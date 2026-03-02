Everything New on Peacock in March

A new month means another slew of streaming offerings landing on Peacock.

The big-ticket items for NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, in March are the return of a shockingly beloved comedy and the sequel to one of the biggest movies of 2024. “Ted” Season 2 hits at the top of the month and continues the prequel story of the raunchy, talking teddy bear and his human companion. “Wicked: For Good” lands with a variety of viewing options, from standard to singalong and even a version with director commentary.

Along with these two big offerings, there are a tons of new movies and shows prepped and ready for streaming pleasure.

March 1

8 Mile

9

9 to 5

Argo

Beekeeper

The Big Lebowski

Blockers

The Boss

Burn After Reading

The Colour Room

Dallas Buyers Club

Death Becomes Her

Death on the Nile

Death Race

E! Live From the Red Carpet (E!)

The Equalizer

The Equalizer 2

Erin Brockovich

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fight Club

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th – Part III

Fried Green Tomatoes

From Scratch, Season 6 – Streaming Premiere

G.I. Jane

The Glass Castle

Hanna

Home

Identity Thief

The Intern

John Wick: Chapter 4

A League of Their Own

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun

Leprechaun II

Leprechaun III

Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space

Leprechaun V: In the Hood

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 tha Hood

Leprechaun Origins

Les Misérables

Licorice Pizza

Little Rascals

Lost in Translation

Madagascar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Megamind

Moonstruck

News of the World

The Other Guys

Penguins of Madagascar

Promising Young Woman

Schindler’s List

Selena

Sonic the Hedgehog

Spirit, Season 1

Spotlight

Steve Jobs

Taken

Ted

Ted 2

The Wiz

Woman in GolD

March 2

The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 – Reunion Part 3, Uncensored

March 3

Top Chef, Season 23 – Premiere

March 4

Vanderpump Rules, Season 12 – Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored

March 5

One Chicago Crossover

Southern Hospitality, Season 4 – Premiere

Ted, Season 2 – Premiere, All Episodes

March 6

Ladies of London, Season 4 – Premiere

March 9

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, Season 1

March 10

Taco Bell Más Live

March 11

Vanderpump Rules, Season 12 – Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored

March 12

Southern Charm, Season 11 – Finale

Southern Charm After Show, Season 2 – Finale

March 13

It’s Dorothy! – Premiere

March 14

Sumble, Season 1 – Finale

March 15

A Plan To Kill, Season 2 – Premiere

E! Live From the Red Carpet – Oscars

Fast X

March 16

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 12 – Finale

March 19

Southern Charm, Season 11 – Reunion Part 1, Uncensored

March 20

Wicked: For Good – Premiere

Wicked: For Good Sing-Along – Premiere

Wicked: For Good – Jon M Chu Commentary Version – Premiere

Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked

March 23

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 12 – Reunion Part 1, Uncensored

March 24

The Wild Robot

March 26

Southern Charm, Season 11 – Reunion Part 2, Uncensored

March 27

Bambi: The Reckoning – Premiere

March 29

The People vs. Michael Jackson, Season 1

March 30

Married to Medicine, Season 12 – Reunion Part 2, Uncensored

March 31