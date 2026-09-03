The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Apple and More

The sophomore season of a hit Netflix gangster dramedy headlines this week’s streaming premieres. Elsewhere, Hulu has the second season of a sports comedy arriving this week as well, while Netflix has its new, Alix Earle-led reality series premiering Friday. That same day, Apple TV is slated to unveil its new, blockbuster action-comedy starring Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh. MGM+, meanwhile, is positioned to cap off the week with the premiere of its new, limited series adaptation of one of the greatest novels ever written.

Here are the best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

Cooper Hoffman and Olivia Wilde in “I Want Your Sex” (Lacey Terrell) “I Want Your Sex” (2026) One of the most singular films of the year is now available to buy and rent from the comfort of your own home. Director Gregg Araki’s “I Want Your Sex” is an absurd, incisive erotic comedy about an inexperienced Gen Z man (Cooper Hoffman) who lands a job working for a renowned contemporary artist (Olivia Wilde) who opens his eyes to a new world of sexual experiences and appetites. Araki’s first solo feature directorial effort in 12 years, “I Want Your Sex” marks a return-to-form for the auteur, whose vision of a sex-positive world comes to complete, screwball life here. If you are in the mood for a double feature this weekend, it could pair well with “The Invite,” Wilde’s other, acclaimed farcical comedy that also hit theaters this summer.

“The Mandalorian & Grogu” (Photo credit: Francois Duhamel/Lucasfilm) “The Mandalorian and Grogu” (Disney+) The “Star Wars” franchise’s first film installment in seven years has finally arrived on Disney+. Director Jon Favreau’s “The Mandalorian and Grogu” picks up with its “Mandalorian” leads as they embark on a mission for the New Republic involving the Hutt clan and a mysterious target. “The Mandalorian and Grogu” did not make much of a splash when it hit theaters in May, but if you are a “Star Wars” fan who missed your chance to see it on the big screen earlier this year, you may want to make some time for the “Mandalorian” spinoff this weekend.

“The Gentlemen” Season 2 (Christopher Raphael/Netflix) “The Gentlemen” Season 2 (Netflix) Two years after it premiered on Netflix and became an instant hit for the streamer, Guy Ritchie’s “The Gentlemen” has made its return this week. Catching back up with Theo James’ Eddie Horniman and Kaya Scodelario’s Susie Glass, “The Gentlemen” Season 2 follows James’ Eddie as his ambition grows and his begrudging partnership with Susie’s father (Ray Winstone) reaches its explosive limits. The first season of “The Gentlemen” was a propulsive, pulpy blast of crime genre fun, and it looks like the show’s sophomore season is going to deliver more of the thrills and deliciously scene-chewing performances that won viewers over in the first place. The season premiered in its entirety Thursday on Netflix.

“Chad Powers” Season 2 (Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.) “Chad Powers” Season 2 (Hulu) Chad Powers is back to keep his college football renaissance going. Hulu’s Glen Powell-starring sports comedy returns this week with its second season, which picks up in the wake of Ricky’s (Perry Mattfeld) discovery of Russ Holliday’s (Powell) secret. Despite their differences, Russ must depend on Ricky if he wants to have any hope of leading the Catfish to the College Football Playoffs. If you were a fan of “Chad Powers” Season 1, you will want to make some time this weekend for its sophomore run. The comedy’s complete, six-episode season premiered Thursday on Hulu. also read:

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“The Grand Tour” Season 7 (Prime Video) “The Grand Tour” Season 7 (Prime Video) Amazon is making a bid to revive “The Grand Tour” this week with the show’s seventh overall season but its first led by new presenters Thomas Holland, James Engelsman and Francis Bourgeois. The trio are stepping in for original presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May. Only time will tell how receptive “Grand Tour” fans are to Engelsman, Holland and Bourgeois’ adventures, but the show’s new episodes look to be filled with many of the same automobile-themed hijinks and wacky challenges as its previous chapters. The new season premieres Friday on Prime Video.

Kenneth Branagh and Ryan Reynolds star in “Mayday” (Apple TV) “Mayday” (Apple TV) “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” and “Game Night” directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are set to unveil their latest high-concept comedy this week with “Mayday.” Written and directed by Goldstein and Daley, the film follows an American Air Force pilot (Ryan Reynolds) who is forced to eject from his jet and land in the Russian wilderness in 1987. Once stranded on the other side of the Iron Curtain, he meets and befriends an ex-KGB agent (Kenneth Branagh) who agrees to help him escape enemy territory at the height of the Cold War. Early word surrounding “Mayday” has been positive, and it is not hard to see why. It looks to be yet another stylish, expectations-defying genre romp from two directors who have proven themselves more than adept at that exact kind of blockbuster fare.

“Earle Meets World” (Netflix) “Earle Meets World” (Netflix) Gen Z “It” girl Alix Earle gets the Netflix spotlight this week in “Earle Meets World.” The new, eight-episode reality series follows its famous subject as she tries to balance her growing success and professional responsibilities with the demands of her personal and family lives. If you are interested in going behind-the-scenes with one of American culture’s biggest contemporary influencers, then you might want to make some time for “Earle Meets World” this weekend. Its first season drops in its entirety Friday on Netflix.