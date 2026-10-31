Mike Flanagan’s Stephen King Adaptations, Ranked

Mike Flanagan and Stephen King are continuing to prove they go together like peanut butter and jelly, but as the director’s adaptations of the writer’s stories grow how do they stack up to each other?
The director does not hide his love for King and to this point has four adaptations of his stories under the belt – with one more, “The Mist,” on the way and another, “The Dark Tower,” standing as a hope and a dream. Of the four Flanagan has tackled, whats impressive is that each one faced a different uphill challenge. With “Gerald’s Game,” the director took on a story that certainly should not work the way it does on film (ditto for “Life of Chuck”), with “Doctor Sleep” he endeavored to make a film sequel to both the other’s renowned book “The Shining” and Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation beloved by all but King himself.
Then there is “Carrie” on Prime Video which had people immediately asking why a story that had multiple adaptations needed another, and one that was longer than all the others.
Flanagan has never taken the easy road when it came to handling one of King’s stories, and still he’s turned out one beloved hit after another. You can’t really go wrong with any of his takes on King’s books, but here they are ranked for your enjoyment.
4. Carrie
“Carrie” is the first King adaptation Flanagan took on – though hopefully not his last– and is a modernized retelling of the horror author’s first novel. For those hesitant to return to a story so expertly retold by Brian De Palma and Sissy Spacek 50 years ago, fear not – the modern aspect and horrors of high school and bullying only add to the story of a young reclusive girl struggling through puberty that also grants her telekinetic powers. Sprint through it to the bloody prom, and you won’t be disappointed.
Summer H. Howell and Samantha Sloyan are great as Carrie and Margaret White and the extended runtime allowed Flanagan to expand on their relationship. While it may not be the definitive take on King’s novel, it more than earned its place as worthwhile.
3. The Life of Chuck
“The Life of Chuck” is a Stephen King story that likely only someone like Flanagan could get right. The short story about the beautiful significance of the insignificant life of Chuck Krantz has all the hallmarks of the kind of tales Flanagan lives for. It’s introspective and existential, with at least one meaty monologue for all the actors involved.
“The Life of Chuck” is a great film destined to follow in “The Shawshank Redemption’s” footsteps with “oh, THAT’S a Stephen King story?” comments. Flanagan saw the film within the story.
2. Gerald’s Game
It might seem like a story about a woman handcuffed to a bed for 98% of the runtime would get old fast. But not in Stephen King’s hands, and not in front of ace King adaptor Flanagan. This Netflix release follows Jessie – played by the always great Carla Gugino – who gets stuck handcuffed to her bed after her husband has a heart attack while trying to spice up their love life.
“Gerald’s Game” becomes a story of survival as Jessie confronts her own past demons as her body begins to fail her without food or water. There are still plenty of gruesome moments in the film, including a scene near the end that will turn stomachs and sit with you long after the credits roll.
1. Doctor Sleep
“Doctor Sleep” and the balancing act that Flanagan achieved deserved more love than it got when it was first released. “The Shining” is one of Stephen King’s most iconic novels, and the Stanley Kubrick adaptation is equally revered — by all but King himself. So when the time came to adapt the horror writer’s “Shining” sequel, Flanagan found a way to tell the story of a grown Danny Torrance that felt like a continuation of both the book and the elements Kubrick changed for his adaptation.
The director’s cut is the definitive way to watch. The film is long, but moves at such a brisk pace that it is rarely felt. And for the ever-growing number of fans of Rebecca Ferguson, revel in how she plays the villainous Rose the Hat with sick glee here.