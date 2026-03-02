Everything New on Peacock in March

A new month means another slew of streaming offerings landing on Peacock.
The big-ticket items for NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, in March are the return of a shockingly beloved comedy and the sequel to one of the biggest movies of 2024. “Ted” Season 2 hits at the top of the month and continues the prequel story of the raunchy, talking teddy bear and his human companion. “Wicked: For Good” lands with a variety of viewing options, from standard to singalong and even a version with director commentary.
Along with these two big offerings, there are a tons of new movies and shows prepped and ready for streaming pleasure.
March 1
- 8 Mile
- 9
- 9 to 5
- Argo
- Beekeeper
- The Big Lebowski
- Blockers
- The Boss
- Burn After Reading
- The Colour Room
- Dallas Buyers Club
- Death Becomes Her
- Death on the Nile
- Death Race
- E! Live From the Red Carpet (E!)
- The Equalizer
- The Equalizer 2
- Erin Brockovich
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
- Fast Times at Ridgemont High
- Fight Club
- Friday the 13th
- Friday the 13th – Part III
- Fried Green Tomatoes
- From Scratch, Season 6 – Streaming Premiere
- G.I. Jane
- The Glass Castle
- Hanna
- Home
- Identity Thief
- The Intern
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- A League of Their Own
- Legally Blonde
- Leprechaun
- Leprechaun II
- Leprechaun III
- Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space
- Leprechaun V: In the Hood
- Leprechaun VI: Back 2 tha Hood
- Leprechaun Origins
- Les Misérables
- Licorice Pizza
- Little Rascals
- Lost in Translation
- Madagascar
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
- Mamma Mia!
- Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
- Megamind
- Moonstruck
- News of the World
- The Other Guys
- Penguins of Madagascar
- Promising Young Woman
- Schindler’s List
- Selena
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Spirit, Season 1
- Spotlight
- Steve Jobs
- Taken
- Ted
- Ted 2
- The Wiz
- Woman in GolD
March 2
- The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 – Reunion Part 3, Uncensored
March 3
- Top Chef, Season 23 – Premiere
March 4
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 12 – Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored
March 5
- One Chicago Crossover
- Southern Hospitality, Season 4 – Premiere
- Ted, Season 2 – Premiere, All Episodes
March 6
- Ladies of London, Season 4 – Premiere
March 9
- The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, Season 1
March 10
- Taco Bell Más Live
March 11
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 12 – Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored
March 12
- Southern Charm, Season 11 – Finale
- Southern Charm After Show, Season 2 – Finale
March 13
- It’s Dorothy! – Premiere
March 14
- Sumble, Season 1 – Finale
March 15
- A Plan To Kill, Season 2 – Premiere
- E! Live From the Red Carpet – Oscars
- Fast X
March 16
- Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 12 – Finale
March 19
- Southern Charm, Season 11 – Reunion Part 1, Uncensored
March 20
- Wicked: For Good – Premiere
- Wicked: For Good Sing-Along – Premiere
- Wicked: For Good – Jon M Chu Commentary Version – Premiere
- Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked
March 23
- Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 12 – Reunion Part 1, Uncensored
March 24
- The Wild Robot
March 26
- Southern Charm, Season 11 – Reunion Part 2, Uncensored
March 27
- Bambi: The Reckoning – Premiere
March 29
- The People vs. Michael Jackson, Season 1
March 30
- Married to Medicine, Season 12 – Reunion Part 2, Uncensored
March 31
- Come Play
- Django Unchained
- Draft Day
- Hellboy
- Now You See Me
- Now You See Me 2
- Reservoir Dogs
- Robin Hood (2018)
- Silver Linings Playbook
- Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 23 – Premiere
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral