Everything New on Peacock in March

“Ted” Season 2 and “Wicked: For Good” land on the streamer this month

Jacob Bryant
A new month means another slew of streaming offerings landing on Peacock.

The big-ticket items for NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, in March are the return of a shockingly beloved comedy and the sequel to one of the biggest movies of 2024. “Ted” Season 2 hits at the top of the month and continues the prequel story of the raunchy, talking teddy bear and his human companion. “Wicked: For Good” lands with a variety of viewing options, from standard to singalong and even a version with director commentary.

Along with these two big offerings, there are a tons of new movies and shows prepped and ready for streaming pleasure.

March 1

  • 8 Mile
  • 9
  • 9 to 5
  • Argo
  • Beekeeper
  • The Big Lebowski
  • Blockers
  • The Boss
  • Burn After Reading
  • The Colour Room
  • Dallas Buyers Club
  • Death Becomes Her
  • Death on the Nile
  • Death Race
  • E! Live From the Red Carpet (E!)
  • The Equalizer
  • The Equalizer 2
  • Erin Brockovich
  • Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
  • Fast Times at Ridgemont High
  • Fight Club
  • Friday the 13th
  • Friday the 13th – Part III
  • Fried Green Tomatoes
  • From Scratch, Season 6 – Streaming Premiere
  • G.I. Jane
  • The Glass Castle
  • Hanna
  • Home
  • Identity Thief
  • The Intern
  • John Wick: Chapter 4
  • A League of Their Own
  • Legally Blonde
  • Leprechaun
  • Leprechaun II
  • Leprechaun III
  • Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space
  • Leprechaun V: In the Hood
  • Leprechaun VI: Back 2 tha Hood
  • Leprechaun Origins
  • Les Misérables
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Little Rascals
  • Lost in Translation
  • Madagascar
  • Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
  • Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
  • Mamma Mia!
  • Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
  • Megamind
  • Moonstruck
  • News of the World
  • The Other Guys
  • Penguins of Madagascar
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Schindler’s List
  • Selena
  • Sonic the Hedgehog
  • Spirit, Season 1
  • Spotlight
  • Steve Jobs
  • Taken
  • Ted
  • Ted 2
  • The Wiz
  • Woman in GolD

March 2

  • The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 – Reunion Part 3, Uncensored

March 3

  • Top Chef, Season 23 – Premiere

March 4

  • Vanderpump Rules, Season 12 – Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored

March 5

  • One Chicago Crossover
  • Southern Hospitality, Season 4 – Premiere
  • Ted, Season 2 – Premiere, All Episodes

March 6

  • Ladies of London, Season 4 – Premiere

March 9

  • The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, Season 1

March 10

  • Taco Bell Más Live

March 11

  • Vanderpump Rules, Season 12 – Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored

March 12

  • Southern Charm, Season 11 – Finale
  • Southern Charm After Show, Season 2 – Finale

March 13

  • It’s Dorothy! – Premiere

March 14

  • Sumble, Season 1 – Finale

March 15

  • A Plan To Kill, Season 2 – Premiere
  • E! Live From the Red Carpet – Oscars
  • Fast X

March 16

  • Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 12 – Finale

March 19

  • Southern Charm, Season 11 – Reunion Part 1, Uncensored

March 20

  • Wicked: For Good – Premiere
  • Wicked: For Good Sing-Along – Premiere
  • Wicked: For Good – Jon M Chu Commentary Version – Premiere
  • Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked

March 23

  • Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 12 – Reunion Part 1, Uncensored

March 24

  • The Wild Robot

March 26

  • Southern Charm, Season 11 – Reunion Part 2, Uncensored

March 27

  • Bambi: The Reckoning – Premiere

March 29

  • The People vs. Michael Jackson, Season 1

March 30

  • Married to Medicine, Season 12 – Reunion Part 2, Uncensored

March 31

  • Come Play
  • Django Unchained
  • Draft Day
  • Hellboy
  • Now You See Me
  • Now You See Me 2
  • Reservoir Dogs
  • Robin Hood (2018)
  • Silver Linings Playbook
  • Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 23 – Premiere
  • Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
Jacob Bryant is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he was a web editor for Variety and worked at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage.

