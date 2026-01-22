8 New Movies and Shows to Watch This Weekend

It is a leaner week for streaming premieres. That does not mean there is not anything new to watch over the next few days, though. The VOD market has two wildly different, equally worthwhile films arriving this week, while one beloved foreign Apple TV drama has made its long-awaited return after a three-year break. Elsewhere, Hulu has Ryan Murphy‘s new show on its streaming deck, and HBO Max has a documentary about one of cinema’s greatest comedic voices premiering this week as well.

Here are eight new movies and shows you can watch on streaming this weekend.

Lindsay Mendez, Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe in “Merrily We Roll Along” (Credit: Matthew Murphy) “Merrily We Roll Along” (2025) Director Maria Friedman’s Tony-winning revival of “Merrily We Roll Along” was so celebrated during its Broadway run that Friedman and co. were ultimately inspired to shoot a big-screen, filmed version of it. The result is an immensely entertaining, surprisingly cinematic recording of a production that actually feels like it deserved to be captured forever on screen. The film is both a welcome time capsule and a much-needed offering for all the musical theater fans out there who were not able to catch this version of “Merrily We Roll Along” on stage. Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff’s lead performances will pull at your heart strings, and the performances throughout will have you rethinking this oft-neglected, long-derided musical’s place in composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim’s legendary catalog. Following its brief theatrical run late last year, the film is finally available this week to rent and stream on-demand.

“The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants” (Paramount Pictures) “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants” (2025) A month after it premiered in theaters, “The Spongebob Movie: Search for SquarePants” is available to stream on-demand now. The fourth “SpongeBob” movie, “Search for SquarePants” follows its eponymous hero (Tom Kenny) as he embarks on a quest to prove his bravery by sailing with the ghost pirate captain The Flying Dutchman (Mark Hamill) through the Underworld. When it hit theaters in late December, the film received largely positive reviews. Now, longtime “SpongeBob” fans who did not get the chance to see it in 2025 have the chance to finally check it out. Even if you are not a devotee of the franchise, though, “Search for SquarePants” is still the kind of widely appealing, colorful and fun animated movie that could easily work as the centerpiece of a family movie night spent at home.

“Drops of God” Season 2 (Apple TV) “Drops of God” Season 2 (Apple TV) It has been nearly three years since “Drops of God” Season 1 premiered in the spring of 2023. At the time, the multinational, French-American-Japanese series took Apple TV subscribers first by surprise — and then by storm. Based on the manga of the same name, the drama about a wine collection’s heiress (Fleur Geffrier) and the star oenologist student (Tomohisa Yamashita) who end up vying for the former’s inheritance brought unexpected tension to a world (i.e., high-end wine-making) that is rarely explored onscreen. The series is back this week with its long-awaited second season. The season’s first episode premiered Wednesday. Its remaining seven installments are set to premiere one at a time every week through March 11. If you were a fan of the drama’s first season, you will want to check out its return this weekend.

"Just a Dash" Season 3 (Netflix) "Just a Dash" Season 3 (Netflix) What started on YouTube has officially made the move to Netflix. Chef Matty Matheson's "Just a Dash" premiered its third season on the streamer this week. Its first two seasons, which began on Matheson's YouTube channel, arrived on Netflix at the same time. A cooking show that reflects both Matheson's own culinary skills and his distinct, chaotic brand of humor, the first two seasons of "Just a Dash" were shot in its central subject's own home kitchen.

For its third season, however, "Just a Dash" has hit the road with no specific kitchens or plans in mind. "Just a Dash" Season 3, in other words, looks like an inevitable expansion of the show's original vibe and sensibility. All 10 of its episodes are streaming now on Netflix. If you are a fan of Mattheson's work, either as a celebrity chef or as a scene-stealer on FX's "The Bear," you may want to consider giving "Just a Shot" some of your time this week.

Bella Hadid as Ruby in “The Beauty.” (Credit: Philippe Antonello/FX) “The Beauty” Season 1 (Hulu) This week sees multi-hyphenate creator Ryan Murphy return with his first TV offering of the year. Based on a comic book of the same name and co-adapted by Murphy and Matt Hodgson, “The Beauty” takes place in a world where a sexually transmitted treatment known as “the Beauty” has taken the world by storm by giving its users a supermodel-esque level of physical beauty. However, the treatment comes with horrifying side effects, and it is not long before a pair of FBI detectives (Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall) are tasked with investigating a string of mysterious deaths connected to the Beauty. The series is, in typical Murphy fashion, star-studded. The creator is, however, coming off one of the most widely panned creative misfires of his career in last year’s “All’s Fair,” which means there is added pressure on “The Beauty” to be the comeback that fans of Murphy’s work have been hoping for. Its first three episodes all premiered Wednesday on FX and Hulu, so those interested can easily make “The Beauty” a small binge-watch, if they so choose, this weekend.

“Steal” Season 1 (Ludovic Robert/Prime Video) “Steal” Season 1 (Prime Video) Before she makes her debut as Lara Croft in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “Tomb Raider” TV series, viewers can see former “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner at the center of Prime Video’s biggest premiere this week, “Steal.” Creator Sotiris Nikitas’ new British TV thriller stars Turner as an office worker whose forced participation in a gunpoint robbery at her place of work launches her into a dangerous, all-consuming conspiracy involving a crew of ruthless robbers, mysterious MI5 agents and determined police investigators. Boasting a cast that also includes “Saltburn” breakout Archie Madekwe, Peter Mullan, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd and others, “Steal” looks to be the kind of propulsive, pulpy mystery thriller that practically begs to be binged over the course of one Saturday or Sunday afternoon. Fortunately, you have the chance to do just that, as all six episodes of “Steal” Season 1 premiered Wednesday on Prime Video.

“Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!” (HBO) “Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!” (HBO Max) It is not an easy thing — encapsulating the life and impact of one of America’s most revered, respected and influential comedic voices. That is, nonetheless, exactly what “Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!” will try to do. The new HBO documentary from directors Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio explores the life and major works of Mel Brooks, from his early, star-making TV sketch routines to his many celebrated cinema classics, like “Young Frankenstein” and “Spaceballs.” Spanning two parts, the documentary series features sit-down interviews with Brooks himself, as well as some of his famous admirers, including Conan O’Brien, Ben Stiller, Dave Chappelle and others. There is no telling just how well “The 99 Year Old Man!” will truly capture the magic of Brooks’ enduring wit and humor, but Apatow, as much a student of American comedy history as anyone else, feels well-positioned to do just that — or at least come close. Either way, “Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!” is shaping up to be a welcome, must-see celebration of an American icon. Its two parts premiere Thursday and Friday night on HBO Max.