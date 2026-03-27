‘For All Mankind’ Season 5 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Stream?

“For All Mankind” is back for a fifth season and another time jump to the 2010s.

The latest season of the Apple TV show picks up following the Goldilocks asteroid heist that resulted in Happy Valley being able to find some prosperity. The new season now raises the question of how much support the Mars colony should be getting from Earth and lines and loyalty are drawn and tested.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the fifth season of Apple TV’s “For All Mankind.”

When does “For All Mankind” Season 5 premiere?

The fifth season of “For All Mankind” drops its first episode on Friday, March 27.

How can I watch “For All Mankind” Season 5?

“For All Mankind” Season 5 will be available to stream on Apple TV. The previous four seasons are already available to binge on the streamer.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

Episodes of “For All Mankind” are released weekly on Apple TV for the entirety of its ten-episode run. Here’s a full rundown of the release schedule:

Episode 1 – March 27

Episode 2 – April 3

Episode 3 – April 10

Episode 4 – April 17

Episode 5 – April 24

Episode 6 – April 29

Episode 7 – May 1

Episode 8 – May 8

Episode 9 – May 15

Episode 10 – May 22

After the season wraps, fans already have good news to look forward to. A spinoff series titled “Star City” is also set to air in 2026 and “For All Mankind” was already renewed for a sixth and final season on Apple TV.

Is it renewed for Season 6?

Yes, Apple has renewed “For All Mankind” for a sixth and final season.

What is “For All Mankind” Season 5 about?

After the Goldilocks asteroid was claimed by Happy Valley, Season 5 jumped another decade into the 2010s. Now the Mars colony is thriving and the people back on Earth are beginning to grow cold toward their space family. Nationalism is front and center in the new season as the people of Earth wonder if they need to be helping those on Mars anymore.

Who is in “For All Mankind” Season 5?

Joel Kinnaman, Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidtall return for Season 5, this time joined by new series regulars Mireille Enos, Costa Ronin, Sean Kaufman, Ruby Cruz and Ines Asserson.

Watch the trailer: