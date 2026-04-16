The 3 Best Movies on HBO Max This Weekend

With such an expansive library, it can be hard to land on a movie to check out on any given weekend.

HBO Max has a deep catalog spanning all genres. Take some of the stress out of the decision and let us recommend a few options, from classics to more recent hits. If you want some action, there are a pair of great options. Or if you’re in the mood for a few laughs and want to prepare for one of the biggest releases of 2026, the streamer has you covered.

Here are the best movies to stream on HBO Max this week.