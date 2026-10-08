The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Amazon and More

This week’s biggest streaming premieres are an eclectic assortment of titles spanning multiple genres and platforms. Amazon’s Prime Video kicks off spooky season this week with the binge-style premiere of “The Haunting of Hill House” creator Mike Flanagan’s new, eight-part Stephen King adaptation, while Paramount+ has the first three episodes of its new “Avatar: The Last Airbender” sequel series arriving on its service. Elsewhere, Netflix has Ben Affleck’s latest directorial effort premiering Friday and MGM+ has a rip-roaring new take on a literary classic debuting Sunday.

Here are the best new movies and shows streaming this weekend.

Jon Bernthal and Tom Holland in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” (Sony Pictures) “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” (2026) You can finally watch the biggest film of the year from the comfort of your own home. Over two months after it hit theaters, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” has arrived on the video-on-demand market this week. Star Tom Holland’s fourth solo “Spider-Man” outing catches up with his Peter Parker after the events of 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” as he struggles to live in a world where no one he loves remembers him, all while facing strange attacks from a dangerous, mind-bending new threat. Featuring Holland’s best big-screen superhero turn and scene-stealing supporting performances from Zendaya, Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is the platonic ideal of a “Spider-Man” movie set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It has a lot of fun with its comic book connections, but none of them get in the way of its central web-head’s personal story. Yeah, it’s worth your time. Read Next

'Spider-Man' Windfall: Tom Holland to Make Over $100 Million for ‘Brand New Day’ | Exclusive

Summer H. Howell in “Carrie.” (Credit: Prime Video) “Carrie” Season 1 (Prime Video) “The Life of Chuck” and “Doctor Sleep” filmmaker Mike Flanagan’s latest Stephen King adaptation is also his most unexpected to date. An eight-episode adaptation of the 1974 novel that made King a household name, “Carrie” brings its story of a telepathic teenage girl (Summer H. Howell) driven to the breaking point by relentless high school bullying into our contemporary world. Setting itself at a time with social media and mandatory metal detectors at every high school entrance, “Carrie” promises to ask some difficult questions about a collective lack of empathy in our current world, all while providing many of the genre thrills that fans of its source material expect. Flanagan has yet to make a subpar King adaptation, and there is no reason to believe “Carrie” will break that streak. Its eight episodes all premiered Wednesday.

“Below” (Netflix) “Below” (Netflix) “Carrie” is not the only new horror thriller premiering on streaming this week. Netflix also has “Below,” which dropped all of its six episodes Thursday on the streaming service. Created by Jesse McKeown, the series follows a hard-edged fisherman (Josh Hartnett) who must fight to protect his family, community and way of life when his remote Newfoundland harbor town finds itself besieged by a mysterious sea creature of unknown origin. The show’s cast also counts Mackenzie Davis (“Station Eleven”) and Charlie Heaton (“Stranger Things”) among its stars. Early word surrounding the show has been quiet, but “Below” has potential breakout hit written all over it. You might want to add it to your watchlist this weekend.

“Avatar: Seven Havens” (Photo Credit: Nickelodeon) “Avatar: Seven Havens” Season 1 (Paramount+) The “Avatar” franchise enters a new chapter this week with “Avatar: Seven Havens.” A Paramount+ original created by “The Last Airbender” and “The Legend of Korra” creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, “Seven Havens” is set after both of its parent shows. It follows Avatar Pavi, the Avatar successor of Korra, and her long-lost twin sister Nisha as they explore their mysterious origins and attempt to save the Seven Havens, the few remaining pillars of civilization, in a dangerous time that will be wildly new to “Last Airbender” fans. The first three episodes of “Seven Havens” premiere Friday on Paramount+. Its first season’s other ten episodes will follow in three-chapter batches every week through Oct. 30. A second season has already been ordered.

Ben Affleck in “Animals” (Netflix) “Animals” (Netflix) “Animals” marks Ben Affleck’s return to directing. The actor’s first directorial effort since 2023’s “Air,” “Animals” is a crime thriller starring Affleck, Kerry Washington, Gillian Anderson and Steven Yeun. It follows a Los Angeles mayoral candidate (Affleck) and his wife (Washington) after their son is kidnapped and they are given just hours to come up with the ransom payment to save him. In order to do so, they are forced to expose a darker side of their lives that they’d hoped to never have uncovered. Affleck has an even stronger track record behind the camera than he does in front of it, which makes “Animals” a worthy inclusion on anyone’s weekend watchlist this week. Read Next

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Artists Equity Launches Indie Label

John Cena in “Matchbox” (Apple TV) “Matchbox: The Movie” (Apple TV) “Extraction” filmmaker Sam Hargrave tackles a new franchise this week with “Matchbox: The Movie.” Based on Mattel’s “Matchbox” toy brand, Hargrave’s new film follows a former soldier and spy (John Cena) as his reunion with childhood friends takes a drastic turn when he is drugged and kidnapped by a group hellbent on getting their hands on a nuclear warhead. In order to clear his and his friends’ names, Cena’s Sean Walker sets out with his crew to re-steal the bomb and return it to safer hands. In addition to Cena, the film’s cast includes Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Teyonah Parris, Arturo Castro, Kristofer Hivju, Danai Gurira, Corey Stoll and Golshifteh Farahani. The film premieres Friday on Apple TV.

“V/H/S/MIXTAPE” (Shudder) “V/H/S/MIXTAPE” (Shudder) “V/H/S/Mixtape,” the ninth installment in the “V/H/S” franchise, arrives this week on Shudder, just in time for spooky season. Featuring segments directed by Ernest Dickerson, Renee Zhan, David Moreau, RZA, Flying Lotus and Swedish musician Tobias Forge, the new anthology film focuses on how music, rhythm and audio can be used to create moments of bone-chilling horror. The film made its world premiere at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles on Sept. 30 and was met with mostly positive reactions. Now, it is set to make its streaming debut Friday on Shudder. If you are a fan of the previous “V/H/S” films, you will want to make some time for “V/H/S/MIXTAPE” this weekend.