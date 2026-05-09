Here’s Everything New on Paramount+ in May

It’s a new month which means a new barrage of streaming options are landing on Paramount+.
For May 2026, one of the big additions is the entirety of the “Battlestar Galactica” remake. The mini-series that launched it all, the four seasons of the core show, the prequel series “Caprica” and the TV movie “The Final Plan” all hit Paramount+. It’s prime TV additions in May because the streamer also gets all five seasons of the beloved “Friday Night Lights” series at the top of the month.
Here is everything landing on Paramount+ in May 2026.
May 1
- Battlestar Galactica: The Miniseries (Season 1)
- Battlestar Galactica (Season 1-4)
- Caprica (Season 1)
- Friday Night Lights (Season 1-5)
- Battlestar Galactica: The Plan
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
- Ali
- American Son
- Before We Vanish
- Beverly Hills Cop
- Beverly Hills Cop II
- Beverly Hills Cop III
- Blue Chips
- Bride & Prejudice
- Bruce Lee, The Legend
- Crocodile Dundee
- Crocodile Dundee II
- Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
- Dinner For Schmucks
- Distant Thunder
- Dreamer: Inspired by a True Story
- Elf
- Enemy at the Gates
- Face/Off
- Flags of Our Fathers
- Flight Of The Intruder
- Gasoline Alley
- Good Mourning
- Grudge Match
- Hamburger Hill
- Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
- Harriet The Spy
- Holes
- In & Out
- Instant Family
- Kate & Leopold
- Killerman
- Losing Isaiah
- Memories of Murder
- Most Wanted
- Mother’s Day
- Nacho Libre
- Open Season
- Pootie Tang
- Quantum of Solace
- Rules of Engagement
- Run & Gun
- Sahara
- Scary Movie 4
- Scary Movie V
- School of Rock
- Searching
- Seven Psychopaths
- Shaolin Soccer
- Snag
- Snake Eyes
- Stepping Out
- Stop-Loss
- Super
- Swingers
- Texas Rangers
- The Adventures Of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
- The Boss Baby 2: Family Business
- The Corrupted
- The Dictator
- The Fan
- The General’s Daughter
- The Guilt Trip
- The Hunt for Red October
- The Hurricane
- The Mechanic
- The Presidio
- The Shootist
- The Tin Star
- The Tuxedo
- Uncommon Valor
- Unhook the Stars
- Venom
- Waking Up In Reno
- We Were Soldiers
- Wishful Thinking
- World Trade Center
May 8
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 11) | Paramount+ Original Series
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked (Season 8) | Paramount+ Original Series
May 12
- Tyler Perry’s Zatima (Season 4 – New Episodes) | Paramount+ Original Series
May 13
- Boomerang (Season 1-2)
- Comic View (Season 2)
- Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50 (Season 1)
- Gen Zone (Season 1)
- I Got a Story to Tell (Season 1)
- The Impact Atlanta (Season 1-3)
- In Love & Toxic: Blue Therapy (Season 1)
- Kingdom Business (Season 1-2)
- Love You To Death (Season 1)
- Perimeter (Season 1)
- The Porter (Season 1)
- Queen Boss (Season 1)
- Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin More Problems (Season 1)
- Tales (Season 1-3)
May 15
- Couples Therapy* (Season 5) | Showtime Original DocuSeries
- Dutton Ranch | Paramount+ Original Series
May 21
- SkyMed Season 4 | Paramount+ Original Series
May 22
- The Chi* Season 8 | Showtime Original Series
May 25
- American Music Awards** (live special)
- The Ultimate Fighter (Season 1-5, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 31-33)
May 28
- Criminal Minds: Evolution (Season 19) | Paramount+ Original Series