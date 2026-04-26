The 7 Best Feel-Good Movies on Prime Video in April

What shall we watch tonight? Something light amidst everything going on? Sounds like an excellent call.

Fortunately, Prime Video has some solid selections available in that department. Some just hit the streamer this month, some have been there for a bit. But it can be a chore to keep up with the ever-changing catalogues, and an even bigger chore to dig through them for the gems. So, we’ve done that for you.

You can find seven of the best feel-good movies on Prime Video in April below.

Universal Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax Earth Day may have just passed but you know what, we speak for the trees every day, and the trees say you should revisit “Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax.” Especially because, for whatever reason, he’s suddenly a very popular costume in recent months. Released back in 2012, the animated film tells the story of Ted, a young boy who sets out to find a real tree in order to impress his crush, Audrey. In a very 2012 casting move, they’re voiced by Zac Efron and Taylor Swift, respectively. The two live in a town where all vegetation is artificial; even the oxygen is bottled and sold. It’s a surprisingly seething indictment of capitalism, albeit one that’s not quite as strong as the book. Is it the best Seuss adaptation? No. But it’s a pretty good one! It also features Danny DeVito as the Lorax, plus a pretty banger soundtrack (“Thneedville” will always be MVP in my heart). It’s light fare, and a movie that’s a pretty decent way to properly start welcoming Spring. Read Next

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Jack Black in Nacho Libre (Paramount Pictures) Nacho Libre Most of Jack Black’s films will generally make you feel good, but right now, “Nacho Libre” is the one to seek out on Prime Video. It stars Black as a Catholic friar who secretly works as a luchador at night to raise money for the orphanage he works at. It may seem outlandish in concept, but in reality, it’s based on a true story, albeit loosely. “Nacho Libre” takes inspiration from Fray Tormenta (“Friar Storm”), a real-life Mexican Catholic priest who was a masked professional wrestler for more than two decades, in order to support the orphanage he directed. “Nacho Libre” is one of the movies that served as a building block to Black’s career, and helped lead him to become the true movie star he is today (his lifetime total box office is up to more than $11 billion). Read Next

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Christina Ricci in “Penelope” (Universal Pictures) Penelope “Penelope” may not be the shining jewel of Christina Ricci’s catalogue, but it is a sweet little film, and if you were the right age when it first released in 2006, it probably did a number on your interior decorating taste. We all wanted a swing in our room, right? This movie centers on Penelope (Ricci), a girl who is born with a pig’s nose due to a family curse. The only way to break the curse is for her to find true love. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. But even with a predictable plot — one that I still believe partially inspired the “Love Is Blind” reality show, though I have no evidence of that — it’s a fun time. Alongside Ricci, it features the late, great Catherine O’Hara, Reese Witherspoon in her edgy character period, and James McAvoy as Penelope’s love interest. Toss in Peter Dinklage and Richard E. Grant, and it adds up to a cute little watch. Read Next

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Alicia Silverstone and Krysten Ritter in “Vamps” (Anchor Bay Films) Vamps “Vamps” wasn’t quite a direct-to-video release, as it had a limited theatrical run, but no one could fault you for thinking it was — or if you missed it altogether. But if that’s the case, you should check it out now. In short, it stars Krysten Ritter and Alicia Silverstone as vampires in New York City, fighting to keep their secret a secret. In this humble writer’s opinion, “Vamps” should absolutely be in the pantheon of “Great Sigourney Weaver” performances. It may not be her best, considering, well, her whole career, but it’s a very funny turn from her. More importantly, it’s a very committed turn from Weaver. And she’s not even the main star of the movie. That honor goes to Ritter and Silverstone, both of whom are equally committed to the bit — in fact, it feels like everyone in this vampire movie understood exactly how campy it needed to be in a post-Twilight era. With Ritter back on our screens once more over on “Daredevil: Born Again,” we’d recommend this one if you want more of it (just, you know, in a very different kind of project). Read Next

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MGM/UA Spaceballs CinemaCon attendees got a first look at footage of the “Spaceballs” sequel — or rather, the “Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but With Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film” — this month, and according to our folks inside, fans of the original will be “over the moon” for it. But if you haven’t seen the original yet, now would be the time to rectify that. The good news is, it’s now streaming on Prime. “Spaceballs” is primarily a parody of the “Star Wars” original trilogy, but it also lampoons other space films, including “Star Trek,” “Alien,” “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Planet of the Apes” and “Transformers.” You can also toss in a sprinkle of “The Wizard of Oz,” though that’s obviously not a space movie. It boasts a stacked cast, some of whom are returning for the new film, and comes from the legendary Mel Brooks, so you know you’re in for a fun time. Read Next

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TiMER TiMER “TiMER” is an arguably overlooked gem that’s been hanging out on Prime Video for awhile now, and if you haven’t seen it, you should! Particularly if you enjoyed “Agatha All Along” and/or “WandaVision.” To be clear, this movie isn’t witchy at all, but it is written and directed by Jac Schaeffer, the woman behind those two Marvel series. This was her feature directorial debut, and is more similar to shows like “Upload” and “The Good Place” than anything else. It takes place in a society where people can get literal timers implanted in their wrists that count down to when they’ll meet their soulmate. But what happens if you fall in love with someone who didn’t opt into getting timer? You just … love them without knowing for sure? Such is the dilemma of Oona O’Leary (Emma Caulfield). It’s a sweet story that ultimately doesn’t end the way you expect it might, which is always nice. Read Next

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