door

The Wrong Life Coach

Thelma & Louise

Three Amigos!

Togo

Treasure Of The Sierra Madre

True Romance

Tusk

Under The Silver Lake

Unrequited

Waves

West Side Story (2021)

When A Stranger Calls

While You Were Sleeping

White House Down

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!

Woman Walks Ahead

You Better Watch Out

You Hurt My Feelings

Zoolander

February 6

The Bachelorette

February 9

Oldboy

February 13

Kissing Is the Easy Part

February 20

Unrequited

Peacock

February 1

2 Minutes Of Fame

About Time

Above the Rim

Air

All My Life

Along Came Polly

American Fiction

America’s Sweethearts

Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy

Paramount Pictures

Austenland

Black Ice

The Boss Baby

The Break-Up

The Brothers

Bulletproof

The ‘Burbs (1989)

Challengers

Coach Carter

Couples Retreat

Courage Under Fire

Deliver Us From Eva

The Devil You Know

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood

Duplicity

Enemy Of The State

Far And Away

The Favourite

Fences

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades Of Grey

The Fighting Temptations

The First Wives Club

Ghost

Grace of Monaco

Gridiron Gang

Half Brothers

Happy Gilmore

The Hate U Give

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

I Love You, Man

Inside Man

Inside Man: Most Wanted

Jackie Brown

Just Like Heaven

Killers

Law Abiding Citizen

Life

The Longest Yard

Man On Fire

Men Of Honor

Miss Potter

Mob Cops

My Cousin Vinny

My Week With Marilyn

Notting Hill

One Day

Out of Time

The Place Beyond The Pines

Pride And Prejudice

Queen & Slim

The Revenant

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Selma

Sleeping With The Enemy

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Sony Pictures

Straight Outta Compton

Talk To Me

Tracks

Trolls

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

What Happens In Vegas

What’s Love Got To Do With It

The Wood

Zombieland

Zombieland: Double Tap

Zoolander

February 2

E! Live From the Red Carpet: Grammys 2026 (E!)

The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

February 3

Below Deck Down Under After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

Below Deck Down Under, Season 4 – Premiere (Bravo)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

February 4

Summer House, Season 10 (Bravo)

February 5

Field Generals: History of The Black Quarterback – Premiere

February 6

Black and Blue

Speak No Evil

February 8

Super Bowl LX

The ‘Burbs – Premiere, All 8 Episodes

February 11

Asteroid City

Train To Busan

February 13

Conclave

February 16

The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 10 – Reunion (Bravo)

The Rise: The Gold Metal Girls of the X Games

The Rise: The Inaugural Season of the PWHL

February 18

Every Body

La Casa de Los Famosos, Season 6 – Premiere (Telemundo)

Lobo, Morir, Matando, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

February 19

The Traitors Official Podcast, Season 1 – Finale

February 24

The Voice, Season 29 – Premiere (NBC)

February 26

House of Villans, Season 3 – Premiere, 3 Episodes (Peacock Original)

The Traitors, Season 4 – Finale & Reunion

The Traitors UK, Season 4 (BBC)

February 27

The Valley: Persian Style, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)