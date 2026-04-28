3 New Shows to Stream This Week on Netflix, Apple TV and More

The new shows dropping this week include one of the best of the year.
One of the quieter TV release weeks of 2026, so far, still manages to pack a punch thanks to Apple TV dropping one of their best shows of the year. There is also the annual return of a beloved – and pastel swathed – event and a TV remake of a hit film.
These are the three shows to check out across Apple TV, Netflix and more.
Widow’s Bay
For fans of Stephen King, Steven Spielberg – but wished both were just a bit funnier –”Widow’s Bay” was made in a lab specifically for you. The series stars Matthew Rhys as the mayor of an island town who is hell-bent on getting the tourism business humming once again. The only problem is the town is haunted and cursed in a variety of ways, and they’re making life difficult for the citizens and visitors alike. Buy stock early in “Widow’s Bay,” because it has everything going for it to be Apple TV’s next hit.
Man on Fire
“Man on Fire” is Netflix’s remake of the 2004 Denzel Washington hit. The series stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as John Creasy, who is working to keep a teenager alive on the streets of Rio de Janeiro with only his Special Forces training to keep his enemies and pursuers at bay. If you’re looking for some breakneck action led by an actor at the top of his game – following breakout performances in “Watchmen” and “Wonder Man” – then “Man on Fire” could be the weekend binge you need.
The Kentucky Derby
“The Kentucky Derby” is an event marked and circled in many calendars annually for a variety of reasons. You’ve got the gamblers, you’ve got your equestrians and you’ve got your partiers. All are well-served by the Derby and dressing up in pastels for a day at the races – whether you’re actually there or in a bar cosplaying – it’s a fun day for everyone.