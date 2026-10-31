Mike Flanagan’s Stephen King Adaptations, Ranked

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Mike Flanagan and Stephen King are continuing to prove they go together like peanut butter and jelly, but as the director’s adaptations of the writer’s stories grow how do they stack up to each other?

The director does not hide his love for King and to this point has four adaptations of his stories under the belt – with one more, “The Mist,” on the way and another, “The Dark Tower,” standing as a hope and a dream. Of the four Flanagan has tackled, whats impressive is that each one faced a different uphill challenge. With “Gerald’s Game,” the director took on a story that certainly should not work the way it does on film (ditto for “Life of Chuck”), with “Doctor Sleep” he endeavored to make a film sequel to both the other’s renowned book “The Shining” and Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation beloved by all but King himself.