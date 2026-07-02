8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Apple and More

This week’s streaming premieres include an “Adventure Time” reboot on Disney+, as well as the video-on-demand debuts of two of this year’s biggest theatrical hits. In addition to its “Adventure Time” spin-off, Disney+ has another major animated premiere on its slate this week, while Amazon’s Prime Video has finally rolled out the first season of its “Legally Blonde” prequel. Elsewhere, Netflix has the third installment in one of its biggest film franchises premiering this week and Apple TV has the Season 3 premiere of a beloved sci-fi series slated for Friday.

Here are the eight best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

“Adventure Time: Side Quests” (Hulu/Disney+) “Adventure Time: Side Quests” (Disney+) “Adventure Time” has been soft-rebooted this week in the form of Cartoon Network’s latest series, “Adventure Time: Side Quests.” Developed by Nate Cash, “Side Quests” is set during the early years of “Adventure Time” and focuses on the origin of the childhood bond between Finn the Human (Sasha Knight) and his magical dog Jake (John DiMaggio). Comprised of standalone, episodic stories, the series’ complete, 20-installment first season premiered all at once Monday on Disney+ and Hulu. For “Adventure Time” fans, diving into “Side Quests” might just be the perfect way to spend this year’s July 4th holiday weekend.

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ (20th Century Studios) “The Devil Wears Prada 2” (2026) “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” one of this year’s biggest films, has finally become available to rent and buy to stream at home. Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the “Devil Wears Prada” sequel catches back up with Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) as she is hired to help former boss Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) navigate new media and corporate threats. Hathaway, Streep, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt all returned to reprise their original “Devil Wears Prada” roles for the sequel, which received positive reviews when it hit theaters in early May. Now, those who missed it on the big screen have a chance to finally catch up with it at home this weekend.

Inde Navarrette in “Obsession” (Focus Features) “Obsession” (2026) “Obsession,” this year’s biggest surprise hit, has also arrived on the VOD market this week. Written, directed and edited by YouTuber-turned-filmmaker Curry Barker, “Obsession” is a prickly horror comedy about a music store employee (Michael Johnston) whose use of a supernatural toy to make his crush (Inde Navarrette) fall in love with him ends up having disastrous consequences for him, her and everyone trapped in their orbit. also read:

'Obsession' Ending Explained: Together Forever? Made with stunning confidence and featuring a star-making, awe-inspiring lead performance from Navarrette, “Obsession” has emerged as one of this year’s most important films for a reason. If you haven’t checked it out yet, this weekend is as good a time as any to finally do so.

Wolverine (voiced by Cal Dodd) in Marvel Animation’s “X-Men 97” Season 2. (Marvel) “X-Men ’97” Season 2 (Disney+) It has been over two years since Disney+ unveiled the first season of “X-Men ’97,” Marvel’s ambitious revival of “X-Men: The Animated Series.” Fortunately, the fan-favorite superhero revival show has finally returned with its second season, which premiered Wednesday on Disney+. Catching back up with the series’ iconic crew of mutant superheroes and villains, “X-Men ’97” Season 2 promises to deliver many of the same comic book thrills and twists that made fans originally fall in love with the show. The season’s first three episodes are all streaming now on Disney+.

Tom Everett Scott, Lexi Minetree and June Diane Raphael in “Elle.” (Prime Video) “Elle” Season 1 (Prime Video) “Elle,” one of 2026’s most unlikely bits of franchise expansion, has arrived on Amazon’s Prime Video this week. Developed by Laura Kittrell, the “Legally Blonde” prequel is set six years before the events of 2001’s “Legally Blonde.” Newcomer Lexi Minetree steps into Reese Witherspoon’s iconic shoes as Elle Woods, whom the new show follows as she navigates the trials and tribulations of high school in 1990s Seattle. In addition to Minetree, the series’ ensemble cast includes June Diane Raphael and Tom Everett Scott as Elle Woods’ parents. The complete first season of “Elle” premiered Wednesday on Prime Video, and those who are considering tuning in this weekend may be excited to learn that the series has already been renewed for a second season.

“Enola Holmes 3” (Netflix) “Enola Holmes 3” (Netflix) The title for Netflix’s biggest streaming premiere this week goes to “Enola Holmes 3.” “Adolescence” director Philip Barantini’s “Enola Holmes” sequel catches up with Millie Bobby Brown’s young detective as she travels to Malta to investigate her most dangerous case yet. In addition to Brown, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, Helena Bonham Carter, Himesh Patel and Susan Wokoma all reprise their roles from the first two “Enola Holmes” films in the new adventure, which premiered Wednesday on Netflix. If you are a fan of the “Enola Holmes” franchise, dedicating a few hours this weekend to its latest chapter feels like a bit of a no-brainer.

“Worst Neighbor Ever” (Netflix) “Worst Neighbor Ever” (Netflix) “Enola Holmes 3” is not the only noteworthy title premiering on Netflix this week. The streaming service also has a new treat for true crime fans: “Worst Neighbor Ever.” The docuseries from director Cynthia Childs, a spin-off of “Worst Roommate Ever,” explores real-life cases of violence, harassment and crime between feuding neighbors. Featuring interviews with individuals involved in each case, “Worst Neighbor Ever” promises to give true crime fanatics everywhere deep dives some into instances of explosive neighborly crime. All four of its episodes premiered Wednesday on Netflix.