The 3 Best Movies on HBO Max This Weekend

With such an expansive library, it can be hard to land on a movie to check out on any given weekend.
HBO Max has a deep catalog spanning all genres. Take some of the stress out of the decision and let us recommend a few options, from classics to more recent hits. If you want some action, there are a pair of great options. Or if you’re in the mood for a few laughs and want to prepare for one of the biggest releases of 2026, the streamer has you covered.
Here are the best movies to stream on HBO Max this week.
The Mummy
“The Mummy” is a perfect movie. Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are at their best in the film as Rick O’Connell and Evelyn. It’s hard to fully articulate in a single blurb how this movie can make you feel on a first watch oe a 400th watch. Put it on this weekend. Put it on every weekend. Revel in the swashbuckling, tomb exploring glory of one of the best films of the 1990s.
The Devil Wears Prada
With the sequel less than a month away, it might be time for a “Devil Wears Prada” rewatch. The iconic comedy stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci in the chaotic world of high profile fashion magazine Runway. Unlike many 2000s comedies, “The Devil Wears Prada” holds up entirely on a rewatch. If you somehow missed the movie, or only caught patchwork clips on TV over the years, there is literally no better time to queue up the original before the sequel hits.
Ballerina
The world of John Wick has been trying to expand beyond the Keanu Reeves films for a minute and “Ballerina” is a solid hit in that world. Ana de Armas is great as one of the many trained assassins who is out on her own high-octane revenge mission. If the international killers lore aspect of the “John Wick” franchise interests you at all, then there will be more of that to unpack here. And if you just love the flashy and hectic gunfights well … there’s plenty of that as well.