5 Best New Shows to Stream This Week on Netflix, Prime Video and More

The new shows arriving this week on streamers offer a wide variety of genres and herald in the ending of a few shows.

Whether it’s new shows from the creators of “Stranger Things” making their debut or Showtime’s long-running hit “The Chi” beginning its eighth and final season, there is plenty to choose from. Prime Video’s “Jack Ryan” is also the latest series this year to receive a movie tying up loose ends.

Here are the five shows to keep an eye on to stream this week.