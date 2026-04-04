The Defenders Spotted on Set for ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 3, Suggesting Netflix Reunion | Photos

Defenders assemble.

Almost nine years after Marvel’s street-level superhero team first united for the Netflix series “The Defenders,” actors Krysten Ritter (who plays Jessica Jones), Mike Colter (Luke Cage) and Finn Jones (Iron Fist) were spotted on the set of “Daredevil: Born Again” Season 3.

Set photos shot by Jose Perez for Getty Images show Ritter walking in front of the group, with Colter and Jones, both wearing hoods, in tow. While Jones’ face can clearly be seen in the images, Colter’s is obscured as he looks down. Other photos seen on social media, however, show that the “Luke Cage” star was indeed on set with the rest of his superpowered companions.

You can view the set photos below.

Mike Colter, Finn Jones and Krysten Ritter on the set of “Daredevil: Born Again” (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Mike Colter, Finn Jones on the set of “Daredevil: Born Again” (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

New alleged set photos from 'DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN' Season 3



LET ME KNOW IF THEY ARE FAKE, I did not find them anywhere prior to seeing them. pic.twitter.com/SCMAiY2ai1 — Warling (@WarlingHD) April 3, 2026

Though his costume is largely obscured, Colter appears to be wearing the three-piece yellow suit sported by his character in the final moments of the “Luke Cage” Netflix series when he takes over as Harlem’s new “sheriff.” Cage also appeared in this costume in the final episode of “Jessica Jones,” which was the last Marvel series to wrap up on Netflix.

This reunion of The Defenders has been long expected by fans, especially since the renewal of “Daredevil: Born Again” for a third season. “Born Again” revived the Netflix franchise of Marvel superheroes that included solo series for the four Defenders heroes and “The Punisher.” Rumors of the quartet’s reunion have steadily circulated since the news that Ritter would join Charlie Cox on his “Daredevil” series on Disney+.

Prior to his own Disney+ series, Daredevil and Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) appeared in a number of other shows and movies, such as “Hawkeye” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” as an early way of re-legitimizing the Netflix canon within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ritter, who makes no attempt to hide in the set photos, is already set to appear as Jessica Jones in “Daredevil: Born Again” Season 2, which released its second and third episodes on Tuesday. Jessica Jones is featured prominently in the trailers for Season 2.

Though “Born Again” will mark the first time The Defenders have reassembled in full since their single-season Netflix miniseries, the characters have crossed over a few times in the past. Colter appeared on “Jessica Jones,” Ritter will appear in “Born Again,” and Jones appeared on “Luke Cage” in the 10th episode of its second season. The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) already appeared prominently in “Daredevil: Born Again” Season 1, ahead of his own Disney+ special this May and his big-screen debut in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” in July.

“Daredevil: Born Again” Season 2 is currently streaming on Disney+.