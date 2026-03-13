Sometimes, a director makes a great actor, and sometimes, an actor makes a great director. Several iconic movie stars have gone on to successful careers behind the camera, both short-lived and long-running. As such, there’s no shortage of great films helmed by someone who once spent most of their time in the spotlight.

In the spirit of this list, we’re going to mostly stick with people who were largely known as screen actors prior to their directorial careers — so forgive me for the “Citizen Kane” and “Do the Right Thing” snubs, masterpieces though they are.

Without further ado, here are the 11 best movies directed by actors:

“Little Women” (Sony Pictures Releasing) “Little Women” (2019) Greta Gerwig is quickly becoming one of this generation’s defining cinematic voices. There’s a case for “Lady Bird” or “Barbie” to be on this list instead, but “Little Women” will always be my heart’s choice — a beautifully shot, cleverly directed, brilliantly acted reinvention of a classic story. I watch the movie every Christmas, and I don’t expect that to stop anytime soon.

“The Night of the Hunter” (United Artists) “The Night of the Hunter” Many of the actor/directors featured on this list had long careers as filmmakers after their directorial debuts. Unfortunately, Charles Laughton (an Oscar-winning actor) only got one bite at the apple, possibly the result of “The Night of the Hunter” getting a poor critical reception upon release. It’s a true shame, considering this is probably on the long list for the greatest films ever made.

Universal/MPC “Nope” Jordan Peele went from being a comedy star to arguably the most influential voice in modern horror. “Get Out,” “Us” and “Nope” all have a strong place in recent horror memory, but I’d be lying if I didn’t say Peele’s latest is my favorite. This film features a string of phenomenal performances, two absolutely terrifying scenes and a masterful third act that brought me to tears. “Nope” is one of the best movies of the decade so far, and an easy inclusion on this list.

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon MGM Studios) “One Night in Miami…” For her directorial debut, Regina King adapted Kemp Powers’ play “One Night in Miami,” a fictionalized meeting between Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, Jim Brown and Muhammad Ali on the night of Ali’s victory over Sonny Liston. It would be easy for this film — a cinematic adaptation of a play set largely in a hotel room — to feel restricted or claustrophobic, but King’s strong direction and a set of excellent performances, working off a strong screenplay from Powers, come together for an all-around excellent film.

Ordinary People (CREDIT: Paramount Pictures) “Ordinary People” Like some other names to come on this list, Robert Redford made the transition from being a popular actor to a Best Picture-winning director with “Ordinary People.” Redford’s directorial debut, this film adapts Judith Guest’s book of the same name (with a screenplay by Alvin Sargent) that follows a family in crisis after one of two sons dies in a tragic accident. Donald Sutherland, Mary Tyler Moore, Judd Hirsch and Timothy Hutton deliver four terrific performances, with Hutton still holding the record for being the youngest Best Supporting Actor winner after getting the Oscar for this film at 20. Read Next

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Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in 2018’s “A Star Is Born” (Warner Bros.) “A Star Is Born” (2018) One of the more modern actor-to-director success stories, Bradley Cooper immediately established himself as one to watch with his 2018 directorial debut, “A Star Is Born.” Here, Cooper took an established Hollywood story (already told several times over) and gave it a fresh spin, delivering a strong leading performance opposite Lady Gaga’s titanic star turn. Cooper has never quite been so good in the director’s chair as he was here, but there’s no doubt he’s a modern great.

20th Century Fox “That Thing You Do!” In 2025, “KPop Demon Hunters” demonstrated an important rule: If your movie revolves around a song (or songs) being popular, you have to actually write catchy music. This rule is perfectly demonstrated in “That Thing You Do!” — featuring a titular earworm written by the late Adam Schlesinger. The song plays throughout Tom Hanks’ feature directorial debut, which follows a small-town band as they become a one-hit wonder phenomenon. Hanks directs the film with plenty of fun and plenty of charm. As good as he is as an actor, it’s a shame he didn’t direct more.

Ben Affleck in “The Town” (Warner Bros. Pictures) “The Town” Ben Affleck is one of the more notable writer/director/actor packages in modern Hollywood, and one of the few to direct a Best Picture winner. “Argo” is solid, but “The Town” is Affleck’s best, a thrilling and entertaining crime film set in Boston (if you couldn’t tell). The movie has become something between a cult classic and a pure classic, growing into one of the defining crime films of the 2010s.

Warner Bros. “Unforgiven” After building a career as one of the biggest Western stars of all time, Clint Eastwood eventually started a similarly long-running life as a director. In “Unforgiven” (his first of two Best Picture winners), Eastwood turns the camera on himself to deconstruct the very western films that gained him notoriety. It’s a fascinating artifact from a Hollywood staple, one that plays with the image Eastwood cultivated before he ever sat in the director’s chair.

“When Harry Met Sally…” (Columbia Pictures) “When Harry Met Sally…” Rob Reiner was already well established as an actor through projects like “All in the Family” before making his directorial debut, “This Is Spinal Tap.” The late filmmaker had a hot streak through the 1980s and early ’90s that any director would envy, making it difficult to select his single greatest work. But “When Harry Met Sally…” is a pretty safe bet, a genre-defining classic that will also belong in the rom-com hall of fame.