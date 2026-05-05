5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Netflix, Prime Video and More

The week’s TV offerings include a comedy highlight and a fresh adaptation of a classic novel.
Netflix finally drops the latest adaptation of “Lord of the Flies” from one of the “Adolescence” creators for those looking to have their hearts broken watching a group of stranded kids devolve into violence and chaos. If you want something a bit more lighthearted, Kevin Hart’s roast is likely to keep the core engaged when it arrives on Sunday.
These are the five shows to check out across the streamers this week.
Lord of the Flies
A new “Lord of the Flies” adaptation has landed on Netflix, and it looks to be as brutal as William Golding’s classic novel. The latest reimagining hails from one of the creators of the 2025 Netflix hit “Adolescence” and captures the harrowing story of a group of schoolboys stranded on an island, slowly devolving into madness and violence. David McKenna and Lox Pratt deliver strong performances as Piggy and Jack, but be prepared once you dive into the four-episode miniseries. It’s a gripping ride.
Citadel
Prime Video’s massive spy thriller “Citadel” is back for another season, along with stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden. The series follows a pair of memory-wiped former super-spies who are approached by a former ally who informs them about their forgotten past and tasks them with rebuilding their old agency to stop a rival group, Manticore, from world domination. If you’re looking for a polished thriller that feels like modern TV’s answer to “Mission: Impossible,” then catch up on Season 1 and dive into the sophomore outing.
The Terror: Devil in Silver
Another season of “The Terror” is sneaking onto screens this week. AMC’s horror anthology series began as an adaptation of a Dan Simmons novel, and its third installment adapts Victor LaValle’s book about a man who is wrongly locked in a psychiatric hospital and finds a monster lurking in the halls at night. The Dan Stevens-led show will land on AMC+ and Shudder, ready to give viewers a fright.
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
It’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.” It’s a good time. Things are dire enough that we all are in need of a good time. Go spend an hour a week watching this show and thank yourself later.
The Roast of Kevin Hart
“The Roast of Kevin Hart” is set to be the comedy event of the week and possibly the month. The Netflix special airs Sunday and will be hosted by comedian Shane Gillis. As with past roasts Hart has been a part of, expect the many comedians and actors who work with the roastee to take jabs at his height and some of his early work. If you’re looking for a laugh this week, this will be the spot.