The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Apple and More

Netflix has three of this week’s biggest streaming premieres. The streamer’s release slate includes a revival of a beloved 1980s sitcom, the latest season of one of the world’s most beloved competition shows and a feature-length true-crime drama about one of America’s most notorious domestic terrorists. Elsewhere, Apple TV has the first episodes of Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson’s new comedy series, while Amazon’s Prime Video has a charming romantic comedy starring Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman arriving as well.

Here are the best new movies and shows streaming this weekend.

Dustin Hoffman and Leo Woodall in “Tuner” (Black Bear Pictures) “Tuner” (Paramount+) Four months after it hit theaters in the U.S., “Tuner” has made its streaming premiere on Paramount+. Director Daniel Roher’s ingenious crime thriller flew a bit under the radar earlier this year, but that does not mean it is not deserving of your time and attention. The film follows a piano tuner (Leo Woodall) with heightened sensitivity to sound who uses his unique talents to crack safes and accrue enough money to pay off his mentor’s (Dustin Hoffman) medical debt. Featuring an all-star cast, “Tuner” is one of this year’s most unique and endearing genre films. If you are in the mood for a crime thriller like it, the film deserves a spot on your watchlist this week.

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McCounaghey in “Brothers.” (Apple TV) “Brothers” Season 1 (Apple TV) Former co-stars and real-life friends Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson reunite this week in “Brothers.” The two actors play fictional versions of themselves in the new Apple TV original comedy series. After they decide their families should all live together on McConaughey’s Texas ranch, the series follows the two stars as their friendship is put to the test by a family secret that suggests they might actually be brothers. The show’s first two episodes premiered Wednesday on Apple TV. The remaining six episodes of its first season are slated to follow one at a time every week through Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman star in “The Love Hypothesis” (Amazon MGM Studios) “The Love Hypothesis” (Prime Video) “The Love Hypothesis” has the potential to be one of this fall’s most charming straight-to-streaming premieres. Based on the novel of the same name by Ali Hazelwood and directed by “Set It Up” filmmaker Claire Scanlon, the film follows a professor (Tom Bateman) and PhD student (Lili Reinhart) as they agree to begin a fake relationship designed to put their separate theories about love to the ultimate test. Early reviews have been largely positive, so if you find yourself wanting to indulge in some rom-com fun this week, you might want to consider “The Love Hypothesis.” The movie is streaming now on Amazon’s Prime Video. also read:

Lili Reinhart's 'Love Hypothesis' TikToks Got Her a 'Smack on the Wrist' – Then the Studio Loved Them

“Siren: The Voices of Shelley Beattie” (Vermilion Films/HBO) “Siren: The Voices of Shelley Beattie” (HBO Max) “I Am: Celine Dion” director Irene Taylor explores the life of deaf female bodybuilder Shelley Beattie in her new HBO feature documentary, “Siren: The Voices of Shelley Beattie.” Featuring interviews with Beattie’s loved ones and famous admirers, including deaf activist and Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin, “Siren” charts not only Beattie’s famous participation in the Ms. International and Ms. Olympia bodybuilding contests but also her personal struggles with beauty, love and mental illness. If you want to watch a portrait of a singular athlete and public figure, look no further this week than “Siren: The Voices of Shelley Beattie.”

Sarah Paulson in “American Horror Story 13” (FX/Hulu) “American Horror Story” Season 13 (Hulu) FX’s “American Horror Story” returns this week from a 2-year hiatus with its star-studded 13th season. Boasting a murderers’ row of past “American Horror Story” cast members and characters, the season will feature the returns of Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Kathy Bates and Angela Bassett, among others. Paulson, Peters, Lourd and Lange are all set to reprise multiple of their past “American Horror Story” roles in the new season, which unveiled its first three episodes Thursday on Hulu. Three more installments are set to drop next week, making the three-part “American Horror Story: 13” premiere this week a fitting addition to any fan’s streaming watchlist.

Chibuikem Uche as Kojo, Alijah Kai as Rashida, Kennedi Reece as Hazel, Jordan Aaron Hall as Amir in “A Different World” (Daniel Delgado Jr/Netflix) “A Different World” Season 1 (Netflix) Netflix brings “A Different World” back to life this week. The streamer’s new revival of the late 1980s NBC sitcom of the same name catches back up with some of the original show’s returning characters, including Jasmine Guy’s Whitley Gilbert-Wayne and Kadeem Hardison’s Dwayne Wayne. The revival follows Whitley and Dwayne’s free-spirited, rebellious youngest daughter (Maleah Joi Moon) as she attempts to escape her parents’ shadow during her freshman year at Hillman College. The revival unveiled its 10-episode first season Thursday on Netflix, exactly 39 years after “A Different World” made its original debut on NBC back in Sept. 1987.

“The Great British Baking Show” Season 14 (Netflix) “The Great British Baking Show” Season 17 (Netflix) Get ready, “Great British Baking Show” fans. The beloved cooking competition series makes its return this week. The series’ 17th season premieres Friday on Netflix, bringing with it yet another batch of show-stopping baking challenges and lovable new competitors. The show’s latest episodes are more noteworthy than usual, however, for being the first to feature Nigella Lawson as Paul Hollywood’s new, fellow judge. Lawson stepped up to fill the shoes of longtime judge Prue Leith, who announced back in January that she was stepping away from “The Great British Baking Show” (or, as it is known in the U.K., “The Great British Bake-Off”). Now, fans will get to see exactly how well Lawson fits within the show’s well-established, addictive format.