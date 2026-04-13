‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Episode Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Drop?

After four years and a career boom for several of its stars, “Euphoria” will return to HBO this Sunday.

The Sam Levinson-created series will journey beyond high school for its potentially final (at least according to Zendaya) season. Season 3 sees Rue on the run from the cartel in Mexico, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate (Jacob Elordi)’s wedding and Maddy (Alexa Demie) and Lexi (Maude Apatow) take their talents to Hollywood.

This season will have notable absences, including Barbie Ferreira and the late Angus Cloud. The latest season will see one of Eric Dane’s final on-screen performances before his death.

Keep reading for a full breakdown of the “Euphoria” release schedule.

When does “Euphoria” Season 3 premiere?

The first episode of Season 3 will premiere at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Sunday, April 12. New episodes will release at the same time every week, concluding on May 31.

Is the series streaming?

Yes. “Euphoria” will also be available to stream on HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET on Sundays.

When does the finale come out?

Episode 1: premieres Sunday, April 12

premieres Sunday, April 12 Episode 2: premieres Sunday, April 19

premieres Sunday, April 19 Episode 3: premieres Sunday, April 26

premieres Sunday, April 26 Episode 4: premieres Sunday, May 3

premieres Sunday, May 3 Episode 5: premieres Sunday, May 10

premieres Sunday, May 10 Episode 6: premieres Sunday, May 17

premieres Sunday, May 17 Episode 7: premieres Sunday, May 24

premieres Sunday, May 24 Episode 8: premieres Sunday, May 31

Is this the final season?

Well it likely is, according to star and former executive producer on the series, Zendaya. The actress, who won an Emmy Award for her performance as Rue, stepped back from her behind-the-scenes role for Season 3.

She revealed on Drew Barrymore’s talk show that she thinks that the third season will be the last.

“That closure is coming,” Zendaya told Barrymore.

Who returns for Season 3?

“Euphoria” Season 3 stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, the late Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Toby Wallace, among others.

Returning guest stars include Colman Domingo, Dominic Fike, Nika King, Alanna Ubach, Sophia Rose Wilson, Melvin Bonez Estes, Daeg Faerch, Paula Marshall, Zak Steiner and Marsha Gambles.