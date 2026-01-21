Kristen Bell to Host 2026 Actor Awards

Actress and producer Kristen Bell will host the upcoming 2026 Actor Awards, formerly the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, honoring the best in 2025 performances, the organization announced on Wednesday.

The star of “Nobody Wants This,” “The Good Place” and “Veronica Mars,” Bell is returning to host for her third time, after taking the helm last year and in 2018, when she was the first-ever host. The show is often run without a host — Megan Mullally (in 2019) and Idris Elba (in 2024) are the only other emcees in the ceremony’s 32-year history.

“I’ve enjoyed hosting the show every time, so it was an easy decision to come back for a third,” Bell said in a statement. “What I’m most excited for is the fact that I’ll be doing what every actor does best… sing.”

“Kristen Bell knows this show, she knows this community and she knows how to keep everyone entertained and laughing without ever losing the heart of the night,” added Jon Brockett, showrunner and executive producer for The Actor Awards. “Having Kristen return to host feels like welcoming back a member of the family. One you actually want to hang out with.”

Bell’s credits include leading roles in the comedy film “The People We Hate at the Wedding,” the animated children’s series “Do, Re & Mi,” and the couponing adventure “Queenpins.” Her other film credits include “Bad Moms,” “Like Father,” “The Lifeguard,” “The Boss,” “You Again,” “Burlesque,” “When in Rome,” “Couples Retreat,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and voice roles in “Frozen” and its sequel. On television, she’s appeared in “Parks & Recreation,” “Unsupervised,” “Deadwood,” “Heroes,” and “Party Down.”

As previously announced, iconic actor Harrison Ford will be presented with the SAG Life Achievement Award. Going into this year’s ceremony, “One Battle After Another” leads all films with seven nominations, the most ever achieved in the history of the Actor Awards.

The 32nd annual Actor Awards will stream live on Netflix, on Sunday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.