‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Showrunner Was Stunned by the Show’s ‘Chilling’ ICE Parallels: ‘Imagery Was Almost Exact’

If watching Kingpin’s task force on Season 2 of “Daredevil: Born Again” feels a little too familiar to you, you’re not alone. Even series showrunner Dario Scardapane found it “chilling” when ICE started acting similarly in real life.

Now streaming on Disney+, the Marvel series picks up in Mayor Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) New York, now under martial law. To quash any and all vigilante activity, Fisk has created the Anti-Vigilante Task Force. In the first episodes of the season, it becomes abundantly clear how deadly they are, as they literally take people off the streets, whether they have committed a crime or not. Those people are then detained at a secret location, and the task force members are essentially allowed to operate outside the law.

Speaking to TheWrap ahead of the Season 2 premiere, Scardapane said he was “shocked” to see elements of this storyline start to play out with ICE.

“The thing that’s crazy about that is that, you know, those costumes were designed 10 years ago in the comics, the costumes that we did last season, the raids that we wrote a year and a half ago,” he said. “And then it’s like, you go from editing and look at the news, and the imagery was almost exact. We couldn’t have planned it. So, it was chilling.”

“And I think it’s a testimony how — we wrote, what I would say, is the historical kind of rise of an autocrat,” he continued. “The playbook is always the same, you know? Form a militia, target a marginalized community, take over the means of media, shake down the rich to fund your plots. And that’s a history that’s gone on with, whether it’s Franco, or Pinochet, or Nero. And we told that story, and then now, you know, history is doomed to repeat itself. Our text string is pretty, Yikes!”

At that, executive producer Sana Amanat joked that she told Scardapane to “please stop writing,” because the similarities were getting to be so intense.

“Daredevil: Born Again” Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+.