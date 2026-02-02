How to Watch the 2026 Grammy Awards

The 68th Grammy Awards have finally arrived, and we’re certain the event will have us all cutting a rug and cheering on our favorite artist. But first, you’ll need to know how to tune in.

This year, Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with nine nominations, followed by Lady Gaga and Jack Antonoff, who both have seven nominations.

Plus, Bad Bunny scored six nods and made history as the first Spanish-language artist to land nominations in the top three categories. Additionally, the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” found favor with Grammy voters with its showstopper “Golden” picking up four nods, including Song of the Year.

There’s a lot to get excited about. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch below.

When are the 2026 Grammy Awards?

The 2026 Grammy Awards will air Sunday, Feb. 1 on CBS.

What channel are the 2026 Grammy Awards on?

The Grammys will air on CBS from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT to 8:30 p.m. PT.

Will the 2026 Grammy Awards be streaming?

The Grammys will be available to stream life on Paramount+ (Premium plan) starting at 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT to 8:30 p.m. PT. If you are an “Essential” Paramount+ subscriber, the broadcast will be available via on-demand the following day.

Who is nominated this year?

Some of the nominated artists include Olivia Dean, Doechii, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Justin Bieber, Tyler, the Creator and more. Check out the full list here.

Who is performing?

Some of the performers hitting the stage this year include Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Sabrina Carpenter and more.

Who is hosting?

Trevor Noah is set to return as host of the Grammys for his sixth and final time.