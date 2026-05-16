The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Hulu and More

Two of the best genre movies of the year have both arrived on video-on-demand this week. Elsewhere, Paramount+ has a new “Yellowstone” spinoff on deck and Amazon’s Prime Video has a TV adaptation of author Elle Kennedy’s popular “Off Campus” book series arriving as well. Disney+ has also unveiled a new Marvel Special Presentation, while Netflix has released a new documentary about one of the most iconic, beloved and respected comedic voices of the last 50 years.

Here are the eight best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

“The Punisher: One Last Kill” (Disney+) “The Punisher: One Last Kill” (Disney+) Jon Bernthal gets his first real, solo chance to shine in a long time as Frank Castle, a.k.a. The Punisher, in this week’s “The Punisher: One Last Kill.” A television special directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and co-written by Green and Bernthal, the Marvel Special Presentation follows Bernthal’s Castle as he tries to move on from his brutal vigilante lifestyle only to be drawn back into a world of violence by a ruthless crime lord. Bernthal’s performance as Castle has been rightly acclaimed ever since he debuted as the character in the second season of Netflix’s “Daredevil,” so if you are one of the many fans who love his take on the divisive comic book anti-hero, you will want to check out “One Last Kill.” It debuted Tuesday on Disney+.

(Amazon MGM Studios) “Project Hail Mary” (2026) One of the best films of the year so far has finally become available on the VOD market. Directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller and based on the popular novel of the same name by Andy Weir, “Project Hail Mary” follows an unassuming, overqualified school teacher (Ryan Gosling) who wakes up on an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he got there and finds himself on a mission to save Earth from destruction with the help of a similarly intelligent, similarly stranded alien. Overflowing with heart and anchored by an effortlessly charismatic, deeply felt lead performance by Gosling, “Project Hail Mary” was rightly beloved by critics and general audiences when it hit theaters earlier this year. Now, you have the chance to experience its sci-fi magic yourself at home.

IFC Films/Shudder “Faces of Death” (2026) “Faces of Death,” one of this year’s best and most unexpected horror films has also become available on-demand this week. Directed by “How to Blow Up a Pipeline” filmmaker Daniel Goldhaber, this reimagining of the original 1978 “Faces of Death” film follows the moderator (Barbie Ferreira) of a popular social media platform who embarks on an investigation to determine if some of the violent, murderous content being posted on the platform by a mysterious group is real or not. ALSO READ:

How ‘Faces of Death’ Returned from the Grave Featuring reenactments of some of the same murders featured in the original “Faces of Death” movie, this 2026 follow-up will have you holding your breath and looking, occasionally, at its images through your own, half-shut eyes.

“Marty, Life Is Short” (Netflix) “Marty, Life Is Short” (Netflix) “Marty, Life Is Short,” one of the most promising celebrity documentaries of the year, premiered Tuesday on Netflix. Directed by “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Empire Strikes Back” screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan, the new film explores the life, multi-hyphenate career, comedy routines and personal achievements and struggles of “Only Murders in the Building” star Martin Short. Truly capturing the magic and charismatic power of a performer as enigmatic as Short is, by no means, an easy thing. Fortunately, “Marty, Life Is Short” is actually pretty well-positioned to do exactly that.

“Off Campus.” (Liane Hentscher/ Prime Video) “Off Campus” Season 1 (Prime Video) “Off Campus,” Prime Video’s new romantic drama series, is an adaptation of the popular book series of the same name by author Elle Kennedy. Adapted by creator Louisa Levy, the first season of “Off Campus” follows Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli), two college students whose fake romantic relationship turns into a real one as they find themselves actually falling in love with each other. All eight episodes of the show’s first season premiered Wednesday on Prime Video, and the streamer has already renewed it for a second season.

“Welcome to Wrexham” Season 5 (FX/Hulu) “Welcome to Wrexham” Season 5 (Hulu) One of the best sports TV shows of the past 10 years, “Welcome to Wrexham,” has returned this week. The FX original’s fifth season debuted Thursday on FX and Hulu, a year after its fourth premiered in 2025. The new season picks up, once again, with the members and players of the Wrexham A.F.C. football club, as well as the team’s enigmatic celebrity owners, Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds. The season’s first two episodes premiered Thursday. Its remaining six installments are set to roll out one at a time every Thursday through June 25.

“Dutton Ranch” (Emerson Miller/Paramount+) “Dutton Ranch” Season 1 (Paramount+) No, you did not read that wrong. Paramount+ does, indeed, have yet another new “Yellowstone” series premiering this week. “Dutton Ranch” is not just another “Yellowstone” spinoff, though. It is, for all intents and purposes, a sequel to that Western crime drama. Created by Chad Feehan, the series picks back up with “Yellowstone” duo Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). The new series’ first two episodes premiered Friday on Paramount+, and its remaining seven episodes are slated to arrive one at a time every Friday through July 3. If you were a fan of “Yellowstone,” “Dutton Ranch” is almost certainly a necessary addition to your watchlist this weekend.