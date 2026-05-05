5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Netflix, Prime Video and More

The week’s TV offerings include a comedy highlight and a fresh adaptation of a classic novel.

Netflix finally drops the latest adaptation of “Lord of the Flies” from one of the “Adolescence” creators for those looking to have their hearts broken watching a group of stranded kids devolve into violence and chaos. If you want something a bit more lighthearted, Kevin Hart’s roast is likely to keep the core engaged when it arrives on Sunday.

These are the five shows to check out across the streamers this week.