Here’s Everything New on Paramount+ in May

It’s a new month which means a new barrage of streaming options are landing on Paramount+.

For May 2026, one of the big additions is the entirety of the “Battlestar Galactica” remake. The mini-series that launched it all, the four seasons of the core show, the prequel series “Caprica” and the TV movie “The Final Plan” all hit Paramount+. It’s prime TV additions in May because the streamer also gets all five seasons of the beloved “Friday Night Lights” series at the top of the month.

Here is everything landing on Paramount+ in May 2026.

May 1

Battlestar Galactica: The Miniseries (Season 1)

Battlestar Galactica (Season 1-4)

Caprica (Season 1)

Friday Night Lights (Season 1-5)

Battlestar Galactica: The Plan

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Ali

American Son

Before We Vanish

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Blue Chips

Bride & Prejudice

Bruce Lee, The Legend

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dinner For Schmucks

Distant Thunder

Dreamer: Inspired by a True Story

Elf

Enemy at the Gates

Face/Off

Flags of Our Fathers

Flight Of The Intruder

Gasoline Alley

Good Mourning

Grudge Match

Hamburger Hill

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

Harriet The Spy

Holes

In & Out

Instant Family

Kate & Leopold

Killerman

Losing Isaiah

Memories of Murder

Most Wanted

Mother’s Day

Nacho Libre

Open Season

Pootie Tang

Quantum of Solace

Rules of Engagement

Run & Gun

Sahara

Scary Movie 4

Scary Movie V

School of Rock

Searching

Seven Psychopaths

Shaolin Soccer

Snag

Snake Eyes

Stepping Out

Stop-Loss

Super

Swingers

Texas Rangers

The Adventures Of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

The Boss Baby 2: Family Business

The Corrupted

The Dictator

The Fan

The General’s Daughter

The Guilt Trip

The Hunt for Red October

The Hurricane

The Mechanic

The Presidio

The Shootist

The Tin Star

The Tuxedo

Uncommon Valor

Unhook the Stars

Venom

Waking Up In Reno

We Were Soldiers

Wishful Thinking

World Trade Center

“School of Rock” (Paramount Pictures)

May 8

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 11) | Paramount+ Original Series

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked (Season 8) | Paramount+ Original Series

May 12

Tyler Perry’s Zatima (Season 4 – New Episodes) | Paramount+ Original Series

May 13

Boomerang (Season 1-2)

Comic View (Season 2)

Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50 (Season 1)

Gen Zone (Season 1)

I Got a Story to Tell (Season 1)

The Impact Atlanta (Season 1-3)

In Love & Toxic: Blue Therapy (Season 1)

Kingdom Business (Season 1-2)

Love You To Death (Season 1)

Perimeter (Season 1)

The Porter (Season 1)

Queen Boss (Season 1)

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin More Problems (Season 1)

Tales (Season 1-3)

May 15

Couples Therapy* (Season 5) | Showtime Original DocuSeries

Dutton Ranch | Paramount+ Original Series

May 21

SkyMed Season 4 | Paramount+ Original Series

May 22

The Chi* Season 8 | Showtime Original Series

May 25

American Music Awards** (live special)

The Ultimate Fighter (Season 1-5, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 31-33)

May 28