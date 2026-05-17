5 Best New Shows to Stream This Week on Netflix, Prime Video and More

The new shows arriving this week on streamers offer a wide variety of genres and herald in the ending of a few shows.
Whether it’s new shows from the creators of “Stranger Things” making their debut or Showtime’s long-running hit “The Chi” beginning its eighth and final season, there is plenty to choose from. Prime Video’s “Jack Ryan” is also the latest series this year to receive a movie tying up loose ends.
Here are the five shows to keep an eye on to stream this week.
The Boroughs – Netflix
If you’re craving a new horror show, “The Boroughs” is going to scratch that itch. The series is executive produced by “Stranger Things” creators The Duffer Brothers and boasts a legendary cast including Alfred Molina, Alfre Woodard, Geena Davis and Bill Pullman, and follows an unlikely group at a retirement community who discover something otherworldly is haunting the place.
Rick and Morty – Adult Swim
It can be hard to pinpoint exactly what to expect when a new season of “Rick and Morty” drops, but it will usually be heartfelt and put you into an existential tailspin when all is said and done. The popular animated series is back for its ninth season as the titular grandfather/grandson combo jumps from one sci-fi minefield to the next.
The Chi – Showtime
After eight seasons, “The Chi” is coming to an end. The previous season ended on quite a cliffhanger, with one character dead and two others being wrongfully arrested with blood on their hands. Now the final season kicks off as the South Side faces its harshest winter in years and more than a few life and death decisions to be made before the last credits roll.
Jack Ryan: Ghost War – Prime Video
The latest TV series to get a film to wrap up the story, “Jack Ryan: Ghost War” continues the story from “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” that ran for four seasons on Prime Video. Rather than getting a traditional fifth and final season, John Krasinski is back in the titular role to close out his character’s arc. If you want an action spy thriller, then this final hurrah will likely be as worth the time as the “Peaky Blinders” film was on Netflix.
Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed – Apple TV
Apple TV is looking to continue the TV heater it’s been on the last few months with “Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed.” Tatiana Maslany and Jake Johnson star in the new series that follows a suburban mom who is juggling her kids, soccer practices, and a messy divorce, only to become convinced she accidentally witnessed a murder. She gets embroiled in the crime world and has to figure out how to juggle it all.