8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Hulu and More

This week’s streaming premieres are an eclectic group of titles. On its own, Netflix has a five-part docuseries exploring America’s history, one of the biggest sports documentaries of the year and a time-bending film starring everyone from Oscar Isaac and Gal Gadot to Martin Scorsese and Jason Momoa premiering this week. Elsewhere, Hulu has the final season of one of it and FX’s biggest-ever originals, while HBO is set to unveil the newest series from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” creator Larry David.

Here are the best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

“Carolina Caroline” (Magnolia Pictures) “Carolina Caroline” (2026) “Carolina Caroline” is one of the most underrated films of the year so far. Released in early June, this Southern Gothic romantic crime thriller follows a young woman (Samara Weaving) who joins a charming con man (Kyle Gallner) as they go on the run through the American Southeast in search of her estranged mother, leaving a trail of crime and passion along the way. Having received mostly positive reviews earlier this year, the movie is now available to buy and rent on-demand at home.

“The American Experiment” (Netflix) “The American Experiment” (Netflix) Ahead of America’s 250th anniversary next month, Netflix unveiled “The American Experiment” on its platform Wednesday. Produced by Tom Hanks, this five-part docuseries explores the founding of America, from the Revolutionary War through the drafting of the U.S. Constitution and the first presidency. Featuring contemporary interviews with politicians from both sides of the political spectrum, including Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, Mike Pence and Ted Cruz, “The American Experiment” explores the ideas, questions and debates that have been at the heart of America since its founding. All five episodes are streaming now on Netflix.

“In the Hand of Dante” (Netflix) “In the Hand of Dante” (Netflix) “In the Hand of Dante,” one of the strangest films of the year, premiered Wednesday on Netflix. Directed and co-written by “Basquiat” director Julian Schnabel and based on a novel by Nick Tosches, the film focuses on the original manuscript for Dante Alighieri’s “Divine Comedy,” as it is found in a hidden Vatican cellar and later ends up in the hands of a New York City mob boss. The film’s star-studded cast includes Oscar Isaac, John Malkovich, Gerard Butler, Sabrina Impacciatore, Gal Gadot, Al Pacino, Jason Momoa and Martin Scorsese. The drama divided critics and seems destined to do the same among general viewers, but if its premise and cast intrigue you, then you may want to consider checking “In the Hand of Dante” out this weekend.

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White in “The Bear.” (FX) “The Bear” Season 5 (Hulu) “The Bear” wrapped up its five-season run this week. The FX cooking dramedy dropped its final, eight-episode fifth season Thursday on Hulu, which picks up the morning after the events of the “Bear” Season 4 finale. also read:

'The Bear's' Final Course: What the Cast Will Miss the Most – and Why It's Not Each Other The new season follows the show’s misfit found family as they strive to finally earn the Michelin star they have been seeking all along, hopefully without letting themselves or each other fall apart along the way. If you are a longtime fan of “The Bear,” its fifth season practically demands a spot on your weekend watchlist this week. Tune in. See how it ends.

Gordon Cormier in “Avatar: The Last Airbender” Season 2. (Katie Yu/Netflix) “Avatar: The Last Airbender” Season 2 (Netflix) It has been well over two years since Netflix unveiled the first season of its divisive live-action adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” The series has nonetheless returned this week. Its complete, seven-episode sophomore season premiered Thursday on Netflix. Adapting the events of its animated parent series, “Avatar: The Last Airbender” Season 2 follows Avatar Aang (Gordon Cormier) and his friends as they continue to evade their Fire Nation pursuers, all while Aang attempts to learn the art of earthbending. The live-action series divided fans when it debuted two years ago, but if you were one of the viewers who liked the show’s first season, you might want to consider checking its new episodes out this weekend.

“Camp Snoopy” Season 2 (Apple TV) “Camp Snoopy” Season 2 (Apple TV) One never needs a “good” excuse to catch back up with Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the rest of their Peanuts friends. But Apple TV has provided one this week with the premiere of “Camp Snoopy” Season 2. The charming animated series’ sophomore season follows Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts as they embark on a summer of carefree time together spent on the shores of Camp Spring Lake. Whether you are a lifelong Charlie Brown fan or just need something to watch that is fun for all ages this week, you could not go wrong with “Camp Snoopy” Season 2, which dropped Friday on Apple TV.

Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld in “Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness.” (HBO) “Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness” Season 1 (HBO Max) “The American Experiment” is not the only TV title premiering this week that intends to “celebrate” America’s 250th anniversary. “Curb Your Enthusiasm” creator Larry David also has “Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness” debuting Friday on HBO and HBO Max. Produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, the new series takes an improvised, comedic spin on some of the most iconic and important moments in American history. The show’s many guest stars include Bill Hader, Kathryn Hahn, Jon Hamm, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Parnell, Vince Vaughn, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Joe Manganiello and more. If you are a fan of David’s past work, you will likely want to give “Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness” a chance.